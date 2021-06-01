U.S. markets close in 5 hours 35 minutes

All China Telecom Backbone Networks Accepted By MANRS

·2 min read

Routing Security Best Practices Implemented throughout China Telecom's Core Networks

WASHINGTON, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mutually Agreed Norms for Routing Security (MANRS) officially announced that another China Telecom backbone network, AS4809, met its community-led routing security standards. MANRS accepted three other major China Telecom networks in December 2020. This announcement means that all of China Telecom's backbone networks successfully implemented the routing security best practices of MANRS.

CTA, a MANRS participant
CTA, a MANRS participant

MANRS is a global initiative, supported by the Internet Society, to work with operators, enterprises, and policymakers to implement crucial fixes needed to reduce the most common routing threats. The MANRS initiative was created in 2014 by an international group of network operators. It is now adopted by a rapidly growing community of more than 500 network operators, Internet exchange points, content delivery networks and cloud providers from over 60 countries across all continents. By joining MANRS, China Telecom joined a global community of security-minded organizations committed to making the global routing infrastructure more robust and secure.

Remarking about China Telecom's successful MANRS implementation last December, Dr. Joseph Lorenzo Hall, Senior Vice President - Strong Internet, at the Internet Society said: "MANRS worked closely with China Telecom engineers for over a year to implement the MANRS actions. The assessment of China Telecom's networks has been thorough and deliberate, and we were impressed by their commitment to routing security and effectiveness in implementation."

China Telecom began the process of joining MANRS several years ago and collaborated with the MANRS team to implement the best routing security standards on all of its major Internet networks. With its dedicated systems and network-wide routing policy optimization, China Telecom strives to prevent any route leaks, hijacks, bogon AS and bogon prefixes.

The four China Telecom networks accepted by MANRS to date are AS4134, AS4809, AS23764 and AS36678.

China Telecom (Americas) Corporation (www.ctamericas.com) President, Steven Xu Tan, said: "We deeply appreciate the efforts made by the MANRS community to advance better routing security. We are committed to playing an active role in this community and help more network operators adopt the same best practices."

Contact: geyu@ctamericas.com

China Telecom (Americas) Corporation (PRNewsfoto/CTA)
China Telecom (Americas) Corporation (PRNewsfoto/CTA)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/all-china-telecom-backbone-networks-accepted-by-manrs-301302160.html

SOURCE China Telecom Americas

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's big banks are likely to return a record $15 billion or more of cash to investors over the next two years, with investors betting Commonwealth Bank will move first and helping drive shares of the top lender to all-time highs. Commonwealth Bank and its smaller rivals Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, National Australia Bank and Westpac Banking Corp have made a remarkable comeback, from being shamed in a public inquiry and shunned by investors three years ago to being sought-after investments now. The banks have come out of the COVID-19 crisis relatively unscathed as Australia has kept the pandemic under control and its A$2 trillion ($1.5 trillion) economy has hummed along.

    J.P. Morgan warns of more pain ahead for bitcoin prices. Here's why.

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Top Glove Corporation's plan to list in Hong Kong and raise up to $1 billion has been delayed as the world's largest rubber glove maker seeks to resolve a U.S. import ban on its products, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. The delay is another setback to the Malaysian company from a ban on imports on its products imposed in July by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) citing forced labour practices. Top Glove, which is already listed in Kuala Lumpur and Singapore, flagged in April it would sell 793.5 million shares in the listing, half what it proposed in its application to the Hong Kong bourse in February.

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. is pulling out of a deep-water oil prospect in Ghana just two years after the west African nation ratified an exploration and production agreement with the U.S. oil titan.The company relinquished the entirety of its stake in the Deepwater Cape Three Points block and resigned as its operator after fulfilling its contractual obligations during the initial exploration period, according to a letter to Ghana’s government seen by Bloomberg and people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named because the information isn’t public.Exxon controlled 80% of the block, with state-owned Ghana National Petroleum Corp. holding 15% and Ghana Oil Co., the remaining 5%. The two partners will now have to search for a new operator for the block, the people said.The work done so far included processing about 2,200 square kilometers (850 square miles) of seismic data, but Exxon didn’t drill any exploration wells, the people said.Exxon couldn’t immediately comment during the Memorial Day holiday in the U.S. Representatives for Ghana National and Ghana Oil couldn’t immediately be reached.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    DUBAI/PARIS (Reuters) -Qatar Airways has clashed with European planemaker Airbus over the painting of an A350 jetliner in a heated dispute that threatens to delay a resumption of European deliveries to the Gulf carrier, industry sources said. Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker has criticised Airbus without giving details of the dispute, but the sources said it involves the latest in a series of quality-control spats between the airline and Airbus. Qatar Airways and Airbus declined to comment.

