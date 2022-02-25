U.S. markets open in 4 hours 22 minutes

China Telecom seeks to deregister its American Depositary Shares and terminate reporting obligations under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act

·2 min read
HONG KONG, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China Telecom Corporation Limited ("China Telecom"or "the Company"; HKEx: 00728; SSE: 601728) referred to its announcement dated 7 May 2021 in relation to the determination by The New York Stock Exchange LLC (the "NYSE") to delist the Company's American Depositary Shares (the "ADSs") and its announcement dated 10 September 2021 in relation to the termination of its ADSs program (the "ADS Program"), respectively. On 7 May 2021, the NYSE filed the Form 25 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and the delisting of the Company's ADSs became effective on 18 May 2021. On 9 September 2021, the Company resolved to terminate the ADS Program which became effective on 8 December 2021 (U.S. Eastern time).

China Telecom announced that in light of the delisting of the ADSs and the termination of the ADS Program, the Company intends to file a Form 15F with the SEC on the date of this press release to deregister the ADSs and terminate its reporting obligations under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "U.S. Exchange Act").

The Company's reporting obligation under the U.S. Exchange Act will be suspended immediately upon such filing. The deregistration and termination of reporting obligation is expected to become effective 90 days after the filing, unless withdrawn by the Company or objected to by the SEC. The Company will continue to comply with its financial reporting and other obligations as a listed-issuer under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Rules Governing the Listing of Stocks on Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Certain statements contained in this press release may be viewed as "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual performance, financial condition, results of operations or prospects of the Company to be materially different from any future performance, financial condition, results of operations or prospects implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, we do not intend to update these forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties and other factors is included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and in the Company's other filings with the SEC.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-telecom-seeks-to-deregister-its-american-depositary-shares-and-terminate-reporting-obligations-under-the-us-securities-exchange-act-301490413.html

SOURCE China Telecom Corporation Limited

