China Strengthens Export Controls on Some Graphite Items

(Bloomberg) -- China strengthened export controls on some categories of graphite, a material often used in electric vehicle batteries, in a move that would “safeguard national security and interests.”

Most Read from Bloomberg

Some graphite items deemed highly sensitive will be subject to so-called “dual-use” export controls from Dec. 1, the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on Friday. Dual-use refers to applications that include the military.

The move by Beijing comes days after the Biden administration stepped up efforts to keep advanced chips out of China, a campaign that includes restricting the sale of processors designed specifically for the Chinese market. US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns said it was needed to close loopholes, according to an interview on Thursday.

The graphite items have been subject to a temporary export control order initiated in 2006, according to the ministry. At the same time, China said it would remove its temporary export controls on less sensitive graphite categories used in the steel, metallurgy and chemical industries.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.