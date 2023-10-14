China wants IMF quota increase to come with shareholding update -PBOC governor Pan

MARRAKECH, Morocco, Oct 14 (Reuters) - China's central bank chief said on Saturday that Beijing wants an increase in International Monetary Fund (IMF) quota resources to come with a realignment of the IMF's shareholding to reflect countries' economic weights and strengthen the voices of emerging markets and developing countries.

People's Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng said in a statement to the IMF's steering committee that China supports adding a third African chair to the IMF's executive board, but added that this was separate from the quota realignment issue.

"China looks forward to a timely conclusion of the Sixteenth General Review of Quotas, with quota increase and realignment, in order to restore the IMF as a quota-based institution, reflect members’ relative weights in the global economy, and strengthen the voice and representation of emerging markets and developing countries," Pan said. (Reporting by David Lawder Editing by Mark Potter)