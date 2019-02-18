China Stocks Surge to Five-Month Highs, and Overbought Territory

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks rallied to their highest in nearly five months, as investors were emboldened by recent signs of progress in trade talks and strong January credit data.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 2.7 percent, its biggest gain since Nov. 2, while Shenzhen’s composite gauge added 3.7 percent, its best day in four months. The indexes have both rallied more than 10 percent this year. Hong Kong equities were also strong, with the Hang Seng Index up 1.6 percent. The yield on China’s 10-year government bonds rose by the most since Dec. 13.

The U.S. and China are set to hold further talks in Washington following meetings in Beijing last week that U.S. President Donald Trump described as “very productive” after being briefed by his team on its return. New yuan loans, which expanded to a record in January, also fueled optimism on Chinese stocks.

“The only two things that investors are looking forward to seeing are easing trade tensions between China and the U.S. and a more proactive policy stance at home,” said Shen Zhengyang, a Shanghai-based analyst with Northeast Securities Co. “Now that there are positive signs on their biggest concerns, the market will definitely trend up.”

Buying momentum on mainland stocks appears to be overheating as the 14-day relative strength index on four major indexes jumped above 70, a level that can signal a security is overbought. The last time they were all in overbought territory was May 2015, before a crash wiped $5 trillion off the market.

Jefferies Hong Kong Ltd. analysts led by Sean Darby wrote in a note dated Monday that it’s not time to sell China stocks just yet, as the CSI 300 Index has historically shown positive returns around the country’s annual policy meetings in early March.

Turnover on mainland exchanges rose to 547 billion yuan ($81 billion) Monday, the highest since April 2018. The Shanghai Composite closed at 2,754 points, above the median estimate of 2,750 that 22 analysts and fund managers saw the index at by end-March.

Brokerages and energy producers were among the best performers, with sector gauges up at least 3.6 percent. Macau casino stocks rebounded from a bruising Friday, when they fell on concerns the Chinese government’s focus on illegal lending would hurt gaming revenue. JPMorgan said that reaction in stocks was perhaps overdone. MGM China Holdings Ltd. led casino gains, rising as much as 6.7 percent, its biggest intraday jump since Dec. 3.

--With assistance from Helen Yuan and Jeanny Yu.

To contact Bloomberg News staff for this story: Amanda Wang in Shanghai at twang234@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Richard Frost at rfrost4@bloomberg.net, Will Davies, David Watkins

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.