Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    5,130.95
    -6.13 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,989.83
    -97.57 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,207.51
    -67.39 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,074.31
    -2.08 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.63
    -0.11 (-0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    2,122.90
    -3.40 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    24.10
    +0.11 (+0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0855
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2190
    +0.0390 (+0.93%)
     

  • dólar/libra

    1.2693
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.4560
    +0.0280 (+0.02%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    67,941.43
    +3,994.52 (+6.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,640.33
    -42.17 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    40,026.31
    +115.51 (+0.29%)
     

China targets 2024 fiscal budget deficit at 3% of GDP

Reuters
·1 min read

BEIJING, March 5 (Reuters) - China is aiming for a 2024 fiscal budget deficit at 3% of gross domestic product (GDP), narrowing from a revised budget gap of "around 3.8%" in 2023, according to an official work report seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

China in October unveiled a plan to issue 1 trillion yuan ($138.91 billion) in sovereign bonds by year-end to enhance flood-prevention infrastructure. They were included in the budget, raising the 2023 deficit target to around 3.8% of GDP from the original 3%. ($1 = 7.1991 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Advertisement