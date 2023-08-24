China Suspends Seafood Imports From Japan on Water Release

(Bloomberg) -- China will stop all seafood imports from Japan, escalating tensions between the two nations as Japan begins a contentious release of treated wastewater from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant.

The move to “comprehensively” pause purchases of aquatic products from Japan goes into effect Thursday, the Chinese customs office said in a statement, effectively making good on warnings this week to take “necessary steps” to safeguard food safety and the marine environment.

China is the largest single export market for Japanese exports of fish, crustaceans and aquatic invertebrates, with Japanese companies exporting almost 72 billion yen ($496 million) worth to China last year. Beijing has been the most vocal critic of Japan’s plan, which Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has insisted will meet safety standards.

Japan has also stressed that similar releases of wastewater are relatively commonplace. A two-year review by the International Atomic Energy Agency found Japan’s strategy would have a negligible impact on people and the environment.

Even so, China has blasted the release as “selfish and irresponsible.” The customs authority said the suspension of imports was intended to prevent radioactive contamination risks.

Earlier on Thursday, China’s Ministry of Ecology and Environment said it would step up radiation monitoring in the nation’s sea areas and watch for any impact from the release.

China already bans food imports from 10 prefectures around the Fukushima plant. The Hong Kong government this week announced a ban on seafood imports from those same prefectures, four of which are landlocked.

Chinese seafood stocks rallied after the announcement from the Chinese customs authority.

Apart from Japan, China also buys seafood from other countries including Ecuador, Russia and Canada.

The process to release the treated wastewater — equivalent in volume to about 500 Olympic-size swimming pools — from the Fukushima site will take place over a period of at least 30 years.

