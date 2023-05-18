U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,198.05
    +39.28 (+0.94%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,535.91
    +115.14 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,688.84
    +188.27 (+1.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,784.86
    +10.36 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.99
    -0.84 (-1.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,959.80
    -25.10 (-1.26%)
     

  • Silver

    23.65
    -0.25 (-1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0777
    -0.0068 (-0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6480
    +0.0670 (+1.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2410
    -0.0080 (-0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.6850
    +1.1490 (+0.84%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,729.39
    -690.23 (-2.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    590.51
    -12.57 (-2.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,742.30
    +19.07 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,573.93
    +480.34 (+1.60%)
     

China and US commerce ministers and trade representatives to meet next week-Chinese embassy

Reuters
Illustration shows U.S. and Chinese flags

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The ministers of commerce and the trade representatives of United States and China will meet next week in the United States, the spokesperson for China's embassy in Washington said on Thursday.

Liu Pengyu made the announcement at a Chinese embassy online briefing with journalists. He said China was open to communication at all levels with United States, but only on the basis of mutual respect.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Michael Martina)