    Climate activists who scored big against Western majors last week had some unlikely cheerleaders in the oil capitals of Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi and Russia. Defeats in the courtroom and boardroom mean Royal Dutch Shell, ExxonMobil and Chevron are all under pressure to cut carbon emissions faster.

    (Bloomberg) -- Malaysian stocks dropped and the ringgit weakened after the government imposed a two-week nationwide lockdown to curb a relentless surge in Covid-19 infections.The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI Index fell as much as 1.6% on Monday, before paring losses to 0.7% at the close in Kuala Lumpur. The ringgit slid as much as 0.4% to 4.1480 per dollar, while 10-year bond yields rose three basis points to 3.25%. The government said on Friday that most businesses will be shut from June 1 except for essential economic and service sectors.“The government is finally biting the bullet,” said Alexander Chia, an analyst at RHB Investment Bank Bhd. “Clearly, there are downside risks to FY21 earnings growth, even if it is essentially a postponement of growth to FY22.”Malaysia’s return to a hard lockdown comes in the wake of record daily infections that saw cases top 9,000 on Saturday. A resurgence in virus outbreaks in Asia has spurred some countries including Vietnam and Singapore to tighten restrictions. A similar lockdown in Malaysia last year cost the country an estimated 63 billion ringgit ($15 billion).Vietnam tightened social distancing measures in Ho Chi Minh City for 15 days from May 31, while Singapore this month reissued some lockdown-like conditions that it put in place a year ago.Recovery DimsMalaysia’s lockdown will “drag on the country’s recovery, with a good chance that 2Q GDP growth will contract on a sequential basis,” said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. “We will likely see the ringgit continuing to underperform in the region, but its weakness is being put in check by a soft U.S. dollar.”READ: ‘Covid Zero’ Havens Find Reopening Harder Than Taming VirusPrime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is due to announce an aid package at 9 p.m. local time Monday, according to his Facebook post.Still, Monday’s market drop pales in comparison with last year when the KLCI plunged as much as 5% a day after a nationwide lockdown was announced then.Expectations of a “mild” reaction is due to the availability of vaccines and a government plan to ramp up daily vaccination rates in the second half of 2021, Ivy Ng Lee Fang, an analyst at CGS-CIMB Securities, said in a report. Strong export sales, robust market liquidity, and low interest rates have also helped limit the market drop, she said.GDP OutlookMalaysia’s gross domestic product shrank 0.5% in the first quarter from a year earlier, the central bank said earlier in May, adding that it expects growth to remain within the 6% to 7.5% forecast range for the full year.Banks including Public Bank Bhd. and CIMB Group Holdings Bhd. dropped, while Maxis Bhd. and Supermax Corp. were among the biggest decliners in the benchmark gauge, falling more than 2%. Top Glove Corp. was the top gainer in the key stock gauge, up 1.8%.The Malaysian stock benchmark is down 6% from a December high as investor concerns about the impact of stricter curbs on movement weigh on riskier assets.The “recovery plays in the cyclical sectors will require a longer term investment perspective with a focus on achieving a favorable entry price,” said Chia of RHB Investment. “The trading angle will remain an enduring theme in the coming quarters that continues to focus on small-mid caps with resilient growth attributes.”(Updates with PM’s broadcast in seventh paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Australia’s central bank maintained its policy settings as it prepares to decide on extending its yield target and quantitative easing programs, with a Covid-19 lockdown complicating the outlook.The Reserve Bank of Australia kept the cash rate and three-year yield target at 0.10% in Sydney on Tuesday, as expected. It will make a decision in July on whether to extend the yield target and undertake further quantitative easing. A weeklong shutdown in the nation’s second-largest city adds a layer of uncertainty to the outlook.“Despite the strong recovery in the economy and jobs, inflation and wage pressures are subdued,” Governor Philip Lowe said. “The board is committed to maintaining highly supportive monetary conditions to support a return to full employment in Australia and inflation consistent with the target.”The Australian dollar edged lower, trading at 77.41 U.S. cents at 2:53 p.m. in Sydney from 77.62 cents just before the release.The case for Lowe to maintain the April 2024 bond as the target maturity had been strengthening amid strong hiring, sentiment and investment plans. This was reinforced by the government keeping open the fiscal spigot in the May budget as it joins the RBA in seeking to drive down unemployment to revive wages growth and inflation.“Progress in reducing unemployment has been faster than expected,” Lowe said in his statement. “There are reports of labor shortages in some parts of the economy.”Risks AheadYet the RBA may be encouraged to err on the side of caution if Melbourne’s outbreak worsens and extend both of its bond programs to keep maximum support for the economy.“An important ongoing source of uncertainty is the possibility of significant outbreaks of the virus, although this should diminish as more of the population is vaccinated,” Lowe said. “The board continues to place a high priority on a return to full employment.”Globally, central banks are beginning to edge away from emergency monetary settings. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand surprised markets last week in presenting projections of its official cash rate rising in the second half of next year.Back in Australia, economists predicted ahead of data Wednesday that gross domestic product rose 1.5% in the first three months of the year from the prior quarter, and advanced 0.6% from a year earlier.Treasury Secretary Steven Kennedy, in testimony to a parliamentary panel earlier today, said partial data showed around 56,000 workers had lost their jobs in the four weeks following the end of the government’s JobKeeper wage subsidy that expired March 28.He said strong employment data and forward indicators “continue to give us confidence that the labor market has the underlying strength to absorb workers transitioning off the JobKeeper payment.”End of Australia’s $68 Billion Job-Saving Stimulus Tests EconomyLowe estimates Australia’s jobless rate will need to fall to close to 4% before driving economy-wide pay increases. It stood at 5.5% in April.The governor expects wages growth will need to increase at a pace faster than 3% -- more than double the current rate -- for inflation to return sustainably to the central bank’s 2-3% target.Lowe reiterated that “this is unlikely to be until 2024 at the earliest.”(Updates with further comments from governor throughout text.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    The 37.5% decline in May is beat only by September 2011's 40%.

    No one wants a surprise medical bill or rejected claim.

    Bitcoin's range play continues even as short-term price indicator turns bullish.

    (Bloomberg) -- Pembina Pipeline Corp. agreed to acquire Inter Pipeline Ltd. for about C$8.3 billion ($6.9 billion) in an all-stock deal that will create one of the largest energy companies in Canada.The proposal from Pembina trumps a hostile takeover offer for Inter made by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP earlier this year. Inter spurned that approach and began a review of its options, which included a sale.The Pembina-Inter combination is the largest Canadian energy transaction in four years. The sector has been battered by low oil prices and regulatory uncertainty. President Joe Biden’s cancellation of TC Energy Corp.’s Keystone XL oil pipeline in January added to doubts over the long-term prospects of Canada’s oil industry.Buying Inter will give Pembina additional pipeline infrastructure across Western Canada, connecting the region’s oil sands and natural gas producers with domestic and foreign customers. Pembina will also take on Inter’s Heartland Petrochemical Complex, which is under construction in Alberta. Inter has been looking for a partner to help fund the C$4 billion construction cost.The takeover will lead to annual cost savings of as much as C$200 million, the two Calgary-based companies said in a statement Tuesday. Pembina Chief Executive Officer Michael Dilger said his company has tried to buy Inter on two previous occasions.“Third time is lucky,” he said on a conference call. “This is just the right time.”Pembina said its offer values Inter at C$19.45 per share prior to the start of trading, while Brookfield’s offer was C$16.50. Inter shareholders will own 28% of the combined company, which will be run by Pembina’s senior executive team.Inter shares rose 5.9% to $18.58 while Pembina fell 2.9% to C$37.76 at 9:48 a.m. in Toronto.Scotia Capital is Pembina’s financial adviser, while TD Securities advised Inter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is the financial adviser to the special committee of Inter’s board and gave a fairness opinion.(Updates with share prices in eighth paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s sovereign bond yields will stay anchored near current levels in coming months before starting to spike higher toward year-end, according to a 25-year bond-market veteran.Signs of quicker inflation and concern the Reserve Bank of India will start to withdraw policy support should eventually put yields on a rising path, said Radhavi Deshpande, chief investment officer at Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Co. in Mumbai. Consumer prices will start to rise as the current virus wave subsides, and that will also convince policy makers to reduce stimulus, she said.“We expect the benchmark 10-year yield to head toward 6.50% as inflation worries and policy normalization concerns begin to resurface along with reducing support from the RBI as we approach the year-end,” Deshpande said. Yields may reach that high around March, she said.The first steps toward policy normalization at the RBI can be expected in December with policy makers likely to raise the reverse repo rate and start draining liquidity through variable reverse repos of different tenors, Deshpande said. India’s benchmark 10-year yield was little changed Tuesday at 6.02%.India’s progress toward higher bond yields and interest rates will be another milestone in the recovery of global financial markets from the ravages of the coronavirus. Progress toward normalization in the South Asian nation has seen a massive setback in recent months as the nation suffered one of the world’s worst outbreaks of the pandemic.While there have been signs in recent weeks that the current virus wave is easing, inflation is likely to stay in a range of 4% to 6% over the next nine-to-12 months, said Deshpande, who was previously head of proprietary trading at Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. Still, demand should start to recover as the number of cases falls and that will help stoke inflationary pressures, she said.Debt PurchasesInflation data in recent months have been mixed. The consumer price index fell to 4.3% in April, the second-lowest level in more than a year, driven down by cooling food and beverage prices. In