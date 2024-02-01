China Vows to Keep Up Spending in 2024 to Support Economy

(Bloomberg) -- China pledged to keep spending this year despite challenges to key government revenue sources, underscoring the difficulty Beijing faces in supporting its slowing economy without exacerbating local debt risks.

Fiscal spending in 2024 will be maintained at a “necessary intensity,” Ministry of Finance officials said Thursday at a press briefing in Beijing. Hours later, official budget figures showed last year’s overall deficit hit 8.84 trillion yuan ($1.2 trillion) — about 1% shy of the all-time record set in 2022, according to Bloomberg calculations based on official data.

Top leaders have promised in recent weeks to strengthen fiscal policy as the world’s second-largest economy grapples with a property crisis, weak demand and persistent pressures from deflation. Beijing needs to balance that commitment with managing risks from debt-ridden local authorities, as the real estate crash impacts their ability to make money.

Those concerns were underscored in the budget data, which showed governments at all levels in China earned around 5.8 trillion yuan in revenue selling land last year — the lowest annual figure since 2017. Because of that slide in sales, income and expenditure in the government fund budget missed official annual targets by trillions of yuan.

Officials at Thursday’s briefing outlined several strategies for keeping up an appropriate pace of fiscal spending, including setting a “reasonable” size for government investment. There will be an “appropriate” increase in the amount of that investment supported through the central budget, said Vice Finance Minister Wang Dongwei.

“The general tone of fiscal policy still sounds rather prudent,” said Xing Zhaopeng, senior China strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. “Authorities are likely focusing on its sustainability and the timing of spending.”

Wang also pledge to optimize tax policies. He also stressed a focus on the technology and semiconductor sectors, adding that the government wants to guide capital into manufacturing — comments that appeared to spark a brief rally in Chinese stocks.

The central government will also increase transfer payments to local authorities, Wang added — a tactic economists have cited as a way to address inequitable fiscal power across provinces. Beijing doled out 10.29 trillion yuan worth of those payouts to regional officials last year, he said.

Key to the ministry’s plan will be how it manages the issuance of government bonds, meant for funding infrastructure projects that drive economic growth. China will front-load the issuance of sovereign bonds, Li Xianzhong, head of the ministry’s Treasury Department, said during the same briefing. That debt has already been approved for use by Chinese lawmakers, rather than any new quota.

Policymakers were slow to roll out fiscal stimulus last year on expectations that pent-up demand would be unleashed after the pandemic — a prediction that ultimately failed to materialize as weak confidence and demand dragged on activity. Some local officials also prioritized repaying debts over funding projects that spur growth, including infrastructure and construction.

A broad measure of government spending rose just 1% in 2023 from the prior year, according to Bloomberg calculations based on finance ministry data. That increase was largely due to an end-of-year spending push.

Aggressive fiscal measures seem unlikely this year, with Premier Li Qiang stressing last month that the economy had been able to meet its economic growth goal for 2023 without resorting to “massive” stimulus. Still, economists are watching for any extra support.

Bloomberg News has reported the government is considering the issuance of $139 billion worth of ultra long-term special sovereign bonds this year to help shore up the economy. ANZ’s Xing said he expects special sovereign debt to come “rather late” in 2024 as the government may at first focus on selling general bonds.

“Fiscal policy has to be tuned higher to boost the growth,” said Woei Chen Ho, an economist at United Overseas Bank Ltd., adding that the government will “probably” need to increase its quota for special local bonds “well above” the amount in 2023.

--With assistance from Zhu Lin and Qizi Sun.

(Updates with augmented budget data.)

