China Stocks Trim Losses on Report State-Owned Firm Bought ETFs

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks pared losses following a report that an unidentified state institution bought exchange-traded funds, in what could be the latest effort to bolster markets as shares continue to slump.

The CSI 300 Index was down 0.3% as of 2:40 p.m. local time, having earlier fallen as much as 1.3%. The Shanghai Composite index erased losses to edge higher.

The afternoon surge came amid a China Securities Journal report that an institution bought ETFs whose underlying assets are A-shares issued by central state-owned enterprises. The CSI 300 Index threatened to break through this year’s low earlier in the session. In October, China’s sovereign wealth fund bought ETFs and bank stocks.

