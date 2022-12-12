China Telecom’s Annual Report Received 17 Platinum and Gold Awards and Ranked No.10 of "Top 100 Reports Worldwide"

HONG KONG, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China Telecom Corporation Limited ("China Telecom" or "the Company"; HKEx: 00728; SSE: 601728) is pleased to announce that the print and online versions of its 2021 Annual Report "A New Milestone" received 17 platinum and gold awards in total in various international competitions this year, which include Galaxy Awards, International ARC Awards, LACP Vision Awards and W³ Awards.

The design of China Telecom's 2021 annual report centred around the concept of the Company's successful issuance of A shares which marked "A New Milestone" for its development. The cover of annual report features the letter "A" as the main graphic design with embedded key elements of digital technologies. This highlights that after A-share listing, the Company will leverage the broader financing channel, expand wider ecological cooperation, carry out more flexible incentive measures and implement the "Cloudification and Digital Transformation" strategy on all fronts. The Company will also further strengthen sci-tech innovation, accelerate the construction of intelligent integrated digital information infrastructure, continue to deepen corporate reform and carry out ecological cooperation at a larger scale and deeper level. The Company will further strengthen its integrated intelligent information service capability, strive to become a service-oriented, technology-oriented and secured enterprise, and fully promote the high-quality development of the Company.

The print and online versions of China Telecom's 2021 Annual Report received 3 gold awards in total in this year's Galaxy Awards. The online annual report further claimed a grand award, achieving outstanding award-wining results. This year's Galaxy Awards received nearly 400 entries from 17 different countries or regions. Winners were voted by top marketing consultant firms and corporate marketing departments throughout the world to honour excellence in product and service marketing.

Moreover, China Telecom's 2021 annual report received 2 gold awards in this year's International ARC Awards. The International ARC Awards, also branded as the "Academy Awards of Annual Reports" by financial media, is the world's largest and most independent international competition honouring excellence in annual reports and corporate communications. The Awards are globally recognised, providing a platform for the highest standards in the annual report industry.

China Telecom's 2021 annual report also received in total 4 platinum and 6 gold awards, and ranked No.10 of "Top 100 Reports Worldwide" in this year's LACP Vision Awards by the League of American Communications Professionals LLC (LACP). This year, the LACP Vision Awards drew nearly 1,000 submissions from a broad range of countries and industries as well as organisations with various scales. The number of submissions was one of the largest ever, and the competition was exceptionally tough.

The online version of China Telecom's 2021 Annual Report has won 2 gold awards in this year's W³ Awards. This year's W³ Awards received over 3,000 entries from across the globe. Winners were voted by top-tier professionals from acclaimed media, advertising and marketing firms to honour the best practice in areas such as websites, advertising and etc.

The above prestigious accolades won by China Telecom reflect the market's recognition and commendation of the Company's tireless pursuit of excellence and globally leading outstanding performance in areas such as corporate governance, as well as disclosure of important information and development strategy of the Company through both conventional and digital channels.

SOURCE China Telecom Corporation Limited