China stops publishing youth unemployment data after rate hits record 21pc

China’s youth are flocking to job fairs as unemployment rate soars - AFP/STR

China is to stop publishing data on youth unemployment after the jobless rate hit a record high.

Beijing announced the surprise change in policy on Tuesday as it released a raft of disappointing figures that stoked concerns over the state of the world’s second largest economy.

The People’s Bank of Chain also cut a key interest rate in an effort to boost flagging growth.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said it would no longer release age-group-specific unemployment data starting this month, citing the need to “further improve and optimise labour force survey statistics”.

It comes after China’s unemployment rate among 16 to 24-year-olds hit a record 21.3pc in June. That is far higher than the headline rate of 5.3pc.

Chinese social media users were sceptical of the official explanation for the move, with the topic receiving over 140m views and tens of thousands of comments on the Weibo platform.

“Can you solve the problem by gagging and blindfolding yourself?” asked one Beijing-based user in a post liked by more than 3,000 people.

The suspension of youth jobs data “may further weaken global investors’ confidence in China”, Ting Lu, China economist at Nomura, said in a note.

Young people are struggling to find jobs as China’s economy flags. The country slipped into deflation for the first time in more than two years in July, with exports, investment and consumer spending all weak.

A lending crunch in the country’s huge property development industry is also shaking confidence and hitting stock prices.

Retail sales grew 2.5pc year-on-year in July, the NBS said on Tuesday, down from 3.1pc in June and falling short of analyst expectations.

Industrial production grew 3.7pc in July, down from 4.4pc in June.

Recent data suggests China may struggle to achieve a 5pc growth target set for the year. The economy grew just 0.8pc between the first and second quarters of 2023, according to official figures.

In a surprise move, China’s central bank on Tuesday cut the medium-term lending facility (MLF) rate – the interest for one-year loans to financial institutions – from 2.65pc to 2.5pc.

A lower MLF rate reduces commercial banks’ financing costs, in turn encouraging them to lend more and potentially boosting domestic consumption.

However, Dr Lu said: “We believe the Chinese economy is faced with an imminent downward spiral with the worst yet to come, and the rate cut this morning will be of limited help.”

