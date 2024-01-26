China Should Target the Yen to Boost Stocks, Citi’s Apabhai Says

(Bloomberg) -- China should target the value of its currency against Japan’s to reflate its sluggish economy and slumping stock market, because the time to use interest rates is long gone, according to Citigroup Inc.

Since 2020, the yen has tumbled against the offshore yuan, helping push China’s economy into deflation, Citigroup Global Markets Head of Asia Trading Strategy Mohammed Apabhai told Bloomberg TV. If China could aim for a yuan worth between 18 and 19 yen, some 8% to 12% weaker than current levels, it could help with the rebalancing it needs, he said.

“If you do that then you reflate China and deflate Japan and everyone could be happy,” Apabhai said. The currency market is the best way to achieve it in the short-term because “that’s a lot more flexible than moving through the rates market.”

The Japanese currency has weakened about 24% against its Chinese peer since the beginning of 2020, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. China is Japan’s largest trading partner, which in turn is number two with the roles reversed.

China’s recent moves to reverse what has become a $6 trillion equity market rout have been met with degrees of skepticism despite a slew of measures announced this week including a cut to banks’ reserve ratio and a potential $278 billion stock rescue package. Investor sentiment has been shot thanks in part to the fear of deflation in China and its sluggish economic recovery.

Apabhai is waiting for more measures from the government before rushing to buy the dip in equities. If Chinese stocks were to fall another 10%, creating funding stress in “even good quality companies,” that would force authorities to respond regardless of political ideology, he said.

“I’m probably the most bullish — or let’s say the least bearish — I have been on China for three years, but it’s not yet time to run in,” he said. “They need to move the renminbi.”

--With assistance from Rishaad Salamat.

