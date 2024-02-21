China Stocks Rally on Quant Fund Clampdown, Property Support

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks rallied as authorities clamped down on trading by quant funds, adding to a series of recent support measures to end the market rout.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index gained as much as 3.5% to its highest in seven weeks. Property developers were among the biggest gainers after state media reported that banks have approved 123.6 billion yuan ($17 billion) of loans for property projects on the so-called white list since January.

Authorities have redoubled their efforts to rescue the stock market in recent weeks, including further purchases by state funds, while an unexpectedly large cut to a mortgage reference rate on Monday has also aided sentiment. China’s two main stock exchanges vowed to tighten supervision of quantitative trading, especially leveraged products, which have been pointed out amplifying market volatility.

“The crackdown on quantitative trading by regulatory agencies helped weaken short-selling forces,” said Shen Meng, director at Chanson & Co in Beijing. Investors are also looking ahead to announcements related to upcoming policy meetings, he added.

Banking and tech stocks also surged in Hong Kong, with Meituan climbing more than 7%.

Meanwhile, the onshore benchmark CSI 300 advanced as much as 1.9%. Foreign investors snapped up more than 10 billion yuan worth of onshore shares via trading links with Hong Kong as of mid-Tuesday, according to Bloomberg-compiled data.