contrast, wholesale-price inflation jumped to the fastest pace in more than a decade in the same month amid climbing commodity prices and a low base from a year earlier.Concern about potential inflationary pressure has made the RBI unwilling to cut interest rates further. The central bank has instead chosen to pump extra liquidity into the financial system and buy bonds to cap yields. The central bank has said it will purchase 1 trillion rupees ($13.8 billion) of debt this quarter in addition to its existing Operation Twist programs and open-market debt purchases.The RBI will need to step in with about 4 trillion rupees of bond purchases in total to meet the demand-supply imbalance in government bonds, Deshpande said. The monetary authority will maintain its accommodative stance and easy liquidity until October, she said.At some point though, the central bank will have to wind back its emergency pandemic measures, paving the way for yields to rise.“Once economic growth and hence credit picks up pace we should see a natural shift in demand away from sovereigns,” which will help push yields higher, Deshpande said.(Updates to add current yields in fourth paragraph, view on RBI policy in ninth)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    (Bloomberg) -- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. gained Tuesday, extending last week’s rally, after raising $230.5 million with a stock sale to Mudrick Capital Management as the movie-theater operator pledged to “go on offense” with acquisitions.The agreement with New York-based Mudrick is for 8.5 million shares of common stock at $27.12 apiece, 3.8% more than Friday’s closing price, AMC said Tuesday in a statement. The company, now an icon among retail traders, jumped as much as 23% to $32 at the open in New York trading. It traded at $29.98 at 9:35 a.m. The latest equity sale with Mudrick “sounds expensive” with debt and equity indicating an enterprise value of over $16 billion, Michael Pachter of Wedbush said in an email to Bloomberg. If it returns to pre-Covid levels, AMC could optimistically reach around $1 billion in earnings after adjustments. The highest attained in the past is $929 million in 2018, he said. “Mudrick must know something I don’t.”Read more: AMC Embrace of Day-Trader Crowd Fuels Dizzying Monthly GainAMC plans to use the cash proceeds from the sale for acquisitions of additional theater leases, as well as investments into AMC’s existing theaters, the company said in a statement. It is in discussions with multiple landlords of theaters formerly operated by Arclight Cinemas and Pacific Theatres, Chief Executive Officer Adam Aron said.Mudrick’s stock purchase comes with the caveat that the shares be “freely-tradeable”, meaning the firm could sell the shares at any point or in any size it chooses. That would provide Mudrick with 8.5 million shares that could be sold as soon as today.The investment advisor firm has made big bets on AMC in the past, helping the movie theater chain as it pushed through the pandemic. In January, the firm entered into an agreement to buy $100 million of new secured bonds in exchange for a commitment fee equal to about 8 million AMC shares. The agreement also called for Mudrick to exchange $100 million of AMC bonds due 2026 for about 13.7 million shares.Raising CapitalAMC’s bonds dropped after news of the new equity deal with Mudrick. The bonds due 2026 led the biggest losers in the U.S. high-yield market on Monday morning in New York, dropping nearly 3 cents on the dollar to 96 cents, according to Trace bond trading data.Read More: Mudrick Capital Gains $200 Million on AMC, GameStop BetsThe latest deal with Mudrick may help the company reduce rent and other operating expenses if it’s able to enter into new lease agreements. AMC has been negotiating with its landlords to amend terms of certain leases and avoid a potential cash crunch through the height of the pandemic.“With this agreement with Mudrick Capital, we have raised funds that will allow us to be aggressive in going after the most valuable theater assets, as well as to make other strategic investments in our business and to pursue deleveraging opportunities,” Aron said in the statement.This sale is the latest of several equity financings conducted by AMC during its meteoric rise this year. It follows the completion of an at-the-market offering in May and a bankruptcy-avoiding financing in January. Tuesday’s deal represents just 1.7% of AMC’s public float as of May 13, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.