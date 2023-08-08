China Stocks in Hong Kong Drop During Growing Economic Strains

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks in Hong Kong declined on Tuesday as investor concerns about the strength of the nation’s economic recovery persisted after the latest trade data.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index was down 1.6% as of 11:54 a.m. in Hong Kong, with the biggest decliners including property-related names like Longfor Group Holdings Ltd. and Country Garden Services Holdings Co. The onshore CSI 300 Index was up 0.1% at the midday break.

China’s economic recovery has witnessed increased signs of strain, with data Tuesday showing exports - a strong growth engine that supported the economy during the pandemic - fell for a third straight month in July. Imports plunged. Meanwhile, data on Wednesday will likely show consumer prices declined in July, which would be the first time since late 2020 that both consumer and producer prices register contractions.

“Deflation is a significant risk that reflects weak demand and it will impact earnings for corporate China,” said Marvin Chen, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. “The upside is that the weaker inflation numbers leave the door open for more monetary easing.”

The boost China stocks received after Beijing showcased its determination to shore up the economy at the Politburo meeting at the end of July is fading fast. Economic data are pointing to more weakness, and the effects of pro-growth policies remain to be seen.

Foreign investors, who piled into onshore Chinese stocks, are selling again. They were net sellers of 4.5 billion yuan ($620 million) via trading links with Hong Kong in Tuesday’s session, adding to withdrawals of 2.5 billion yuan the previous day.

“People’s patience on stimulus is also waning,” said Willer Chen, senior research analyst at Forsyth Barr Asia Ltd.

Concerns about the property sector are once again at the fore, with short sellers swarming Country Garden after builder scrapped a share-sale plan last week.

At the same time, the equity declines mean that China’s market is “one of the cheapest in the region,” Zhikai Chen, head of Asia and global EM equities at BNP Paribas Asset Management, said in a Bloomberg Television interview. Follow-up policy moves to support the economy and consumption are expected, and earnings will hopefully help for the rest of the year, he said.

But that’s small comfort to some.

China has “goods deflation and services inflation,” Mohammed Zaidi, investment director at Nikko Asset Management, said in a Bloomberg Television interview. He sees earnings estimates for the second half of the year as still high, and potential that they’ll be lowered both for the rest of 2023 as well as 2024.

--With assistance from Abhishek Vishnoi, Haidi Lun, David Ingles and Yvonne Man.

