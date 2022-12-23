China Titanium Ore Import Report 2022: Main Import Sources, Import Analysis 2018-2022 & Outlook 2023-2032

Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Research Report on China's Titanium Ore Import 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In recent years, the demand for titanium in aerospace, medical, chemical and auto parts industries is on the rise. Among them, titanium dioxide (TiO2) manufacturing is the industry that consumes the most titanium ore in China.



According to the publisher's analysis, China needs to import a large amount of titanium ore every year because of its low reserves of high-quality titanium ore. In 2021, China's titanium ore import volume reached 3,796,800 tons, up 26.11% year-on-year, and the import value was US$1,185 million, up 84.19% year-on-year.

In 2022, due to the impact of COVID-19 epidemic, China's titanium ore import volume decreased slightly, but the import value growth rate is higher. From January to October 2022, China imported 2,850,200 tons of titanium ore, down 5.80% year-on-year, with an import value of US$1.155 billion, up 25.95% year-on-year.



The publisher's analysis, 2018-2022, the average price of China's titanium ore imports gradually increased. In 2018, the average price of China's titanium ore imports was US$175.17 per ton. From January to October 2022, the average price of China's titanium ore imports has risen to US$405.17 per ton, an increase of 33.70% year-on-year.



In 2021, China imported titanium ore from a total of 29 countries. The publisher's analysis, by import volume, Mozambique, Vietnam, Kenya, Norway and Australia are the main sources of titanium ore imports into China. Among them, Mozambique is China's largest source of titanium ore imports. In 2021, China imported 1,463,300 tons of titanium ore from Mozambique, accounting for 38.54% of the total titanium ore imports in that year, and the import value of US$428 million, accounting for 36.11% of the total import value.



China's titanium ore resources are abundant, but mostly low in titanium content, so the demand for high-grade, high-quality titanium ore can only be met through imports. The publisher expects that the scale of China's titanium ore imports is expected to continue to grow from 2023-2032.



Key Topics Covered:



1. 2018-2022 China Titanium Ore Import Analysis

1.1. Import Scale of Titanium Ore in China

1.1.1. Import Volume of Titanium Ore in China

1.1.2. Import Value of Titanium Ore in China

1.1.3. Import Price of Titanium Ore in China

1.1.4. Apparent Consumption of Titanium Ore in China

1.1.5. Import Dependence of China's Titanium Ore

1.2. China's Main Import Sources of Titanium Ore

1.2.1. By Import Volume

1.2.2. By Import Value



2. 2018-2022 China's Coarse Titanium Ore Import Analysis

2.1. Import Volume of Coarse Titanium Ore

2.2. Import Value of Coarse Titanium Ore

2.3. Import Price of Coarse Titanium Ore

2.4 Import Dependence of Coarse Titanium Ore

2.5 Import Sources of Coarse Titanium Ore

2.5.1. By Import Volume

2.5.2. By Import Value



3. 2018-2022 China Titanium Concentrate Import Analysis

3.1. Import Volume of Titanium Concentrate

3.2. Import Value of Titanium Concentrate

3.3. Import Price of Titanium Concentrate

3.4 Import Dependence of Titanium Concentrate

3.5 Import Sources of Titanium Concentrate

3.5.1. By Import Volume

3.5.2. By Import Value



4. 2018-2022 China's Main Import Sources of Titanium Ore Analysis

4.1. Mozambique Titanium Ore Import Analysis

4.2. Vietnam Titanium Ore Import Analysis

4.3. Kenya Titanium Ore Import Analysis

4.4 Norway Titanium Ore Import Analysis

4.5 Australia Titanium Ore Import Analysis

4.6 Other Titanium Ore Import Analysis



5. 2023-2032 China's Imports of Titanium Ore Outlook

5.1 Factors Affecting China's Titanium Ore Imports

5.1.1 Favorable Factors

5.1.2 Unfavorable Factors

5.2 China's Titanium Ore Import Forecast, 2023-2032

5.2.1 Import Volume Forecast

5.2.2. Forecast of Major Import Sources

5.2.3. Major Imported Titanium Ore Types Forecast



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8ang79

