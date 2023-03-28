China Tech Offers Bright Spot for Asian Shares: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares look set to rally Wednesday as a reorganization of Alibaba provides a bright spot in Asian stocks following a decline in US equities.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Futures for the Hang Seng Index rose 1.8% while Australian shares and Japan futures dropped after a downbeat session for the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 on Tuesday. US contracts inched higher in early Wednesday trading.

US-listed shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. jumped 14.3% on news of an overhaul that will see China’s online commerce leader split into six business units, a major restructuring that promises to yield several initial public offerings. The Golden Dragon index of Chinese companies that trade in the US rose 3.5%, its best day in almost two months.

The advance reflected a further shift in investor attitudes to Chinese technology companies after a crackdown from Beijing on large players such as Tencent and Baidu, which also rallied in US trading.

Read: Six Baby Babas Beats One Big Alibaba: Tim Culpan

Australian and New Zealand bonds fell after Tuesday selling in Treasuries pushed yields higher across the curve. The two-year US yield rose eight basis points and the 10-year equivalent climbed four basis points. An index of the dollar was broadly flat after ending Tuesday at the lowest level in eight weeks.

The moves come as investors prepare for a raft of data on the American economy this week, including the central bank’s preferred measure of inflation — the so-called core PCE deflator — which is likely to factor into the Federal Reserve’s next rate decision.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said “appropriate monetary policy can continue to put downward pressure on inflation” despite the turmoil in banking. Meanwhile, US consumers appear to have shrugged off the bank failures, with the latest consumer confidence figures unexpectedly higher in March.

Story continues

Swaps traders have priced in more than a 50% probability the Fed will lift rates by a quarter point at its next meeting, with plans to ease then sharply thereafter. However, several strategists have joined BlackRock Investment Institute in saying markets are wrong in expecting imminent rate cuts.

“The banking crisis and the new tighter standards for banks is equivalent to one to two rate hikes,” said Eva Ados, chief investment strategist for ERShares, in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “There is a big possibility here of a pricing mistake. We are pricing in the rate drop rather than the reason why rates are dropping, which is the banking crisis.”

Investors were also focused on European banks after French prosecutors said lenders including Societe Generale SA and BNP Paribas SA face collective fines of more than 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) as part of a probe into tax fraud and money laundering. An index of European banks rose Tuesday despite the news.

Elsewhere, oil was higher after a clash between Iraq and its Kurdish region curtailed exports. Gold gained and Bitcoin traded around $27,300.

Key events this week:

EIA Crude Oil Inventory Report, Wednesday

Eurozone economic confidence, consumer confidence, Thursday

US GDP, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Boston Fed President Susan Collins and Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin speaks at event. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen also speaks, Thursday

China PMI, Friday

Eurozone CPI, unemployment, Friday

US consumer income, PCE deflator, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks, Friday

New York Fed President John Williams speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 8:12 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 fell 0.2%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.5%

Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.1%

Hang Seng futures rose 1.8%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0837

The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 131.05 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8812 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $27,253.96

Ether was little changed at $1,775.55

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 3.57%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 3.35%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.7% to $73.74 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.