(Adds analyst commentary in the third paragraph, details on stock purchase agreement and company’s capital structure throughout. Updates prices.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    (Bloomberg) -- A lull in Bitcoin’s wild swings in recent days has been taken by some as a tentative sign the fragile digital currency could recover.The world’s largest cryptocurrency was little changed at $36,425 as of 6:45 a.m. in New York on Tuesday, following two straight sessions of gains.Swings in the price -- as measured by the spread between its daily high and low -- have fallen to their lowest since the beginning of the year, despite reports over the weekend that U.S. financial authorities are preparing to take a more active role in regulating the crypto market. Bitcoin’s 10-day volatility fell back to 106% from a high of nearly 162% on May 24.“Despite another set of ‘negative headlines’ Bitcoin actually rose $2,000 over the weekend,” wrote Tom Lee, co-founder of independent research firm Fundstrat Global Advisors LLC in a note to clients. “I can’t help but view this as reinforcing the likelihood Bitcoin has bottomed, given bad news is not creating new lows.”Lee sees Bitcoin exceeding $125,000 before the end of the year, but is watching for a rise above $40,000 as a sign the digital currency has seen its lows for 2021.Bitcoin SlumpCryptocurrencies have experienced a torrid few months, with Bitcoin at one stage more than halving from its mid-April high on concerns about regulation from the likes of the U.S. and China and questions about the toll of its energy requirements on the environment. Prominent digital currency advocate and Tesla Inc. founder Elon Musk even went so far as to stop accepting Bitcoin as payment for vehicles.“Crypto is a tough gig right now, the tape is messy, and Bitcoin could easily break hard one way or the other,” Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Financial Pty, wrote in a note.On Thursday, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda joined the chorus of central bankers casting doubt on Bitcoin following its latest surge and slide. The governor of Sweden’s central bank said on Monday that Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are unlikely to dodge regulatory oversight.Read more: Bitcoin Is Unlikely to Escape Regulation, Riksbank Governor SaysStill, some see the weekend’s relative calm as a sign that prices could recover, even as Bitcoin’s questionable environmental profile has eroded the argument that the token is bound to lure more mainstream investment. It has risen about 20% from its May low just above the $30,000 level.“As regulators engage there may be some unnerving headlines for the market, but engagement is a medium term positive for institutional adoption,” said Jonathan Cheesman, head of over-the-counter and institutional sales at crypto derivatives exchange FTX. “There are some tentatively positive signs at least that the worst fears haven’t become a reality.”(Updates price, adds context.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    (Reuters) -Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd has resumed recruiting pilots with residency rights in the territory as part of medium- to long-term planning, the airline said on Tuesday, despite having much of its fleet parked due to the pandemic. The move, which came just weeks after Cathay said it would close a pilot base in Canada and hours before the airline on Tuesday evening said it would proceed with plans to shut its pilot bases in Australia, points to a move away from a long-term strategy of employing many expatriates. Last year Cathay closed its regional arm Cathay Dragon, putting hundreds of pilots out of work, many of them citizens and permanent residents in Hong Kong.

    Through its 100% ownership of Moonstake, OIO will receive a commission of up to 0.5% of staking assets.

    Will President Biden and Congress provide more relief? It's looking iffy.

    The billionaire has never made a secret of his loathing for cryptocurrency.

    Costco hints that inflation is here to stay, which stands in stark contrast to the most recent views expressed by the Federal Reserve.