China Stocks Poised to Extend Rally Into Third Day: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- China-related stocks are poised to extend a two-day rally Thursday in a test of investor confidence in the latest measures to support the economy. US tech shares edged higher ahead of closely watched earnings reports.

Futures for benchmarks in Hong Kong and China rose, while those for Japan were little changed. Australian stocks ticked higher in early trading. A gauge of US-listed Chinese companies jumped almost 2% Wednesday after the People’s Bank of China said it would cut the reserve requirement ratio for banks and hinted at more.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 advanced for a fifth day, while the S&P 500 ended little changed, closing the session marginally in the green. Netflix Inc.’s shares soared after subscriber numbers surpassed expectations. Treasuries and the dollar fell.

In after-hours trading, Tesla Inc. slid after reporting fourth-quarter earnings that missed expectations and warned about “notably lower” sales growth in 2024. International Business Machines Corp. rose after giving a positive outlook for revenue and cash flow in 2024.

PBOC Governor Pan Gongsheng said Wednesday the RRR will be cut by 0.5 percentage points on Feb. 5 to provide 1 trillion yuan ($140 billion) in long-term liquidity to the market. After the announcement, regulators added more measures to bolster the slumping property and stock markets.

Later Thursday, focus will shift to the European Central Bank. While policy makers are expected to keep rates on hold this week, attention will be on clues for the path forward. Euro-area data Wednesday showing private-sector activity contracted again in January points to the ECB holding off from rate cuts till June, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

In the US, investors will parse a slew of US economic data — including gross domestic product — due Thursday, as they mull when the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates.

“Frankly, everything depends on the incoming data now and there are a lot of potentially significant releases over the next few weeks that could swing the odds of a March rate cut in either direction,” Paul Ashworth, chief North America economist at Capital Economics, wrote. “We still think the Fed will lower rates by 25 basis points at that upcoming meeting.”

US data released Wednesday showed business activity expanded in January by the most in seven months. That bodes well for stocks, according to Renaissance Macro’s Neil Dutta.

“Growth is up and inflation is down. The former puts a ceiling on how many cuts the Federal Reserve will do while the latter means the Fed still ends up cutting,” he said. “Very good scenario for equity markets.”

Elsewhere, oil surpassed a key psychological level after US stockpiles declined more than expected. West Texas Intermediate advanced 1% to settle above $75 a barrel, after earlier jumping as much as 2% to the highest intraday price this year.

Key events this week:

Eurozone ECB rate decision, Thursday

Germany IFO business climate, Thursday

US GDP, initial jobless claims, durable goods, wholesale inventories, new home sales, Thursday

Japan Tokyo CPI, Friday

US personal income & spending, Friday

Bank of Japan issues minutes of policy meeting, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Hang Seng futures rose 1% as of 8:14 a.m. Tokyo time

CSI 300 futures rose 0.7%

S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.3%

Nikkei 225 futures were little changed

The S&P 500 was little changed

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro was little changed at $1.0886

The Japanese yen was little changed at 147.57 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1617 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.5% to $39,981.2

Ether rose 0.4% to $2,225.55

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 4.18%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 4.28%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $75.42 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $2,016.81 an ounce

