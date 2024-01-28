Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,890.97
    -3.19 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,109.43
    +60.30 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,455.36
    -55.13 (-0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,978.33
    +2.45 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.23
    +0.87 (+1.12%)
     

  • Gold

    2,018.20
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.90
    -0.03 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0858
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1600
    +0.0280 (+0.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2701
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.1400
    +0.5100 (+0.35%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    42,554.42
    +858.18 (+2.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,635.09
    +105.36 (+1.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    35,751.07
    -485.40 (-1.34%)
     

China Suspends Lending of Some Securities for Short Selling

Bloomberg News

(Bloomberg) -- China will halt the lending of some shares for short selling, the country’s securities regulator announced on Sunday, in a move to support the country’s slumping stock markets.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The suspension will take effect from Jan. 29, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a statement.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement