U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,029.00
    -3.50 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,760.00
    -25.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,933.50
    -34.50 (-0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,893.10
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.63
    -0.27 (-0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,936.60
    -2.60 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.68
    -0.05 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0847
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5510
    +0.0330 (+0.94%)
     

  • Vix

    19.94
    +1.43 (+7.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2344
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.2240
    -0.1340 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,859.48
    -830.21 (-3.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    518.71
    -19.16 (-3.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,784.87
    +19.72 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,395.90
    -37.50 (-0.14%)
     

China Tells Dutch It Wants Open Supply Chains Amid US Chip Curbs

8
Bloomberg News
·2 min read
China Tells Dutch It Wants Open Supply Chains Amid US Chip Curbs

(Bloomberg) -- China told the Netherlands it wants to keep supply chains and trade open, a sign Beijing is trying to find room to maneuver amid a US push to cut it off from advanced chip technology.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Foreign Minister Qin Gang told Dutch counterpart Wopke Hoekstra in a phone call Monday that his nation sought to “jointly safeguard the stability of international industrial and supply chains, and safeguard an open rather than divisive, orderly rather than chaotic international trade environment.”

Qin also said he hoped ties between the nations would be defined by “openness and pragmatism,” according to a statement from China’s Foreign Ministry.

The Biden administration secured an agreement with the Netherlands and Japan to restrict exports of some advanced chipmaking machinery to China in talks that ended Friday in Washington, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

See: Biden Wins Deal With Dutch, Japan on China Chip Export Curbs

The agreement, which is aimed at undercutting Beijing’s ambitions to build its own domestic chip capabilities, would extend some export controls the US adopted in October to companies based in the two nations, including ASML Holding NV, Nikon Corp. and Tokyo Electron Ltd.

The US campaign has angered China, prompting Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning to say Monday at a regular press briefing in Beijing that Washington is “abusing export controls,” which would “destabilize global industrial and supply chains.”

“Parties concerned need to act with prudence and approach this issue in light of their own long-term interests and the common interests of the international community,” she said.

Mao added that China would defend its interests without going into detail on how that would happen.

There’s been no announcement yet about any talks between China and Japan on supply chains.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. stops granting export licenses for China's Huawei - sources

    (Reuters) -The Biden administration has stopped approving licenses for U.S. companies to export most items to China's Huawei, according to three people familiar with the matter. Huawei has faced U.S. export restrictions around items for 5G and other technologies for several years, but officials in the U.S. Department of Commerce have granted licenses for some American firms to sell certain goods and technologies to the company. Qualcomm Inc in 2020 received permission to sell 4G smartphone chips to Huawei.

  • NATO to strengthen partnership with Japan, says Secretary-General Stoltenberg

    TOKYO (Reuters) -NATO will continue to strengthen its partnership with Japan amid the ongoing Ukraine war, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday during a visit to Japan, where he will meet with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. "The war in Ukraine matters for all of us, and therefore we're also very grateful for the support that Japan is providing, using also the planes and the cargo capabilities," Stoltenberg said during a brief speech after surveying the Japanese Self Defence Force's Iruma Air Base.

  • Covid in China: Officials say current wave is 'coming to an end'

    Authorities say the death toll has peaked, and there's been no case spike during Lunar New Year.

  • Why Is an Ancient Egyptian Mass Grave of Dogs ‘Stumping Archaeologists’?

    Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesA new story about a strange burial is making the rounds on archaeology sites and online news sources. According to Heritage Daily, archaeologists excavating in the Fayum uncovered the remains of an 8-year-old child and 142 dogs in a late antique Egyptian necropolis. The “amazing discovery” has everyone puzzled.According to the press report, Russian archaeologists affiliated with the Center for Egyptological Studies of the Russian Aca

  • Samsung to Maintain Capex After Plunging Profits in Chips

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said it would maintain capital spending this year at about the same level as last year, after profit tumbled on a sharp drop in chip demand.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview RecordingsAdani Rout Hits $68 Billion as Fight With Hindenburg IntensifiesEven on $100,000-Plus, More Americans Are Living Paycheck to PaycheckHistoric Crash for Memory Chips

  • Russian recruitment offices to "detect" Russians who want to fight against Ukraine BBC

    Russian recruitment offices were tasked with detecting those willing to enlist as volunteer soldiers for the war against Ukraine via "personal conversations". Source: Russian BBC service with reference to the Russian Defence Ministry's decree package published on the portal of normative acts drafts Details: The Russian Defence Ministry prepared draft orders about volunteers participating in the war against Ukraine.

  • Netanyahu Invokes Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan in Economic Defense

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview RecordingsAdani Rout Hits $68 Billion as Fight With Hindenburg IntensifiesEven on $100,000-Plus, More Americans Are Living Paycheck to PaycheckHistoric Crash for Memory Chips Threatens to Wipe Out EarningsIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has invoked Wall Street investment banks Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

  • Chinese vessels and aircraft appear in Taiwanese waters and airspace

    China military planes and naval vessels encroached into Taiwanese airspace and waters on Monday morning, in an effort to flex its potential power against the island nation.

