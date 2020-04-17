(Bloomberg) -- China’s stocks advanced as traders looked past data showing the economy contracted for the first time since at least 1992.

The Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.7% at 2:21 p.m. local time, with a broad range of shares climbing. The yuan traded little changed after strengthening as much as 0.2%. The Hang Seng Index rose 2.1% in Hong Kong.

Gross domestic product shrank 6.8% in the first quarter from a year ago, the worst performance since at least 1992 when official releases of quarterly GDP started, missing the consensus forecast of a 6% drop. Factory output fell 1.1% in March, retail sales slid 15.8%, while investment decreased 16.1% in the first three months of the year.

“Investors already priced in weak data, so reaction is muted,” said Xing Zhaopeng, an economist at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group in Shanghai. “Looking ahead, we expect the economy to be faced with pressure to contract again in the second quarter. The central bank will inject liquidity in a targeted manner.”

Becky Liu, head of China macro strategy at Standard Chartered Plc., said the key for investors was “that GDP was not much worse than expected, which removed some fear of a free fall of the economy into a much deeper contraction.”

“Policy makers will continue with both fiscal and monetary policies to support further recovery of the economy,” she said.

Investor expectations for at least some stimulus boosted Chinese stocks from hotel operators to building materials firms. Shanghai Jinjiang International Hotels Co. rose 5.2%, while BTG Hotels Group Co. advanced 5.6%. Gansu Qilianshan Cement Group Co. and Ningxia Building Materials Group Co. climbed at least 6.8%.

China’s markets had turned dull before the data release, with the offshore yuan and the Shanghai equity benchmark both trading near their 30-day average

So far the Chinese authorities have been relatively restrained in providing stimulus to offset the impact of the pandemic, especially compared with central banks in the U.S and Europe. The People’s Bank of China refrained from offering one-year medium-term loans Friday even as 200 billion yuan ($28 billion) of the funds mature.

China’s central bank had already injected a net 100 billion yuan via the lending facility on Wednesday, while cutting the rate it charges on the loans to 2.95% from 3.15%. The reduction was expected as the central bank already trimmed costs on 7-day market operations in late March and the interest rates tend to move in tandem.

Local officials’ actions may be hampered by concern that additional stimulus will flow into speculative activities and fuel unsustainable debt, rather than aid productive parts of the economy.

This may already be happening. Yields are so low in the country’s short-term debt market -- with one company this month selling bonds as cheaply as 1.74% -- that some firms may be issuing debt and using the proceeds to buy high-yielding asset management products, according to BNP Paribas SA and Citic Securities Co.

