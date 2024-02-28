China Tells Quant Funds to Phase Out Strategy Blamed for Turmoil

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese regulators are taking steps to gradually shrink the size of a popular quantitative trading strategy that contributed to turmoil in the nation’s stock market this month, according to people familiar with the matter.

Some quantitative funds that manage money for external clients were told to stop accepting new inflows and phase out “Direct Market Access” products, which typically use swap contracts and are often highly leveraged, the people said, requesting not to be named because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly. The gradual exit would help prevent drastic selloffs, the people said.

The guidance curbs the popular trade that helped quant funds boost returns in a tough market in 2023, but also exacerbated the stock rout in China this year that has forced regulators to step in to boost markets. Such products stood at as much as 200 billion yuan ($27.8 billion) at the start of the year, according to estimates by hedge fund Shanghai Banxia Investment Management Center.

The guidance was given over the past few days and may change, said the people.

The CSRC didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Quants that use DMA for proprietary trades can continue with the strategy, though their leverage will be capped at one time the investment, the people said. China first started limiting the expansion of DMA products for some funds around November last year.

The DMA model allowed market-neutral stock products — those that balance bullish and bearish positions — to typically borrow as much as 300% of their investment from brokerages.

Earlier this month, China broadly reined in quant funds, which relied on computer-driven trading to outperform the market for much of the last three years. The group fell under scrutiny after being blamed for exacerbating a market slump.

The government’s forceful measures have helped prop up share prices at least temporarily. The CSI 300 benchmark index has increased by nearly 10% since Feb. 2.

