China targets 2024 fiscal budget deficit at 3% of GDP

BEIJING, March 5 (Reuters) - China is aiming for a 2024 fiscal budget deficit at 3% of gross domestic product (GDP), narrowing from a revised budget gap of "around 3.8%" in 2023, according to an official work report seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

China in October unveiled a plan to issue 1 trillion yuan ($138.91 billion) in sovereign bonds by year-end to enhance flood-prevention infrastructure. They were included in the budget, raising the 2023 deficit target to around 3.8% of GDP from the original 3%. ($1 = 7.1991 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Christopher Cushing)