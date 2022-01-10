HONG KONG, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China Telecom Corporation Limited ("China Telecom" or "the Company"; HKEx: 00728; SSE: 601728) is pleased to announce that the print and online versions of its 2020 Annual Report "Digitalising the Future" received 11 gold awards in total in this year's International ARC Awards, and further won two grand awards in categories of "Best of Hong Kong" and "Interactive Annual Reports", marking the best award-winning records of the Company in recent years. The grand awards recipients are selected from gold award winners by professional designers and representatives of listed companies around the world to honor the "best of the best" annual reports.

China Telecom’s annual report received 20 gold awards in total, together with two grand awards in International ARC Awards

The design of China Telecom's 2020 annual report centered around the concept of "Digitalising the Future" with key elements of digital technologies outlined by elegant line-art drawing. This has highlighted the Company's vision and untiring efforts in promoting technological evolution and application, creating innovative and diversified services and propelling the digital transformation of the economy and society by leveraging its network and talent resources as well as technological capabilities.

The International ARC Awards, also branded as the "Academy Awards of Annual Reports" by financial media, is the world's largest and most independent international competition honoring excellence in annual reports and corporate communications. The Awards are globally recognized, providing a platform for the highest standards in the annual report industry.

In addition, China Telecom's 2020 annual report also received in total four platinum and six gold awards, and ranked No.10 of "Top 100 Reports Worldwide" in this year's LACP Vision Awards by the League of American Communications Professionals LLC (LACP). This year, the LACP Vision Awards drew nearly 1,000 submissions from a broad range of countries and industries as well as organizations with various scales. The number of submissions was one of the largest ever, and the competition was exceptionally tough.

What's more, the print and online versions of China Telecom's 2020 Annual Report have won in aggregate three gold awards respectively in this year's Galaxy Awards and W³ Awards. The Galaxy Awards honors excellence in product and service marketing while W³ Awards honors the best practice in areas such as websites, advertising and etc.

The above prestigious accolades won by China Telecom's 2020 Annual Report show the global market's recognition of China Telecom's excellent and globally leading performance on corporate governance and disclosure, on both conventional and digital channels. Meanwhile, it also demonstrates that through the theme of "Digitalising the Future", China Telecom effectively delivered the messages about its operation strategies in the 2020 Annual Report.

SOURCE China Telecom Corporation Limited