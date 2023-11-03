China Wants to Build Advanced Humanoid Robots by 2025

(Bloomberg) -- China’s harbored ambitions for years to take the lead in cutting-edge spheres from AI to quantum computing. Now it’s set its sights on yet another realm with sci-fi qualities: lifelike robots.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The country aims to produce its first humanoid robots by 2025, according to a blueprint laid out by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. The government will nurture more young companies focused on the field, set industry standards, develop talent and deepen international cooperation.

Shares of Chinese robotics companies surged after the policy guidance, which adds another dimension to a technological race between the world’s two biggest economies in chips and hardware. US companies such as Tesla Inc. and Boston Dynamics have so far enjoyed an edge in the technology.

Read more: Why AI Is New Flashpoint in US-China Tech Rivalry: QuickTake

China, the world’s No. 1 electronics manufacturer, targets breakthroughs in environment sensing, motion control and machine-to-human interaction capabilities in the next two years, the ministry said. The government is encouraging the use of artificial intelligence in robotics and called for more research into the development of dexterous robot hands, arms and feet.

The policy document was short on details but big on ambition. China also wants humanoid robots to think, learn and innovate by 2027, and plans to establish a reliable industry supply chain system to support their manufacture, it said.

Shares of Ningbo Zhongda Leader Intelligent Transmission Co. and Miracle Automation Engineering Co. jumped by the daily limit of 10%, while Siasun Robot & Automation Co. and Shenzhen Sunwin Intelligent Co. also advanced.

Story continues

Humanoid robots are envisioned to increasingly handle tasks currently performed by humans, from picking groceries to working in hazardous environments. A number of US companies have a lead in the field, with Tesla developing its “Optimus” humanoid robot and Boston Dynamics’ Atlas able to do back flips. South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Group bought control of Boston Dynamics in a $1.1 billion deal three years ago. This year, California startup Figure raised $70 million to develop a humanoid robot.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.