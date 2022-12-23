U.S. markets open in 4 hours 40 minutes

China Tin Ore Import Report 2023: Demand for tin in Semiconductor, New Energy Automobile, 5G and Other Industries is Increasing

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Research Report on China's Tin Ore Import 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With the global economic development, the demand for tin in the semiconductor, new energy automobile, 5G and other industries is rising.

As China's indigenous tin ore reserves are limited, China needs to import a large amount of tin ore every year. In 2021, China's tin ore imports reached 184,200 tons, up 16.44% year-on-year, and the import value was US$1.319 billion, up 137.86% year-on-year. From January to October 2022, China imported 195,800 tons of tin ore, up 23.10% year-on-year, and the import value was US$1.815 billion, an increase of 80.53% year-on-year.

The publisher's analysis, 2018-2022, China's average import price of tin ore shows an overall growth trend. In 2018-2020, China's average import price of tin ore was generally more stable, remaining in the price range of US$3.3-3.8 per kg. In 2021, China's average import price of tin ore rose sharply, with the average import price of one kilogram of tin ore at about US$7.16, up 104.28% year-on-year. From January to October 2022, the average price of China's tin ore imports was US$9.27 per kg, an increase of 46.65% year-on-year.

In 2021, China imported tin ore from 24 countries, with a relatively concentrated source of imports. The publisher's analysis shows that by import volume, Myanmar, Congo (DRC), Bolivia, Australia and Laos are the main sources of tin ore imports into China. Among them, Myanmar is China's largest source of tin ore imports. 2021, China imported 147,100 tons of tin ore from Myanmar, accounting for 79.88% of the total tin ore imports in that year, and the import value of US$757 million, accounting for 57.41% of the total import value.

China is the world's largest tin consumer and a major tin importer. With rising tin consumption in the Chinese market, the publisher expects Chinese tin ore imports to continue to rise over the period 2023-2032.

Topics covered:

  • China's Tin Ore Import Status and Major Sources in 2018-2022

  • What is the Impact of COVID-19 on China's Tin Ore Import?

  • Which Companies are the Major Players in China's Tin Ore Import Market and What are their Competitive Benchmarks?

  • Key Drivers and Market Opportunities in China's Tin Ore Import

  • What are the Key Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities for China's Tin Ore Import during 2023-2032?

  • What is the Expected Revenue of China's Tin Ore Import during 2023-2032?

  • What are the Strategies Adopted by the Key Players in the Market to Increase Their Market Share in the Industry?

  • What are the Competitive Advantages of the Major Players in China's Tin Ore Import Market?

  • Which Segment of China's Tin Ore Import is Expected to Dominate the Market in 2032?

  • What are the Major Adverse Factors Facing China's Tin Ore Import?

Key Topics Covered:

1. 2018-2022 China Tin Ore Import Analysis
1.1. China's Tin Ore Import Scale
1.1.1. China's Tin Ore Import Volume
1.1.2. China's Tin Ore Import Value
1.1.3. China Tin Ore Import Price
1.1.4. Apparent Consumption of Tin Ore in China
1.1.5. Import Dependence of Tin Ore in China
1.2. China's Main Sources of Tin Ore Imports
1.2.1. By Import Volume
1.2.2. By Import Value

2. China's Cassiterite Import Analysis, 2018-2022
2.1. Cassiterite Import Volume
2.2. Cassiterite Import Value
2.3 Import Price of Cassiterite
2.4 Import Sources of Cassiterite
2.4.1. By Import Volume
2.4.2. By Import Value

3. 2018-2022 China Import Analysis of Stannite
3.1. Import Volume of Stannite
3.2. Import Value of Stannite
3.3. Import Price of Stannite
3.4 Import Sources of Stannite
3.4.1. By Import Volume
3.4.2. By Import Value

4. 2018-2022 China Import Analysis of Teallite
4.1. Import Volume of Teallite
4.2. Import Value of Teallite
4.3. Import Price of Teallite
4.4 Import Sources of Teallite
4.4.1. By Import Volume
4.4.2. By Import Value

5. 2018-2022 China Tin Ore Main Import Sources Analysis
5.1. Analysis of Tin Ore Imports from Myanmar
5.2. Analysis of Tin Ore Imports from Congo (DRC)
5.3. Analysis of Tin Ore Imports from Bolivia
5.4. Analysis of Tin Ore Imports from Australia
5.5 Import Analysis of Tin Ore from Laos
5.6. Other Tin Ore Import Analysis

6. Outlook for China's Tin Ore Imports, 2023-2032
6.1 Factors Affecting China's Tin Ore Imports
6.1.1 Favorable Factors
6.1.2 Unfavorable Factors
6.2. China's Tin Ore Import Forecast, 2023-2032
6.2.1 Import Volume Forecast
6.2.2. Forecast of Major Import Sources
6.2.3. Major Imported Tin Ore Types Forecast

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p999qx

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


