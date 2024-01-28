China Suspends Lending of Some Securities for Short Selling
(Bloomberg) -- China will halt the lending of some shares for short selling, the country’s securities regulator announced on Sunday, in a move to support the country’s slumping stock markets.
The suspension will take effect from Jan. 29, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a statement.
