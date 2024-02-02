China Stocks Swing Wildly in Chaotic End to Worst Week in Years

(Bloomberg) -- A sense of panic gripped Chinese stock investors on Friday afternoon as key benchmarks tumbled sharply, and then quickly pared their losses, leaving traders wondering what’s next in store for them.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Traders couldn’t pin point any fresh news but cited concerns about forced stock sales by highly-leveraged stakeholders to worries over margin calls as reasons for the sudden acceleration in losses onshore.

The subsequent rebound, which coincided with net flows from overseas investors turning positive for the day, couldn’t stop the CSI 300 Index from ending the week with a 4.6% loss — its biggest since 2022. The Shanghai Composite Index lost 6.2% in its worst week since 2018.

Sentiment was already brittle heading into this week, as investors were digesting a US draft legislation that’s hammered WuXi AppTec Co. and brought geopolitical concerns to the fore again. Then, the liquidation of China Evergrande Group offered a rude reminder about how the property market crisis is dragging down the world’s second-largest economy.

“As a person who is bullish throughout the year, even I am feeling the panic and starting to turn gloomy,” said Xu Dawei, fund manager at Jintong Private Fund Management in Beijing. “Judging by the trading trajectory, the freefall we saw this afternoon indicates forced selling, and I fear that this would trigger a downward spiral, causing more margin calls.”

The CSI 300 Index plunged more than 3% at one point before closing down 1.2%. The Shanghai Composite gauge similarly pared its loss.

Chinese authorities have sought to put a floor under the rout, ramping up monetary stimulus and vowing to keep up spending this year despite a property market slump weighing on key government revenue sources.

Story continues

Those pledges and measures, however, have proven insufficient to rescue what’s spiraled into a crisis of confidence. Burned repeatedly over the past few years, investors now have little faith in the market’s prospects.

The persistent slump has led to fresh concerns over a wave of margin calls as the value of shares put down as collateral shrinks. The fear is that failing to top up their margin trading accounts may force liquidation of positions.

The outstanding amount of margin debt slid to 1.49 trillion yuan ($208 billion) as of Thursday. That puts it on track for the biggest weekly decline since April 2022, when the onshore benchmark fell nearly 5% in a single day.

“The market is struggling with liquidity problem, with one pressure point after another from the snowball knock-ins to increasing number of margin calls and shares pledge,” said Daisy Li, fund manager at EFG Asset Management HK Ltd.

Concern that equity indexes have fallen to levels that trigger massive losses for popular snowball derivatives has put investors on edge in recent weeks.

Quick Rebound

Traders attributed the quick paring Friday to likely intervention by state funds.

“State funds bought shares when the index fell sharply to be below 2,700 in the afternoon trading,” said Shen Meng, director at investment bank Chanson & Co., referring to a key level for the Shanghai Composite. “The plunge forced the state funds to intervene to stabilize the market.”

State funds have attempted to soothe sentiment before, with Central Huijin Investment Ltd. disclosing in October that it purchased exchange traded funds, and vowing to keep increasing its holdings.

Read more: China ETFs See Inflows Top 2015, Suggesting State Rescue

Foreign investors, who were retreating earlier, turned net buyers of mainland equities as of the day’s close to add 2.36 billion yuan ($329 million). They had been relentlessly selling into the new year, extending the outflow streak to a record sixth month in January.

--With assistance from Zhu Lin, Abhishek Vishnoi and Jing Jin.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.