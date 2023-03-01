U.S. markets open in 4 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,983.00
    +7.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,730.00
    +48.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,106.25
    +34.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,906.00
    +6.90 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.85
    -0.20 (-0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,838.50
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    21.14
    +0.07 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0653
    +0.0070 (+0.66%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9160
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.38
    -0.57 (-2.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2074
    +0.0041 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.7430
    -0.4560 (-0.33%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,800.14
    +510.99 (+2.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    540.72
    +8.19 (+1.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,905.29
    +29.01 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,516.53
    +70.97 (+0.26%)
     

China Telcos Jump on Bets AI Services Will Drive Cloud Computing

Bloomberg News
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China’s telecommunication stocks surge on speculation they will benefit from an expansion in cloud computing and potential development of artificial intelligence software.

Most Read from Bloomberg

China Telecom Corp. and China Mobile Limited are on track to close Wednesday at record highs in Shanghai trading, while China United Network Telecommunications Co. rose the 10% limit, advancing 30% since the start of the year.

The normally staid telecom companies are in the spotlight, with analysts growing upbeat about their forays into artificial intelligence and expansion into cloud computing infrastructure. STAR Market Daily reported last month that China Telecom has the capability to develop AI chatbot services, while traders had earlier jumped on the stocks of tech firms including Baidu Inc. on similar bets.

“The expansion in cloud business at telecom providers may allow for revaluation, and could bring more flexibility for market capitalization,” Shengang Securities analysts including Cao Xute wrote in a note. The firms already have data centers and sales staff, which will help them lower costs, they added.

“Valuation with Chinese Characteristics,” a slogan rolled out late last year by market regulators, has been interpreted to mean more upside room in the depressed valuation of state-owned giants. China Mobile trades at around 13 times forward earnings in Shanghai, while the figure stands at 20 times for China Unicom, both up significantly from November, when the phrase was coined.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Alberta’s Budget Surplus to Shrink 77% on Energy-Price Drop

    (Bloomberg) -- Alberta, the province that produces most of Canada’s oil, expects its fiscal surplus to shrink 77% as inflation and interest rate hikes crimp economic growth and reduce energy revenue.Most Read from BloombergHow to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.Nigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeApple Suppliers Are Racing to Exit China,

  • Bain Capital Ventures Closes $1.9 Billion in Tech Investment Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- Bain Capital Ventures, the venture arm of the namesake private equity giant, has raised $1.9 billion across two new venture funds targeting startups of all sizes.Most Read from BloombergHow to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.Nigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeApple Suppliers Are Racing to Exit China, AirPods Maker SaysThe

  • China Copper Producer Hailiang Expands Into Indonesia on EV Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Zhejiang Hailiang Co., the world’s top producer of copper tubes and rods, plans to build a copper foil plant in Indonesia for 5.9 billion yuan ($850 million) amid its push into the electric-vehicle battery industry.Most Read from BloombergHow to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.Nigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeApple Suppl

  • Just Eat Falls After 2023 Outlook Highlights Growth Uncertainty

    (Bloomberg) -- Just Eat Takeaway.com NV shares fell after the company gave an outlook that lacked a clear growth forecast for 2023, highlighting uncertainties food-delivery companies face post-pandemic.Most Read from BloombergHow to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.Nigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeApple Suppliers Are Racing to Exit Chin

  • GM cutting hundreds of jobs to reduce costs

    General Motors is cutting some executive and salaried jobs in an effort to cut costs and streamline operations.

  • Cracker Barrel (CBRL) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

    Although the revenue and EPS for Cracker Barrel (CBRL) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended January 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

  • China's factories storm ahead as rest of Asia stalls

    TOKYO (Reuters) -China's factory sector grew in February at the fastest pace in more than a decade, a standout in Asia where manufacturing growth stalled elsewhere, weighed down by slowing global demand, high inflation and interest rates, surveys showed on Wednesday. Stronger signs that Chinese factories are rebounding after the removal of COVID curbs late last year could temper an expected downturn in the global economy this year, as the U.S. Federal Reserve stays on its higher for longer interest rate path. India and Australia saw economic growth slow in the quarter to December, and South Korea's exports fell in February for a fifth straight month, highlighting the pain slowing global demand was inflicting on the region's manufacturers.

