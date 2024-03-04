China Vanke Shares, Bonds Set for New Lows on Debt Worries

(Bloomberg) -- Shares and bonds of China Vanke Co., the country’s second-biggest property developer by sales, headed toward record lows Monday on renewed concerns that the company may need more breathing room to repay creditors.

Vanke shares fell as much as 7.8% in Hong Kong and as much as 5.2% in Shenzhen, the biggest drop since December 2022. Some of Vanke’s yuan bonds have hit their lowest levels, according to Bloomberg-compiled prices, while its 3.975% dollar bond due in 2027 fell by more than 5 cents on the dollar to 48 cents.

Vanke is one of the few large property developers in China that hasn’t defaulted and is seen as a bellwether for the government’s support of the sector. Vanke, whose largest shareholder is Shenzhen Metro Group Co., has faced concerns about its debt obligations as China’s home sales slump accelerated this year, even as regulators stepped up efforts to rescue the beleaguered sector.

Monday’s declines across the board were fueled by recent reports that the company is negotiating with lenders to delay payments, the latest cause of concern for its repayment abilities. In December, at least two state-backed Chinese insurers agreed to give Vanke more room on private debt payment, Bloomberg reported.

“This round of rumors has materially damaged the confidence level on Vanke in an already shaky market,” said Iris Chen, a credit desk analyst at Nomura International HK Ltd. But there should still be some sort of support against the backdrop of government policy, she added.

Over the weekend, New China Asset Management said in a statement that it has maintained normal business ties with the developer, in response to unspecified recent reports about the two companies.

Vanke said Friday it plans to raise about 1.16 billion yuan ($161 million) in an infrastructure REIT that will list in Shenzhen.

--With assistance from Helen Sun.

