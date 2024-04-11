China’s stuttering growth risks fuelling its belligerent foreign policy

Xi Jinping has attempted to create an alternative international order with allies such as Russia's Vladimir Putin - SPUTNIK/via REUTERS

Late last year, Moody’s downgraded China’s sovereign credit rating. On Wednesday Fitch followed suit. Predictably, Beijing responded with “disappointment” and rebutted the implicit critique of their economy. There is now a clear contradiction between realistic Western views on the headwinds facing Chinese growth, and Beijing’s public claims that all is well.

Xi Jinping has spent the last decade trying to revive the Chinese economy. It is becoming increasingly clear that he has failed. Like it or not, he now faces a choice; to recognise that China’s strategic prosperity depends on a shift away from zero-sum confrontation with the West, or to cling on to dreams of an alternative international order led by the Chinese security state in collusion with allies such as Russia, Iran and North Korea.

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) knows perfectly well what trouble it is in. Around the time of the Moody’s downgrade, an annual top-level meeting set economic priorities for the coming year. State media was remarkably candid about how dire the situation had become, citing weak demand, excess industrial capacity, depressed consumer confidence, and warning of “certain risks and hidden problems”.

If it had wanted to go into more details, it could also have brought up intractable youth unemployment, a shaky stock market, the threat of deflation, the collapse of private entrepreneurial confidence in CCP policy, depressed local sentiment, massive drops in FDI and, above all, the total lack of indications that Xi’s current fiscal policies were capable of reviving GDP growth.

After the December meeting, officials were tasked to promote positive views about the prospects of an economic upturn, including by early release of positive data. In March, Xi Jinping told a group of US CEOs that the Chinese economy was now “healthy and sustainable”. As the first quarter of 2024 draws to a close, Fitch is taking a different view. It’s hardly alone in this; in January and February, FDI into China fell by almost 20pc year on year.

This shouldn’t be surprising. China’s real estate crisis continues to fester and local government debt is out of control. Nothing the CCP has come up with to date has effectively addressed either issue and the longer the crises continue, the more difficult any resolution will become. Government attempts to crack down on debt-funded construction in 2021 simply triggered a slow-motion crash. Evergrande ended up in liquidation, and Country Garden now appears to face similar risks, with the real estate market in utter disarray.

Meanwhile, the economy is mired in what Goldman Sachs believes could be up to $13 trillion (£10.3 trillion) of local government debt. The latitude given to provincial governments to fund themselves through land sales and construction fuelled the real estate boom. Now the local government funding vehicles set up to operate this edifice have collapsed, and Beijing appears unsure of what to do next.

Long before Xi Jinping emerged as China’s paramount leader, it was evident that the CCP fears nothing more than the spread of popular unrest. Until recently, it justified its governance by pointing to economic results: delivering solid growth and providing the masses with optimism and promises of future prosperity.

Now the target growth rate is at 5pc, their lowest in years, and still appears to be barely within reach; there is already scepticism that this figure was reached last year. Fitch, for its part, has cut its growth forecast for China from 4.8pc to 4.3pc.

What actually happens may never be known. Chinese economic statistics are at best a rough guide to what’s actually happening in the country, and the CCP leadership is terrified of major disruption. A truly dire set of figures might simply be massaged into something more acceptable – and less likely to pose disruptive risks to public order.

Despite Xi’s attempts to maintain that all is well in the economy, serious Party alarm is becoming manifest. Orders have been given to the regions with the biggest problems to stop launching new projects and to suspend some already underway. In some of these, including the port city of Tianjin, just 70 miles from Beijing, public debt to GDP ratios reportedly stand at over 100pc. In the increasingly likely event of large-scale default, public unrest is more than possible. This, in turn, will have significant consequences for the West.

China’s foreign policy has been driven by the strength of the domestic economy. Xi’s take on the current crisis has been to step up spending on internal repression and external belligerence. There will be many in the Party, not to speak of the populace at large, who know that this is disastrously misguided.

If China wants to return to previous levels of FDI from the free world, then it must do more than reverse vexatious regulatory measures in the current trade war with the US-led West. It will need to dial down its geostrategic posturing, ceasing direct and proxy aggression over Ukraine and Taiwan. This, in turn, may well require a new leader – a prospect Xi Jinping will be keenly aware of.

The Chinese president knows that he is on thin ice, needing a return to economic growth – or a sufficient win over the West – to restore his status. We may soon learn which way China intends to turn.

