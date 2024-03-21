China Wants to Crush More Local Soybeans in Self-Reliance Push

(Bloomberg) -- China may ask its soybean crushers to prioritize local supplies as the world’s top buyer seeks to reduce its reliance on imports.

Beijing is discussing plans for some crushers to process specific amounts of local beans this year, according to people familiar with the matter. Domestic supplies can often be more expensive than imports, and the people said the government will subsidize any losses incurred by the companies.

The National Development and Reform Commission, China’s state planner, didn’t immediately reply to a fax seeking comment.

China buys more than 60% of the world’s soybeans and any cut to imports would likely impact major growers Brazil and the US, which have expanded to cater for rising appetite from Asia’s biggest economy. However, the plan isn’t yet finalized and might still change, said the people, who asked not to be named as they’re not authorized to speak to the media.

The nation has been pushing to expand local output of soybeans to bolster self sufficiency, but cheaper imports often make it harder for domestic producers to compete. China crushes beans into cooking oil and animal feed, particularly for its massive pig industry.

China’s soybean output in 2023-24 was 27% higher than two years ago at 20.84 million tons, according to official data. The country buys over 80% of the beans it consumes from overseas, importing 105 million tons this season.

Authorities have previously tried to boost the local market by stockpiling more in state reserves — a measure it often employs for agricultural goods — but that’s had little impact on local prices. Soybean futures traded in Dalian fell to the lowest in more than three years last month.

--With assistance from Luz Ding.

