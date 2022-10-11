U.S. markets open in 2 hours 25 minutes

China Tumor Embolization (TE) Market Landscape Report 2022 Featuring Boston Scientific, Merit Medical, Terumo, Sirtex Medical, ABK Medical, & BTG

Research and Markets
·2 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Tumor Embolization Landscape, Procedure and Technology Trends, Brand Perception, Competitive Intelligence and Future Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report is the first-ever syndicated report with robust insights from Interventional Radiologists and helps in understanding the current market scenario of tumor embolization in China.

The report includes 100+ slide MS PowerPoint report and a MS Excel based 5-year market forecast model, valuable insights from from demand side of the market.

Keep up with the latest market trends and novel technologies and identify key players, local players and emerging players in the market

Key Topics Covered:

RESEARCH PROCESS OVERVIEW

  • Detailed Research Methodology

  • Desk Research and Quantitative Research

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

TUMOR EMBOLIZATION (TE) CHINA MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Market Background - What is the scope of the research?

I - HEALTHCARE INFRASTRUCTURE (PROVIDER)

  • Healthcare System

  • Cancer Care - By Hospital Types

  • Healthcare Structure - Challenges?

II - PROCEDURE INSIGHTS

  • Procedure Split by Cancer Type

  • Procedure Split by Specialist Type

  • Procedure Split by Techniques

  • Average Procedures By Physician

  • Procedure Growth Rates

III - BRAND PERCEPTION

  • Brand Perception (Interventionalists)

  • Best-in-Class Brands

IV - COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE

  • CI Snapshot

  • Key Competitor Activities

  • Product portfolio

  • Product Approval Overview

  • Clinical Trials Overview

  • Company Profile

  • Product Approvals

  • Clinical Trials

  • Partnerships, M&A, Collaborations

  • Key Market Activities

  • Major Adverse Events

V - HEALTHCARE POLICY (PAYER)

  • Medical Devices Regulatory Body

  • Regulatory Approval Pathway

  • Reimbursement landscape

  • Disease Screening and Awareness Programs

  • Health Insurance Coverage

  • Digital Health Policy

VI - CLINICAL INTELLIGENCE (PHYSICIAN)

  • Referral Pathway

  • Treatment Overview

  • Treatment Care Pathway

  • Treatment Guidelines

  • Interventional Therapies

  • Interventional Technology

  • Healthcare Specialists (who are the Performing Physicians)

  • Epidemiology

CONCLUSION

  • FUTURE TRENDS

APPENDICES

Companies Mentioned

  • Boston Scientific

  • Merit Medical

  • Terumo

  • Sirtex Medical

  • ABK Medical

  • BTG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g79pmb

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


