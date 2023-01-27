U.S. markets open in 8 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,065.00
    -10.50 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,008.00
    -15.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,042.75
    -64.00 (-0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,906.40
    -4.10 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.44
    +0.43 (+0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,924.70
    -5.30 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    -0.10 (-0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0875
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4930
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.73
    -0.35 (-1.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2381
    -0.0026 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.9410
    -0.2120 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,016.75
    -138.62 (-0.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    521.21
    -5.97 (-1.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,761.11
    +16.24 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,382.43
    +19.68 (+0.07%)
     

China Sure to Hit Back Over Chip Controls, Japan Lawmaker Says

3
Isabel Reynolds
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China is “100% sure” to retaliate over Japanese backing for Biden administration restrictions on semiconductor exports, and firms facing the fallout should look for markets elsewhere, a ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker said.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“China will come back with stronger retaliation and Japanese companies doing business there will probably be damaged,” said Shigeharu Aoyama, who serves on the party’s committee covering trade and industry. He made the comments in a Thursday interview with Bloomberg News after it reported the Netherlands and Japan are close to joining the US-led effort to restrict exports of the technology to China.

Japan and the Netherlands are home to key suppliers of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, but it is not yet clear what form their restrictions would take.

“They should take that as a turning point and look for other markets,” he added, saying he backed Japan’s participation in the measures.

US Poised for Dutch, Japanese Help on China Chip Crackdown

China is Japan’s largest trading partner and has said the US effort showed its “selfish hegemonic interest.” The Biden administration issued sweeping new rules in October that include restrictions on the supply of US manufacturers’ most advanced chipmaking equipment to Chinese customers and limits on Americans working for Chinese semiconductor firms, a move aimed at choking off access to certain expertise.

Dutch chip equipment giant ASML told Bloomberg the US-led measures could also push Beijing to develop its own technology in advanced semiconductor-making machinery.

Beijing last month filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization aimed at overturning the US-imposed export controls. It also has a history of deploying economic sanctions amid political disputes with its neighbors.

China Hits Back at South Korea, Japan in Covid Retaliation

Earlier this month, Beijing stopped issuing visas for travelers from Japan and short-term visitors from South Korea in retaliation for the two countries introducing Covid-19 testing and other restrictions on people traveling from mainland China.

In 2017, China also dramatically scaled back trade with South Korea after then-President Moon Jae-in agreed to host a US anti-missile system. And in 2010, China banned exports of rare earths to Japan as tensions rose over East China Sea islands claimed by both countries.

--With assistance from Yuki Hagiwara.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Philippine Coffee Chain Rises to Record on Monde Stake Purchase

    (Bloomberg) -- Figaro Coffee Group Inc. jumped to a record as Philippine’s largest instant noodle maker Monde Nissin Corp. acquired a 15% stake in the company, giving the local coffee chain and restaurant operator more funds to expand its store network. Most Read from BloombergHindenburg vs Adani: The Short Seller Taking On Asia’s Richest PersonNYSE Mayhem Traced to a Staffer Who Left a Backup System RunningHindenburg’s Short Sell Call Shaves $12 Billion Off Adani StocksIBM to Cut About 3,900 Wo

  • Japan, Netherlands to Join US in Chip Controls on China

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan and the Netherlands are poised to join the US in limiting China’s access to advanced semiconductor machinery, forging a powerful alliance that will undercut Beijing’s ambitions to build its own domestic chip capabilities, according to people familiar with the negotiations. Most Read from BloombergHindenburg vs Adani: The Short Seller Taking On Asia’s Richest PersonWe Asked ChatGPT to Make a Market-Beating ETF. Here’s What HappenedNYSE Mayhem Traced to a Staffer Who Left a Ba

  • Singapore’s Sea Is Said to Eye Sale of Phoenix Labs to Cut Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Sea Ltd. is considering a sale of Vancouver-based indie developer Phoenix Labs as the Southeast Asian internet giant slashes costs and focuses on its core business, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergHindenburg vs Adani: The Short Seller Taking On Asia’s Richest PersonWe Asked ChatGPT to Make a Market-Beating ETF. Here’s What HappenedNYSE Mayhem Traced to a Staffer Who Left a Backup System RunningHindenburg’s Short Sell Call Shaves $12 Billion Of

  • Zelenskyy: Putin is nobody to me after invading Ukraine

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has stated that he is not interested in a meeting with Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, as Zelenskyy does not understand who makes decisions in Russia. Zelenskyy also said that Putin is nobody to him after the full-scale invasion.

  • How Bollywood Rolled Over to Hindu Supremacists

    A fear of hurting "Hindu sentiments" has led to movies that viewers just don't like. But a bright spot is the southern movie industry.

  • Peru unrest: Police to dismantle roadblocks set by protesters

    The government says security forces will take down barricades set up by opponents of President Dina Boluarte.

  • Analysis-India's EV dawn fans expectations fuel demand may peak early

    The rapid take-up of electric vehicles in India's fledgling market has prompted a major rethink about the country's long-term fuel needs as refiners in Asia's third-largest economy hasten their shift away from oil production. India, one of the world's fastest growing oil markets, has lagged major economic peers in Europe and Asia in the adoption of EVs but sales are now picking up and investment in the production of new autos and energy infrastructure is accelerating. The faster-than-anticipated industry growth means India's gasoline consumption will peak sooner than previously thought, some analysts and industry participants say, forcing top oil firms to expedite transition plans to alternative business lines, notably increased petrochemical manufacturing.

