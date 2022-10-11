China Tumor Embolization (TE) Market Landscape Report 2022 Featuring Boston Scientific, Merit Medical, Terumo, Sirtex Medical, ABK Medical, & BTG
Dublin, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Tumor Embolization Landscape, Procedure and Technology Trends, Brand Perception, Competitive Intelligence and Future Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report is the first-ever syndicated report with robust insights from Interventional Radiologists and helps in understanding the current market scenario of tumor embolization in China.
The report includes 100+ slide MS PowerPoint report and a MS Excel based 5-year market forecast model, valuable insights from from demand side of the market.
Key Topics Covered:
RESEARCH PROCESS OVERVIEW
Detailed Research Methodology
Desk Research and Quantitative Research
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
TUMOR EMBOLIZATION (TE) CHINA MARKET OVERVIEW
Market Background - What is the scope of the research?
I - HEALTHCARE INFRASTRUCTURE (PROVIDER)
Healthcare System
Cancer Care - By Hospital Types
Healthcare Structure - Challenges?
II - PROCEDURE INSIGHTS
Procedure Split by Cancer Type
Procedure Split by Specialist Type
Procedure Split by Techniques
Average Procedures By Physician
Procedure Growth Rates
III - BRAND PERCEPTION
Brand Perception (Interventionalists)
Best-in-Class Brands
IV - COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE
CI Snapshot
Key Competitor Activities
Product portfolio
Product Approval Overview
Clinical Trials Overview
Company Profile
Product Approvals
Clinical Trials
Partnerships, M&A, Collaborations
Key Market Activities
Major Adverse Events
V - HEALTHCARE POLICY (PAYER)
Medical Devices Regulatory Body
Regulatory Approval Pathway
Reimbursement landscape
Disease Screening and Awareness Programs
Health Insurance Coverage
Digital Health Policy
VI - CLINICAL INTELLIGENCE (PHYSICIAN)
Referral Pathway
Treatment Overview
Treatment Care Pathway
Treatment Guidelines
Interventional Therapies
Interventional Technology
Healthcare Specialists (who are the Performing Physicians)
Epidemiology
CONCLUSION
FUTURE TRENDS
APPENDICES
Companies Mentioned
Boston Scientific
Merit Medical
Terumo
Sirtex Medical
ABK Medical
BTG
