China Strengthens Export Controls on Some Graphite Items
(Bloomberg) -- China strengthened export controls on some categories of graphite, a material often used in electric vehicle batteries, in a move that would “safeguard national security and interests.”
Most Read from Bloomberg
Ringgit Falls to 25-Year Low, the Worst Performer in Asia After Yen This Year
Biden’s Influence Turns Israel's Ground War Plans Into ‘Something Different’
Some graphite items deemed highly sensitive will be subject to so-called “dual-use” export controls from Dec. 1, the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on Friday. Dual-use refers to applications that include the military.
The move by Beijing comes days after the Biden administration stepped up efforts to keep advanced chips out of China, a campaign that includes restricting the sale of processors designed specifically for the Chinese market. US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns said it was needed to close loopholes, according to an interview on Thursday.
The graphite items have been subject to a temporary export control order initiated in 2006, according to the ministry. At the same time, China said it would remove its temporary export controls on less sensitive graphite categories used in the steel, metallurgy and chemical industries.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
The Ozempic Effect Is Coming for Everything From Kidney to Heart Disease Treatments
Jeep’s Jump to $100,000 SUVs Risks Leaving Loyal Buyers Behind
The Price of Money Is Going Up, and It’s Not Because of the Fed
UBS Looks Beyond Credit Suisse to Bank Even More Billionaires
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.