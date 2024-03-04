China Stocks Set for Declines as Policy Meet Looms: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- China-related stocks are set to open lower Tuesday amid growing investor concern over Beijing’s ability to correct an economic slowdown. The Wall Street equity rally took a breather ahead of the release of key US data.

Futures show Hong Kong shares may fall more than 1%, with Shanghai’s benchmark also set to edge down. Sydney stocks opened steady and Tokyo’s looked set to dip following the S&P 500’s move lower overnight. Tesla Inc. sank over 7%. Nvidia Corp. climbed 3.6%, overtaking Saudi Aramco to become the world’s third-most valuable public company.

In Asia, focus will be on the annual parliamentary meetings in Beijing and in particular the government’s annual work report at the parliament’s opening Tuesday, where Premier Li Qiang is expected to repeat last year’s growth target of about 5%.

Still, news the nation’s second-in-command will defy recent convention by not holding a press briefing for investors to learn more about the nation’s policy direction may undermine its ability to boost confidence in an economy grappling with a prolonged real estate crisis and headwinds from geopolitical tensions with the US.

The mood is more optimistic in Japan, where the Nikkei 225 Stock Average climbed above the psychological level of 40,000 for the first time on Monday, opening the door to further gains in its historic rally.

The relentless rally in US stocks went into hiatus on Monday, with traders awaiting this week’s batch of jobs data and remarks from Federal Reserve officials for clues on the interest-rate outlook.

In the absence of fresh catalysts, equities showed signs of exhaustion after a rally that drove the S&P 500 to its 15th record in 2024.

Speaking Wednesday and Thursday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell is expected to double down on his message that there’s no rush to cut rates. Meantime, data forecast to show labor-market cooling should reinforce bets on policy easing.

“If the S&P 500 is going to make this the eighth-straight week it hits an all-time high, it will likely need to hear encouraging words from Powell about rate cuts in his two days of congressional testimony, and avoid any major surprises from jobs data,” said Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley.

US 10-year yields increased four basis points to 4.22%. Bitcoin topped $67,000. Gold rose above $2,100.

Nouriel Roubini, the economist known for his bearish outlook ahead of the 2008 global financial crisis, expressed optimism that US growth will remain brisk this year — though that might be a negative for stocks.

“There actually is a serious possibility of what people refer to as a ‘no landing,’ that growth remains above potential and inflation remains sticky,” Roubini told Bloomberg Surveillance. “Paradoxically, the good news on growth may be bad news for the market if that implies the Fed is not going to cut as much and as soon as people expect.”

Fed Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said he expects the Fed’s first cut — which he has penciled in for the third quarter — will be followed by a pause the following meeting to assess how the policy shift is affecting the economy.

Powell heads to Capitol Hill for his semiannual testimony before Congress — two years after the central bank began its aggressive battle against surging inflation. With the economy powering along and inflation inching toward the Fed’s sweet spot, Powell will make the case for why officials are in no rush to lower rates.

Fed officials’ most recent quarterly forecast in December was for three quarter-point cuts this year — and the bond market has embraced that view, based on the prices of swap contracts that reference future Fed meeting dates.

“If Powell says something to the effect that rate cuts will come in the second half of the year, then that can catalyze a move to pricing in two cuts,” said Steve Bartolini, portfolio manager at T. Rowe Price Group Inc.

Corporate Highlights:

US aviation safety regulators found Boeing Co. failed to comply with manufacturing quality control requirements on “multiple” occasions, according to an audit launched in response to response a harrowing near-disaster involving a new Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9 jet in January.

Apple Inc. was hit Monday with a €1.8 billion ($2 billion) penalty from the European Union over an investigation into allegations it shut out music-streaming rivals, including Spotify Technology SA, on its platforms.

American Airlines Group Inc. agreed to buy 260 short-haul aircraft that include a huge deal for Boeing Co. 737 Max jets, a key endorsement of the planemaker as it works through a crisis of confidence following a near-catastrophic accident in January.

Coinbase Global Inc., the biggest US cryptocurrency exchange, said some individual investors saw zero balances in their accounts for the second time in less than a week.

JetBlue Airways Corp. formally abandoned its pursuit of Spirit Airlines Inc. more than a month after a federal judge blocked the $3.8 billion acquisition on antitrust grounds.

Arkhouse Management Co. and Brigade Capital Management boosted their offer for Macy’s Inc. by 14% after the retailer rebuffed a previous proposal.

Key Events This Week:

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda speaks, Tuesday

China Caixin services PMI, Tuesday

China kicks off its 14th National People’s Congress, Tuesday

Eurozone S&P Global Services PMI, PPI, Tuesday

US factory orders, ISM services, S&P Global Services PMI, Tuesday

Super Tuesday in the US, with North Carolina, California, Texas and Oklahoma among more than a dozen states holding Republican and Democratic primaries

Canada rate decision, Wednesday

Eurozone retail sales, Wednesday

US ADP employment, JOLTS job openings, Wednesday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell testifies before the House Financial Services Committee, Wednesday

Fed issues Beige Book, Wednesday

Fed’s Neel Kashkari (Minneapolis) and Mary Daly (San Francisco) speak, Wednesday

China trade, forex reserves, Thursday

European Central Bank’s rate decision, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, trade, Thursday

President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address, Thursday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell testifies before the Senate Banking Committee, Thursday

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester speaks, Thursday

Eurozone GDP, Friday

US nonfarm payrolls, unemployment, Friday

New York Fed President John Williams speaks, Friday

ECB Governing Council member Robert Holzmann speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Hang Seng futures fell 1.1% as of 8:10 a.m. Tokyo time

CSI 300 futures fell 0.3%

Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.1%

The S&P/ASX 200 was little changed

The S&P 500 fell 0.1%

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was unchanged at $1.0856

The Japanese yen was little changed at 150.52 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2105

The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.2690

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.1% to $68,226.85

Ether rose 1.2% to $3,630.11

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.21%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.12% on Tuesday

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed at $78.78 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed at $2,114.47 an ounce