  • What investors need to know about Pfizer’s latest downgrade

    The company's pipeline, though promising, is still too premature to make up for the looming drop in COVID-19 franchise revenue.

  • HSBC Shares Become Most Overbought Since 1986 After 50% Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- A 50% rally has made shares of HSBC Holdings Plc the most overbought in more than three decades, as investors piled back into the retail favorite given a brighter outlook from China’s reopening. Most Read from BloombergHindenburg vs Adani: The Short Seller Taking On Asia’s Richest PersonWe Asked ChatGPT to Make a Market-Beating ETF. Here’s What HappenedNYSE Mayhem Traced to a Staffer Who Left a Backup System RunningHindenburg’s Short Sell Call Shaves $12 Billion Off Adani StocksTh

  • Ukraine-Russia war: Germany agrees to send 2 battalions of Leopard 2 tanks after heavy pressure

    Germany has approved to send Ukraine up to two battalions of Leopard 2 tanks following weeks of stalled and frustrated negotiations as the war rages on.

  • 'Outlander' Fans "Refuse to Believe" Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe’s Upsetting News

    Sam Heughan and Catriona Balfe, who play Jamie and Clare Fraser, confirmed that 'Outlander' season 8 is the Starz show's last season. See how fans reacted to their emotional Instagram.

  • World’s ESG Debt Pile to Shoot Past $5 Trillion as Sales Pick Up

    (Bloomberg) -- The global sum of socially conscious debt is barreling toward $5 trillion as Wall Street’s pursuit of sustainable investments fuels demand for the bonds and loans.Most Read from BloombergHindenburg vs Adani: The Short Seller Taking On Asia’s Richest PersonWe Asked ChatGPT to Make a Market-Beating ETF. Here’s What HappenedNYSE Mayhem Traced to a Staffer Who Left a Backup System RunningHindenburg’s Short Sell Call Shaves $12 Billion Off Adani StocksThe Institute of International Fin

  • Fewer Treasury bills and liquidity questions – what to expect from the U.S. refunding

    The U.S. Treasury Department next week is likely to announce that it will offer fewer Treasury bills in the second quarter, after hitting its statutory borrowing limit. Any new indications over whether the Treasury could employ Treasury buybacks, or make changes to its auction schedule for some notes, will also be a focus of interest as market participants grapple with the best ways to improve liquidity in the $24 trillion Treasuries market. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen activated a second extraordinary cash management measure on Tuesday, after previously warning that the Treasury could run out of funds in early June if the U.S. Congress does not approve an increase in the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling.

  • NYSE Mayhem Traced to a Staffer Who Left a Backup System Running

    (Bloomberg) -- More than 700 miles from Wall Street, the New York Stock Exchange’s backup data center on Cermak Road in Chicago is supposed to safeguard US markets, standing by at all hours in case disaster ever strikes the world’s largest venue for trading shares.Most Read from BloombergHindenburg vs Adani: The Short Seller Taking On Asia’s Richest PersonWe Asked ChatGPT to Make a Market-Beating ETF. Here’s What HappenedNYSE Mayhem Traced to a Staffer Who Left a Backup System RunningHindenburg’

  • California Bar seeks to disbar ex-Trump attorney over quest to overturn 2020 election

    The State Bar of California on Thursday filed a notice of disciplinary charges against former Donald Trump attorney John Eastman over what bar officials said were Eastman's alleged efforts to aid Trump in his bid to overturn the 2020 presidential election. The complaint levels 11 different disciplinary -- not criminal -- charges against Eastman detailing various efforts to craft and play a leadership role in trying to reverse Trump's loss to Joe Biden, which hinged on false claims about widespread election fraud that the state bar claims led to the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

  • Shares in India's Adani fall again after fraud claims

    Shares in the business empire of Asia's richest man Gautam Adani sank again Friday after the conglomerate slammed a US investment firm that claimed it had committed "brazen" corporate fraud.Hindenburg's report accused Adani Group of engaging in a "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades".

  • Hong Kong home prices drop 15.6% in 2022, snap 13 years of gain

    Prices in the Asian financial hub were weighed down by a weak economic outlook and rising mortgage costs, following a COVID-19 outbreak at the beginning of the year. December saw the seventh consecutive month of decline, the data showed, with prices down 2.0% from a month earlier to the lowest since April 2017.

  • Stumbling Intel, seeing AMD gain ground, says it will recover balance

    Microprocessor giant Intel Corp has stumbled badly at a time when smaller rival AMD and others are picking up speed. The weakness of the global economy only makes Intel's challenges more difficult. Intel is still the three hundred pound gorilla in the market of microprocessors, called central processing units (CPUs), the brains of computers, and it says it has passed through the worst of a revamp under a new chief executive.

  • The Truth about Ukraine and the Jews

    Ukraine was the bloodlands for Jews in World War 2, but today the Jewish soul echoes on its streets, writes Bernard-Henri Levy

  • Djokovic's father won't attend semi-final after Russia flag controversy

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Novak Djokovic's father Srdjan said on Friday he would not attend his son's Australian Open semi-final and would instead "watch from home", after a video emerged showing him posing at Melbourne Park with fans holding Russian flags. The video caused controversy in Australia, leading to the country's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Friday reiterating Australian support for Ukraine and criticising supporters of Russia's invasion.