  • Biden conditions for chip funding cause 'heartburn,' industry insiders say

    As the Biden administration on Tuesday disclosed conditions for awarding $39 billion in subsidies to revamp U.S. semiconductor manufacturing, tech industry sources said some unexpected provisions make the funds less attractive. Although no chip industry sources said companies would scrap expansion plans to build in the U.S., they grumbled about the U.S. Department of Commerce's broad range of rules to receive funding, from requirements to share excess profits with the government to providing affordable child care for construction workers who build the plants. Industry sources say that the measure was a surprise and that it is unclear how it would be applied to companies, each of which will have to negotiate separate agreements with the U.S. government.

  • Goldman Sachs Sees at Least 70% Gains in These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Soar

    With signs suggesting inflation is finally being tamed, 2023 opened with hope the Fed will take a less aggressive stance in its efforts to tame it and will start cutting interest rates. However, don’t get too hopeful that is about to actually happen this year, says Lotfi Karoui, Goldman Sachs’ chief credit strategist. "No pivot. Certainly no cuts in 2023," Karoui recently said, claiming the earliest the Fed will consider lowering rates could be in the first or second quarter of 2024. It’s not al

  • Stocks moving in after-hours: Novavax, Rivian, AMC

    Stocks moving in after-hours: Novavax, Rivian, AMC

  • 3 ETFs That Pay Massive Monthly Dividends

    What’s better than getting a quarterly dividend from your favorite stock? How about getting dividends on a monthly basis from ETFs? That’s exactly what investors can do with these three ETFs, including two popular newer ETFs. Not only do these ETFs pay a dividend every month, but they also feature double-digit dividend yields. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF pays out a dividend every month and yields an extraordinary 11.5% on a trailing b

  • Down More Than 40%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The current economic situation is turbulent for investors, to say the least. From the threat of a looming recession to high inflation, current market conditions mean that it is becoming increasingly difficult for investors to predict what’s happening next. Wall Street’s analysts, however, are up to the task, and from BMO, chief investment strategist Brian Belski has noted some important factors that investors will need to consider. First, in Belski’s view, is the fact that bear markets typically

  • 3 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Instead of Nvidia

    Nvidia is a great company, with diverse products, and a very promising future, but the valuation has gotten completely out of hand.

  • Time to buy these energy stocks with over 40% upside potential, analysts say

    Energy stocks outperformed last year, with the sector generally gaining 59% in a year when the S&P 500 dropped 19%. That’s serious performance, the kind that will always delight investors, and it has traders and analysts alike watching the energy sector closely in this first quarter of 2023. So far, the energy sector is holding back from the action. Inflation appears to be cooling and the Federal Reserve has indicated that it may take a slower pace for future interest rate hikes, both developmen

  • Novavax stock sheds a quarter of its value as vaccine maker’s business in ‘substantial doubt’

    Novavax shares shares sank late Tuesday after reporting more than double the loss that analysts expected and disclosing that it make it another year.

  • Is It Worth Investing in Plug Power (PLUG) Based on Wall Street's Bullish Views?

    According to the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), one should invest in Plug Power (PLUG). It is debatable whether this highly sought-after metric is effective because Wall Street analysts' recommendations tend to be overly optimistic. Would it be worth investing in the stock?

  • Stocks Bounce as China Recovery Offsets Rate Woes: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks ticked higher as a recovery in China helped offset a growing realization that policy makers are likely to stay hawkish for the coming months.Most Read from BloombergHow to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.Nigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeApple Suppliers Are Racing to Exit China, AirPods Maker SaysThe Stoxx

  • Cathie Wood: Ark Builds AMD Position, Cuts Adobe

    Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF has tumbled 44% over the past year and 75% from its February 2021 peak.

  • Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Reports Q4 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    Rivian Automotive (RIVN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 8.47% and 7.12%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • M2 Money Supply Just Dropped the Most Ever. What That Says About the Fed’s Next Move.

    The Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise interest rates by another quarter of a percentage point in mid-March.