  • Erdogan might approve Finland's NATO bid, 'shock' Sweden

    Turkey's president has suggested his country might approve Finland's application for NATO membership before taking any action on Sweden's, while the Turkish government issued a travel warning for European countries due to anti-Turkish demonstrations and what it described as Islamophobia. The travel warning published late Saturday followed demonstrations last weekend outside the Turkish Embassy in Sweden, where an anti-Islam activist burned the Quran and pro-Kurdish groups protested against Turkey. The events stiffened Turkey's refusal so far to ratify Sweden's NATO bid.

  • Bill Gates Has Big Plans for the Future of Healthcare – From an HIV Vaccine to Eradicating Malaria, Here's How the Billionaire Is Reshaping Healthcare

    Bill Gates rose to prominence during the internet’s early growth stages and the dot-com boom. His company, Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT), became a big player in the tech scene in the early 1980s and launched its initial public offering (IPO) in 1986. Today, the tech giant is worth nearly $2 trillion, and Gates has a net worth of over $104 billion. Microsoft helped Gates hold the title of the world's richest man from 1995 to 2017, with the exception of 2010 to 2013. Gates has mostly retired from

  • Retired Air Force Intel Boss Caught With Hundreds of Top Secret Docs at Home

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyAmid seemingly endless revelations of classified government files turning up at the homes of certain sitting and former U.S. presidents (as well as veeps), a high-ranking Air Force officer has quietly admitted to retaining hundreds of highly sensitive documents at his Florida home.Some of the information was classified at the Top Secret/SCI level, and laid out, among other things, capabilities and collection methods used by the National S

  • Bitcoin trades higher in Nigeria amid cashless economy drive

    Bitcoin price was trading at a premium in Nigerian cryptocurrency exchanges on Monday following the central bank's limit on ATM cash withdrawals.

  • Germany's Thyssenkrupp says Europe must match U.S. climate package

    German conglomerate Thyssenkrupp on Monday joined peers in saying that European industry was under threat should the continent fail to come up with a scheme similar to the U.S. climate package to boost local companies. "The common task of policymakers, business and society must ... be to ensure that the green transformation succeeds without deindustrialization," Chief Executive Martina Merz said in a prepared speech published ahead of the group's annual general meeting on Friday. She said that was particularly the case for Germany with its industrial base, including steel, cement and chemicals makers, that have all suffered from higher energy costs, driving inflation at a time when they need to decarbonise production.

  • U.S. and global economies may have dodged a bullet, IMF says, but they’re still in a danger zone

    The U.S. and global economies are set to slow in 2023 as central banks ramp up their inflation fight, but the forecast is "less gloomy" compared to last fall.

  • Why Are Alibaba Shares Are Falling Premarket

    Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) shares dropped premarket after reports surfaced regarding the company moving its headquarters out of the country. Alibaba is close to completing a new campus in Singapore, which could become its global headquarters, Barron's reports. A local daily reported that Alibaba denied the speculation and that its headquarters would remain in the city of Hangzhou in the east of mainland China. The Singapore facility would house regional operations. Alibaba has be

  • Opinion: Mass incarceration being disguised as gun control in Ohio

    The state's Weapons Under Disability law has failed to achieve its goal of reducing gun deaths, and must be repealed.

  • China's Sichuan frees unmarried people to legally have children

    Health authorities in China's southwestern province of Sichuan will allow unmarried individuals to raise a family and enjoy benefits reserved for married couples, in the latest effort to bolster a falling birth rate. The government dictates that only married women are legally allowed to give birth, but with marriage and birth rates having fallen to record lows in recent years, provincial authorities revamped a 2019 rule to cover singles who want to have children. From Feb. 15, married couples and any individuals who want offspring will be allowed to register with the government in China's fifth most populous province, with no ceiling on the number of children they can register for.

  • Russia seeks 'new level' of China ties

    Russia said on Monday that it wanted to take ties with China to a "new level" and was looking forward to face-to-face talks with Beijing's leadership as a Russian newspaper reported that China's top diplomat would visit Moscow in February. "We are convinced that the potential for Russian-Chinese bilateral cooperation is still far from exhausted," Russia's foreign ministry said. Russia aims to reach its target of $200 billion worth of trade between the two countries ahead of schedule and to "significantly deepen" its ties with Beijing, it said.

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Continue to Drift Lower

    Natural gas markets have managed to fall again during the trading session on Monday, as it looks like we are seemingly without any buyers at this point.

  • Apple's India supplier Jabil making AirPods parts for export-Bloomberg

    Apple Inc and Jabil did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The move marks another step in Apple's plans to shift its manufacturing away from China amid rising trade and geopolitical tensions between Beijing and Washington. The iPhone maker wants India to account for up to 25% of its production, from about 5%-7% now.