U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,431.85
    +105.34 (+2.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,725.47
    +564.69 (+1.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,770.57
    +417.79 (+3.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,968.51
    +37.22 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.29
    +0.68 (+0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.30
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.49
    -0.19 (-0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1152
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    -0.0250 (-1.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3401
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1900
    -0.1120 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,054.52
    +243.14 (+0.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    863.83
    +21.37 (+2.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.07
    -88.24 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,717.34
    +547.04 (+2.09%)
     

China to strengthen anti-monopoly efforts in pharma industry

·1 min read
Shelves displaying medicines are seen at a pharmacy in Shanghai

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will toughen law enforcement to curb monopoly practices and unfair competition in the pharmaceutical industry as the government seeks to foster a good business environment, the industry ministry said on Sunday.

The action follows November's regulatory guidelines to stamp out monopolies in active pharmaceutical ingredients (API). China leads the world in making and exporting these products.

In a statement, the ministry of industry and information technology said it would "strengthen law enforcement against unfair competition, and resolutely investigate unfair competitive acts, such as commercial bribery".

It will also stiffen enforcement of anti-monopoly laws in the areas of drug shortages and APIs, prepare and adopt antitrust guidelines in the API market and investigate monopolistic pacts, it added.

(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Gerry Doyle)

Recommended Stories

  • U.K. Weighs Offer; Russia Shifts Ireland Drills: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K. is considering the “biggest possible offer” to NATO, including more troops and weapons to Estonia, to help deter any Russian aggression against Ukraine, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Saturday night. Most Read from BloombergBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealChina Summons AstraZeneca Over Probe in Altered Test ResultsStocks Roar Back With Best Day Since June 2020: Markets WrapT-Mobile to Fire Corporate Staff W

  • China Manufacturing Loses Steam as Growth Risks Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealChina Summons AstraZeneca Over Probe in Altered Test ResultsStocks Roar Back With Best Day Since June 2020: Markets WrapT-Mobile to Fire Corporate Staff Who Don’t Get Vaccine by AprilTom Brady Hasn’t Made Up Mind About Retirement, AP ReportsChina’s manufacturing sector expanded

  • Malaysian firms facing U.S. bans over forced labour summoned by ministry

    Malaysia's Human Resources Ministry said on Sunday it would call in all companies facing U.S. import bans over suspected forced labour practices to discuss immediate action to address the allegations. Malaysian factories, which include major suppliers of palm oil and medical gloves, have been under increased scrutiny over allegations of abuse of migrant workers, who make up a significant part of the country's manufacturing workforce. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said on Friday it would bar imports from disposable glove maker YTY Group based on information indicating that the firm used forced labour, the seventh such ban on a Malaysian company in two years.

  • China Jan factory activity growth slows, demand wanes as COVID surges

    Growth in China's factory activity slowed in January as a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and tough lockdowns hit production and demand, but the slight expansion offered some signs of resilience as the world's second-largest economy enters a likely bumpy new year. The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) registered 50.1 in January, remaining above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction, but slowing from 50.3 in December, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Sunday. The official results contrasted with those in a private survey https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/chinas-jan-factory-activity-contracts-covid-lockdowns-bite-caixin-pmi-2022-01-30 of mostly small manufacturers in coastal regions, which showed activity fell at the fastest rate in 23 months.

  • New England Is Burning the Most Oil for Electricity Since 2018

    (Bloomberg) -- New England is relying on oil-fired generators for the most electricity since 2018 as a frigid blast boosts demand for power and natural gas prices soar. Most Read from BloombergStocks Roar Back With Best Day Since June 2020: Markets WrapApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandWall Street Briefed by Biden Team on Possible Russia SanctionsHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosOi

  • Bitcoin (BTC) Inches Its Way to $40,000

    While indicators begin to reflect a shift in sentiment, regulators could test support for the crypto majors once the weekend is over.

  • Stocks Are on a Wild Ride. 20 Bargains to Buy Now, According to Barron’s Roundtable Experts.

    From Peru to Palo Alto, our Roundtable panelists see plenty of opportunities in increasingly challenging markets.

