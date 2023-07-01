China warns against 'confrontation and division' as US regains Unesco seat

China has warned the United States against creating "confrontation and division" at Unesco as it resumes full membership this month, state media reports said.

This came as a US proposal to rejoin the 193-nation United Nations heritage, education and science agency was passed by a huge majority on Friday.

China was one of 10 members that voted against the motion, while a "very large majority" of 132 were in favour, according to a Unesco press release.

The passing of the motion will see the US make a full return to Unesco this month, some five years after it exited under then president Donald Trump.

China's permanent representative to Unesco, Yang Jin, raised concerns about the return, saying the US had skipped the membership fee for years due to "controllable factors" like its own legislation.

"The aim for member states to join the Unesco is to strengthen cooperation and contribute to peace, but neither for confronting nor resisting the influence of a specific country," Yang was quoted as saying by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

He was referring to the US' main reason for seeking to rejoin Unesco, that is, to gain an edge in its tech rivalry with China, especially global rule-setting on artificial intelligence.

In March, as the Biden administration presented the budget for the 2024 financial year, under secretary of state for management John Bass said rejoining Unesco would "help us address a key opportunity cost that our absence is creating in our global competition with China".

"[If the US is] really serious about the digital-age competition with China ... we can't afford to be absent any longer," Bass said.

Responding to the outcome of Friday's vote, Yang said: "[The US] should promote unity within the organisation and contribute to cooperation, instead of creating confrontation and division," according to state news agency Xinhua.

He also called on Washington to fulfil its responsibilities in repaying overdue Unesco fees.

Its return will see the US fund 22 per cent of the Paris-based body's regular budget, and also progressively repay arrears of about US$619 million, Unesco said in a press release on Friday.

Unpaid dues have mounted since 2011, when the US, along with major ally Israel, stopped funding Unesco since member states voted to include Palestine as a member state.

The US also stopped paying the membership fee, which funds Unesco programmes including those supporting access to education in Africa, the memory of the Holocaust and the protection of journalists.

In 2017, the Trump administration announced it would leave the organisation on December 31 the following year, citing the accumulation of arrears and "anti-Israel bias" as major reasons.

Relations further deteriorated as Israeli officials said Unesco, which is known for its World Heritage Programme, ignored Judaism's links to controversial historical sites like the Haram al-Sharif or the Temple Mount complex and the Hebron or al-Khalil Old Town.

Friday's Unesco vote came weeks after the Biden administration formally applied to rejoin the agency. Its June 8 letter to Unesco director general Audrey Azoulay cited recent reforms to the body and new initiatives like AI standard-setting, and reconstruction of the old city of Mosul in Iraq among reasons for wanting to return.

Azoulay called it a "great day for Unesco and for multilateralism", saying the organisation was "once again moving towards universalism with this return of the United States".

This is not the first return to Unesco for the US. It withdrew during the Cold War era in 1984, citing corruption and a pro-Soviet, anti-US bias, before rejoining in 2002.

