China Sunsine Chemical Holdings (SGX:QES) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of CN¥0.025

The board of China Sunsine Chemical Holdings Ltd. (SGX:QES) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CN¥0.025 per share on the 24th of May. The dividend yield will be 5.4% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

China Sunsine Chemical Holdings' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Prior to this announcement, China Sunsine Chemical Holdings' dividend was only 7.8% of earnings, however it was paying out 256% of free cash flows. While the business may be attempting to set a balanced dividend policy, a cash payout ratio this high might expose the dividend to being cut if the business ran into some challenges.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 10.1% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 5.2%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from CN¥0.0246 total annually to CN¥0.129. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 18% a year over that time. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. China Sunsine Chemical Holdings has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 13% per annum. China Sunsine Chemical Holdings definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We don't think China Sunsine Chemical Holdings is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for China Sunsine Chemical Holdings (of which 2 are concerning!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