  • Why Novavax Stock Surged 14% on Friday

    The deal is an advance purchase agreement between Novavax and Israel's Ministry of Health. The Novavax jab is not yet authorized or approved for use in Israel; so far, the country has only approved fellow biotech Moderna's mRNA-1273 (Spikevax) and Comirnaty from Pfizer and BioNTech. In its press release on the matter, Novavax wrote that it "will work with the Ministry of Health to obtain the necessary authorizations and finalize plans for distribution in Israel pending regulatory approval."

  • Electric car maker Lucid Group opens studio dealership in Newport Beach

    The Silicon Valley-based car maker, which builds its cars in Arizona, said the new location is in Fashion Island at 401 Newport Center Drive in Newport Beach.

  • Peloton's Extreme Sales Quotas Shortchanged Workers, Lawsuit Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. was sued by a former sales representative who says the company forced employees to work off the clock without paying overtime and set sales quotas impossibly high.Most Read from BloombergStocks Roar Back With Best Day Since June 2020: Markets WrapBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealWall Street Briefed by Biden Team on Possible Russia SanctionsCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandApple to

  • Walmart Wants to Be More Like Target (And to Stop Wasting Your Time)

    The retailer wants to make its stores someplace people actually want to be, you know, like a Target.

  • British Pound Gives Up Early Gains Heading Into the Weekend

    The British pound has rallied a bit during the course of the trading session on Friday but gave back the gains rather quickly as we continue to see US dollar strength in general.

  • Don't let the volatile stock market rattle your retirement savings plan

    For advice on how to weather whipsawing markets and manage retirement savings, I asked a handful of investing pros.

  • U.S. Steel CEO Sees Prices Stabilizing After Recent Decline

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Steel Corp.’s boss says those betting on a further drop in steel prices are likely to be disappointed.Most Read from BloombergBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealChina Summons AstraZeneca Over Probe in Altered Test ResultsStocks Roar Back With Best Day Since June 2020: Markets WrapT-Mobile to Fire Corporate Staff Who Don’t Get Vaccine by AprilTom Brady Hasn’t Made Up Mind About Retirement, AP ReportsChief Executive Officer Da

  • The 21 Best Amazon Tops for Women of Every Style and Budget

    From everyday basics to statement blouses. Originally Appeared on Glamour

  • Chevron Still Has Gas in Its Tank

    Chevron’s record-breaking results weren’t enough to keep up with its record-breaking share prices. With the strongest balance sheet among peers, though, it will have more flexibility to woo investors later in the year.

  • These Beaten-Down Emerging Market Tech Stocks Look Like Bargains

    A sharp selloff in emerging market internet and e-commerce names offers a chance to scoop up stocks such as Tencent, Baidu, and Headhunter Group.

  • Apple’s Blowout Earnings Lift These Supplier Stocks

    Apple ‘s blowout earnings have had a positive knock-on effect for other companies, boosting shares in the tech giant’s suppliers amid signs that supply-chain woes have eased. Apple (ticker: AAPL), the world’s most valuable public company, reported sales and earnings well ahead of Wall Street’s expectations late Thursday, driven by sales of the iPhone as well as surprisingly good results in its services business. Earnings per share of $2.10 firmly beat expectations for $1.90.

  • Ford, GM juggle today's challenges with tomorrow's promises

    General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co are expected to report next week they turned solid profits for the last quarter of 2021, but rarely has past performance mattered less to investors. The two Detroit automakers are in mid-leap between a combustion-powered present, and a future they have promised will be defined by electric vehicles and software-powered services. Both companies have mapped out multibillion-dollar investments in new North American electric vehicle and battery factories, aimed at challenging Tesla Inc and a flock of smaller EV startups in the still-tiny market.

  • Can PepsiCo Sustain the Momentum When It Reports Q4 Earnings?

    PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2021 earnings on Feb. 10. When the company reports fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 10, investors will want to see if it's winning that battle. In its most recent quarter, ended Sept. 4, PepsiCo's revenue increased by 11.6% from the same time a year earlier.