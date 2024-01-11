China Stocks Rebound on Easing Bets After Dismal Start to Year

(Bloomberg) -- China stocks rallied on Thursday in what was largely seen by market watchers as a technical rebound amid expectations of policy easing by the central bank.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index of major mainland companies listed in Hong Kong jumped as much as 2.3%, the most in two weeks, after falling for four straight sessions. On the mainland, the benchmark CSI 300 Index rose as much as 1%. The Hang Seng Tech Index climbed more than 3%.

“It looks like a retracement from the recent selloff, not a turn in direction,” said Redmond Wong, market strategist at Saxo Capital Markets HK Ltd.. Investors should “keep the powder dry” and look for a better opportunity to enter the market, he said.

A top Chinese central bank official said earlier this week that the authority is prepared to keep policy loose by lowering the amount of money banks must keep in reserve. Thursday’s bounce came amid a positive backdrop as global equities advanced ahead of US inflation data that will likely offer more clarity on the path for the Federal Reserve’s interest rates.

The People’s Bank of China on Thursday pushed back against recent yuan weakness by setting its daily reference rate for the managed currency at the widest gap to estimates since November.

Foreign investors were buyers of onshore Chinese shares worth 5.45 billion yuan ($762 million) on a net basis so far in Thursday’s session, after the CSI 300 Index earlier in the week slumped to its lowest level since February 2019. The gauge capped a record third straight annual drop in 2023.

Years of harrowing losses have diminished China’s standing in global portfolios as concerns over a slowing economy and a persistent property sector crisis drove investors away. An analysis of filings by 14 US pension funds with investments in Chinese stocks show most of them have reduced their holdings since 2020.

Food delivery firm Meituan was the top gainer on the Hang Seng China gauge on Thursday, surging more than 7% after completing its first share buyback. Companies listed in Hong Kong have been increasingly turning to buybacks to prop up their stock prices.

To some, today’s rally was driven by a rush to cover bearish bets.

“This is only short covering I believe, triggered by share buybacks, especially Meituan,” said Steven Leung, executive director at UOB Kay Hian Hong Kong Ltd. “Market volumes have not increased significantly.”

