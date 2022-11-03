HONG KONG, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China Telecom Corporation Limited ("China Telecom" or "the Company"; HKEx: 00728; SSE: 601728) is pleased to announce that the Company was voted as "Most Honored Companies in Asia" in the All-Asia-Executive Team Poll 2022 organised by Institutional Investor, a leading financial magazine. The Company obtained this accolade every single year in the poll's 12-year history.

China Telecom Voted as "Most Honoured Companies in Asia" in Institutional Investor Poll for 12 Straight Years

The All-Asia-Executive Team Poll 2022 received votes from a total of over 4,850 buy-side professionals from 1,381 buy-side companies and 670 sell-side analysts from 140 companies to vote for distinguished companies and executives in the region on several core areas, including financial disclosure, services and communication, ESG, CEO, CFO and IR professional. China Telecom was honoured as "Most Honoured Companies in Asia" out of over 1,600 companies that received votes, while the Company also ranked 1st in multiple categories in the "Telecommunications" sector, including:

Best Investor Relations

Best IR Team

Overall ESG

The above recognitions mark investors' endorsement of China Telecom's excellent execution capability and great transparency, as well as their recognition of China Telecom's outstanding performance in corporate governance which achieved leading standards in Asia-Pacific region. China Telecom would like to express its sincere gratitude towards investors and the investment community for their continuous support and trust.

