China Traders Betting on Rally After Key Meet May Be Dismayed

(Bloomberg) -- China stock investors pinning their hopes on a market rebound following a key annual economic meeting will likely be disappointed, if history is a guide.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The performance of the onshore benchmark CSI 300 Index tends to worsen a week after the release of the readouts from the Central Economic Work Conference compared to the prior week, data compiled by Bloomberg showed. In six of the past ten years, the gauge has either narrowed gains, widened declines or flipped from advances to losses after the outcomes of the key meeting were unveiled.

Expectations are high that the nation’s leaders will discuss setting a new economic expansion target similar to this year’s aim of about 5%. Such an ambitious goal would require an even greater focus on timely stimulus to tackle concerns related to the country’s persistent property slump, waning foreign interest and a gloomy job market.

The CSI 300 gauge is down 11% in 2023 and set for an unprecedented third straight year of losses.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.