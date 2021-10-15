China Telecom Voted as “Most Honored Companies in Asia” in Institutional Investor Poll for 11 Straight Years

HONG KONG, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China Telecom Corporation Limited ("China Telecom" or "the Company"; HKEx: 00728; SSE: 601728) was delighted to be voted as "Most Honored Companies in Asia" in the All-Asia-Executive Team Poll 2021 by Institutional Investor, a leading financial magazine. The Company obtained this accolade every single year in the poll's 11-year history.

The All-Asia-Executive Team Poll 2021 received votes from a total of over 3,500 portfolio managers and buy-side analysts and nearly 600 sell-side analysts to vote for distinguished companies and executives in the region on several core areas, including financial disclosure, services and communication, COVID-19 responses, CEO, CFO, IR professional and ESG. China Telecom was honored as "Most Honored Companies in Asia" out of over 1,400 companies that received votes, while the Company and its key executives also ranked 2nd in multiple categories in the "Telecommunications" sector, including:

Best CEO – Mr. KE Ruiwen

Best CFO – Mr. ZHU Min

Best IR Team

Best IR Program

Best Overall ESG

China Telecom would like to express sincere gratitude to Institutional Investor, the capital market and investors for their consistently strong support and trust all these years and will continue to enhance professionalism and excellence.

SOURCE China Telecom Corporation Limited