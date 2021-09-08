U.S. markets open in 3 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,507.00
    -12.25 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,972.00
    -119.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,642.25
    -32.50 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,266.70
    -8.70 (-0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.73
    +0.38 (+0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.60
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    24.40
    +0.03 (+0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1820
    -0.0028 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.21
    +2.80 (+17.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3761
    -0.0024 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2200
    -0.0390 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,110.82
    -5,111.17 (-9.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,173.24
    -190.71 (-13.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,068.62
    -80.75 (-1.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,181.21
    +265.07 (+0.89%)
     

China to tighten regulation over wealth management units to prevent contagion risks

·1 min read
A man rides an electric bike past the CBIRC building in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's banking and insurance regulator said on Wednesday it planned to improve oversight over wealth management products (WMPs) on their liquidity conditions in an effort to prevent contagion risks in the financial markets.

The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) is seeking public advice on the draft rules that would require wealth management companies to improve their liquidity management including conducting pressure tests on their WMPs, according to a statement on the regulator's website.

The rules will help urge companies to enhance liquidity management of WMPs and better prevent risks from spreading across the markets and products, CBIRC said.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan, Ryan Woo; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Recommended Stories

  • BHP Strikes Exploration Deal With Jeff Bezos-Backed Data Startup

    (Bloomberg) -- BHP Group is joining forces to explore for metals crucial to the energy transition with a startup backed by a group of tycoons including Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates.The world’s biggest miner has entered an alliance with Silicon Valley-based KoBold Metals Co. to deploy its artificial intelligence technology to look for metals like cobalt, nickel and copper, which are used in electrical vehicle chargers and batteries. The two companies will jointly fund and operate exploration program

  • Explaining the crypto price plunge

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the more than 10% price drop in Bitcoin and Ethereum on Tuesday.

  • Bitcoin bruised after chaotic debut as legal tender in El Salvador

    Bitcoin licked its wounds on Wednesday, a day after its heaviest losses in 2-1/2 months as El Salvador's historic adoption of the crypto asset as legal tender caused chaos online and on the street. Analysts said the sharp retreat was partly due to investors who had bought the rumour of El Salvador's move now selling the fact. "I think there was some anticipation building ahead of that event (El Salvador), similar to what we saw ahead of Coinbase listing on Nasdaq," said Henrik Andersson, chief investment officer at Apollo Capital, a crypto asset fund in Melbourne, Australia.

  • Investor who returned 4,000% in Q1 2020 explains what people get wrong about risk mitigation

    Hedge fund manager Mark Spitznagel, the founder of $11 billion "Black Swan" hedge fund Universa Investments, says investors have been getting risk mitigation wrong from the start.

  • Bitcoin crashes to below $50,000 in sudden, sharp fall

    Price volatility makes many in El Salvador less than optimistic about the currency’s adoption.

  • Upstart Is Soaring Again: Here's Why

    Financial technology company Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) aims to disrupt the way that banks lend money to consumers, and the early results have been successful. In fact, Upstart's business has grown so quickly that the stock has increased more than tenfold in just nine months since the company's IPO. Well, it doesn't look like Upstart's stock is out of gas just yet.

  • Nio shares fall after $2 billion stock offering announced

    Nio Inc. shares fell in late trading Tuesday, after the Chinese electric-car company announced plans to sell up to $2 billion in fresh U.S. shares.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we examined the 10 best stocks to buy according to billionaire Ken Fisher. You can skip our comprehensive discussion about Ken Fisher’s investment strategy, and market outlook and go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. Billionaire Ken Fisher, who is executive chairman and co-chief investment […]

  • Bitcoin’s Latest Plunge Brings Key Technical Levels Into Play

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin’s slump following El Salvador’s troubled rollout of the largest cryptocurrency as legal tender has put several key technical levels into focus that could point to greater losses ahead.The virtual coin was trading at about $44,900 as of 9:15 a.m. in London, having slid as much as 17% a day earlier before paring some of the losses while El Salvador was working through some first-day technical glitches.Even with today’s recovery Bitcoin is looking more vulnerable to further d

  • Bitcoin crashes after El Salvador's troubled rollout

    More than 1,000 people held a protest against El Salvador's adoption of bitcoin on Tuesday.

  • The Ownership Structure of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) is a Double Edged Sword for the Stock

    Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) has become a market favorite amongst retail investors, while institutional investors remain more cautious. This could lead to some big price moves if either group is proved right or wrong on the company.

  • Investors are ignoring the parallels between stocks today and ‘heady’ years of 1929, 1999 and 2007. Do this next, says strategist.

    Our call of the day from Miller Tabak + Co.'s Matt Maley warns of parallels between markets today and what's been seen in some pre-bear and bear years. Here's what he suggests investors do next.

  • Intel steps up auto chip fabrication, Chinese stocks jump, AMC stock surges on box office sales

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • If you lost money on bitcoin or other cryptos today, it might be because you can’t trust your memory, according to new research

    The crash in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies Tuesday was a stark reminder of the dangers of overconfidence. When the crash came, some investors got wiped out, their heavily leveraged portfolios unable to bear a downswing that had seemed unimaginable days earlier. Overconfidence is endemic to financial markets.

  • Ray Dalio Says China Opportunities Can’t Be Neglected

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire investor Ray Dalio says China and Singapore can’t be neglected, pointing to his personal investments and family office philanthropy commitments. Speaking at a Bloomberg Radar event, the founder of Bridgewater Associates -- the world’s biggest hedge fund -- talked about his long history of visiting and working in Asia, as well as his first visit to China in 1984. Dalio’s personal family office expanded to Singapore in 2020. The billionaire’s comments come amid a brewing

  • Morgan Stanley to Citigroup Turn Sour on U.S. Equity Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Investment banks from Morgan Stanley to Citigroup Inc. and Credit Suisse Group AG are cautioning investors about the U.S. equity outlook.Morgan Stanley slashed U.S. equities to underweight and global stocks to equal-weight on Tuesday, citing “outsized risk” to growth through October. Rising cases of the delta virus strain, and tension between elevated inflation expectations and low yields are at play during a time “that has historically poor seasonality,” strategists including And

  • El Salvador's bitcoin move puts best, worst crypto impulses on display: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

  • Bitcoin Nurses Losses in Wake of El Salvador’s Glitched Rollout

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin nursed losses Wednesday after plunging amid El Salvador’s troubled rollout of the largest cryptocurrency as legal tender.The virtual coin was trading at about $46,300 as of 6:45 a.m. in London, having slid as much as 17% a day earlier before paring some of the losses. The downdraft also swept across tokens such as Ether and Dogecoin, as well as the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index.“Social media platforms were very cautious over the weekend that a plunge could occur following

  • Bitcoin briefly nose dives 18%, dogecoin tumbles 30% and market stages wipeout as El Salvador makes crypto legal currency

    Crypto markets experience a momentary tumble Tuesday, resulting in some of the most popular digital-assets registering double-digit losses until staging a mini recovery.

  • Wall Street sees as much as 56% upside for its 20 favorite stocks

    DEEP DIVE As the stock market reopens following Labor Day weekend, there is no shortage of warnings that a correction is due — which would be a pullback of at least 10% for the benchmark S&P 500 following a gain of 21% so far this year.