Here’s How China Is Supporting Economy as Stimulus Awaited

(Bloomberg) -- China has announced several measures recently to boost the economy and made a number of pledges to improve the business environment as concerns about the growth outlook continue to mount.

Statements over the past month provide broad assurances to boost consumer spending on household goods and cars and encourage private companies, with little specific detail. Investors have been skeptical of the pledges so far, and are looking for more concrete proposals and direct stimulus policies.

More guidance on that will likely come at an upcoming meeting of the Communist Party’s Politburo, although no big bang stimulus is likely on the cards.

Here’s a list of Beijing’s recent announcements on economic support.

July 24: Business Investment

The National Development and Reform Commission released a plan encouraging private firms to invest in key industries like transportation, water conservation, clean energy, new infrastructure, advanced manufacturing and modern agricultural facilities. Local authorities will create lists of major projects, key supply chain projects and franchise projects that are fully user-paid for private investment, according to the NDRC, the main economic planning body.

July 21: Construction

The State Council, chaired by Premier Li Qiang, ramped up support for property construction by saying the government will boost the renovation of so-called urban villages. It will also seek more private capital in the projects to expand domestic demand and push forward development of cities.

July 21: Cars

The NDRC released a 10-step plan to increase car purchases, particularly for new-energy vehicles, including lower costs for electric-vehicle charging and extending tax breaks. In June, the Ministry of Commerce launched a six-month campaign to boost car purchases and drive electric vehicle adoption in rural areas.

July 20: Currency

The People’s Bank of China adjusted some rules to allow companies to borrow more from overseas, opening the door for more foreign capital inflows. It also set a stronger daily fixing for the currency.

July 19: Private Businesses

The Communist Party and government issued a rare joint pledge to improve conditions for private businesses, outlining 31 measures that included vows to treat private companies the same as state-owned enterprises, consult more with entrepreneurs on drafting policies, and cut market entry barriers for firms.

July 18: Household Goods

Thirteen government departments outlined a plan to boost household spending on everything from electric appliances to furniture. Local authorities are encouraged to help residents refurbish their homes, and people should get better access to credit to buy household products, according to the measures announced.

July 13: Tech

The top internet regulator released 24 guidelines for ChatGPT-style services, loosening some restrictions it proposed several months previously.

Financial regulators also wrapped up an almost two-year regulatory crackdown of the sector with fines of more than $1 billion on tech giants Ant Group Co. and Tencent Holdings Ltd.

July 10: Property

Financial regulators extended loan relief for developers to ensure the delivery of homes under construction. The PBOC has also hinted that lenders will be able to renegotiate mortgage contracts or extend new loans to lower the financing costs on home loans. Regulators are also considering easing home buying restrictions in the nation’s biggest cities, potentially removing a hurdle that has curbed demand in Beijing and Shanghai for years, Bloomberg reported in July.

June 13: Interest Rates

The PBOC cut its main policy interest rates in a surprise move, providing monetary stimulus to the economy. The move came ahead of data showing a slump in real estate, a worrying decline in private sector investment and record joblessness among young people.

