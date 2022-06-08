U.S. markets open in 3 hours 37 minutes

China Tire Markets Report 2022: Increasing Sales of Automobiles and Surging Demand for Replacement Tires - Market Growth Forecasts to 2027

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Chinese Tire Market

Chinese Tire Market
Chinese Tire Market

Dublin, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Tire Market, By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Two-Wheeler, M&HCV, LCV, Three-Wheeler and OTR), By Demand Category (Replacement, OEM), By Tire Construction Type (Radial, Bias), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017- 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Chinese Tire Market is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period, 2023-2027, with a CAGR of 10.98% to reach USD82,463.17 million by 2027.

Increasing sales of automobiles and surging demand for replacement tires are bolstering the production of tires in China. Also, the adoption of advanced technologies in the manufacturing process and the use of high-quality material for tire production are the driving factors behind the growth of the Chinese Tire Market through the forecast period.

The high demand for automobiles is fueling tire production in China. China is the leading exporter of automobiles all over the world and is home to major automotive manufacturers of the world. Chinese tires witness massive demand around the globe as they are affordable and are made up of high-quality material. With the massive vehicle and tire production and growing demand for quality products worldwide, the Chinese Tire Market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the next five years.

Electric and hybrid vehicle sales are accelerating rapidly due to the implementation of stringent emission norms and increased consumer awareness about the adverse effects of greenhouses emissions on the environment. The high demand for electric and hybrid vehicles is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the Chinese Tire Market in the forecast period.

The Chinese Tire Market is segmented into vehicle type, demand category, tire construction type, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on vehicle type, the market is divided into passenger car, light commercial vehicles (LCV), M&HCV, OTR, two-wheeler, and three-wheeler.

Passenger cars led the market in 2021 with a share of 46.36% and are projected to maintain their dominance throughout the forecast period. High sales and production of passenger cars in the country to meet domestic as well as overseas demand is driving the demand for passenger car tires in the forecast period.

Objective of the Study:

  • To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the Chinese Tire Market from 2017 to 2021.

  • To estimate and forecast the market size of the Chinese Tire Market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

  • To classify and forecast the Chinese Tire Market based on vehicle type, demand category, tire construction type, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.

  • To identify the dominant region or segment in the Chinese Tire Market.

  • To identify drivers and challenges for the Chinese Tire Market.

  • To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Chinese Tire Market.

  • To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the Chinese Tire Market.

  • To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by the market players in the Chinese Tire Market.

Major market players in the Chinese Tire Market

  • Hangzhou Zhongce Rubber Co. Ltd.

  • GITI Tire (China) Investment Company Ltd.

  • Sailun Jinyu Group Co. Ltd.

  • Kumho Tire Co. Ltd.

  • Triangle Tire Co. Ltd.

  • Hankook Tire China Co. Ltd.

  • Double Coin Holdings Ltd.

  • Cheng Shin Rubber (China) Co. Ltd.

  • Aelous Tyre Co. Ltd

  • Prinx Chengshan (Shandong) Tire Company

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2017-2020

  • Base Year: 2021

  • Estimated Year: 2022E

  • Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

China Tire Market, By Vehicle Type:

  • Passenger Car

  • Two-Wheeler

  • M&HCV

  • LCV

  • Three-Wheeler

  • OTR

China Tire Market, By Demand Category:

  • Replacement

  • OEM

China Tire Market, By Tire Construction Type:

  • Radial

  • Bias

China Tire Market, By Region:

  • East China

  • South-Central China

  • North China

  • South-West China

  • North-East China

  • North-West China

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vt5wjk



CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


