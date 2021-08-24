U.S. markets closed

China Unicom voted "Asia's No. 1 Most Honored Telecom Company" for Sixth Consecutive Year

·2 min read
HONG KONG, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited ("China Unicom" or "the Company") (HKEx: 0762) was voted six years in a row by portfolio managers and analysts as "Asia's No.1 Most Honored Telecom Company" in "2021 All-Asia Executive Team" ranking organised by Institutional Investor, a distinguished media with highly-respected proprietary benchmark research and rankings related to investment community. Meanwhile, Mr. Wang Xiaochu, Chairman and CEO of the Company, was named again as "Asia's Best CEO (Telecoms) – 1st". It was kindly remarked by Institutional Investor: "Since we first published this ranking in 2011, Mr. Wang has been rated the sector's top chief executive by global investors and analysts for 11 consecutive years. This is an honor that no other Asian CEO has ever achieved and is a true reflection of Mr. Wang's effective leadership and outstanding contribution to the telecommunication industry."

China Unicom voted “Asia’s No. 1 Most Honored Telecom Company” for Sixth Consecutive Year

The excellent recognitions mark the endorsement by professional investors and investment analysts of China Unicom's continuous enhancement in strategy execution and leading performance in corporate governance in Asia. In particular, the Company fully implemented the new development philosophy and deepened the execution of the "Focus, Innovation and Cooperation" strategy. It consistently pushed forward comprehensive digital transformation, deepened "mixed-ownership reform" and network "co-build and co-share", fully endeavoring to achieve high-quality development. China Unicom would like to sincerely thank its investors and the investment community for their kind support and the great vote of confidence.

Institutional Investor's "2021 All-Asia Executive Team" ranking reflected the opinions from 4,084 global investment professionals. Institutional Investor's confidential and unprompted voting gathers data from investors and analysts to determine rankings in Most Honored Companies among the Asian companies they cover, and to evaluate these businesses on selected investor relations and corporate governance attributes. In 2021, 1,438 companies across 18 sectors were nominated in the ranking.

SOURCE China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited

