U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.82 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.63 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.20
    +0.13 (+0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,899.90
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    -0.17 (-0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1364
    +0.0037 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3633
    +0.0042 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8650
    -0.1100 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,020.24
    +659.28 (+1.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    895.87
    -40.92 (-4.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,539.11
    +25.49 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,910.87
    -211.20 (-0.78%)
     

China warns consumers not to use Abbott formula products

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Abbott Laboratories logo is displayed on a screen at the NYSE in New York
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ABT
    Watchlist

BEIJING (Reuters) - China Customs has warned consumers from buying and eating infant and baby products of Abbott Laboratories, according to said in a post issued on Sunday on its website.

The General Administration of Customs said in a post issued on Sunday on its website that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Feb. 18 had suggested consumers not buy or eat certain baby formula products made by Abbott.

China Customs said the products have not entered China through trade, but consumers should stop eating them if they have purchased them via cross-border e-commerce.

Abbott said on Feb 17 it was recalling powdered baby formulas, including Similac, made at a Michigan facility.

(Reporting by Sophie Yu, Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin (BTC) Treads Water as Markets Eye News on Russia

    It was a mixed Saturday for the crypto market. With the U.S markets closed, fears of a Russia invasion weighed on the crypto majors.

  • ConocoPhillips is now largest owner of Australian LNG terminal after $1.6B deal

    Houston-based ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) became the largest owner of a liquefied natural gas terminal in Australia with the closing of a $1.645 billion deal on Feb. 17. The oil and gas producer purchased an additional 10% interest in Australia Pacific LNG from Sydney, Australia-based Origin Energy, acting on a previously determined right to expand its interest in the project. After closing adjustments, ConocoPhillips paid $1.4 billion in cash, all from its balance sheet, for the expanded stake in APLNG.

  • No vaccine mandate for NY state cheerleading championship

    An earlier plan for a vaccine mandate was met with opposition, particularly in Nassau County.

  • What “Energy Independence” Really Means For The U.S.

    The realization that the U.S. is currently producing more energy than it consumes suggests that America has finally achieved the seemingly elusive goal of energy independence

  • Oil falls on fresh hope of diplomacy over Ukraine crisis

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Monday, reversing course from strong initial gains, as news of fresh diplomatic efforts to resolve the Ukraine crisis provided some relief from concerns about crude supply. Brent crude futures and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose more than $1 a barrel at the start of Asian trade as the Ukraine crisis threatened to disrupt Russian energy exports to Europe. But prices subsequently swung to a near $1 loss after the office of French President Emmanuel Macron said in a statement on Monday that U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed in principle to a summit over Ukraine.

  • This Oil Stock Could Pay a Gusher of Dividends This Year

    The oil company's dividend framework has it on track to pay a massive amount of dividends in the coming quarters.

  • Iowa officials approve $10.2 million in incentives for Buena Vista County soybean crush factory

    Platinum Crush is building its $375 million plant as demand rises for biodiesel, a product made with soybean oil

  • Carl Icahn Nominates Two to McDonald’s Board

    The proxy fight comes as the activist investor pushes the fast-food chain to require its suppliers to change their treatment of pigs.

  • Textiles fan inflation fears amid London Fashion Week

    Textile prices, like many raw materials, are soaring on resurgent post-pandemic demand and the rocketing cost of both energy and transport, industry experts say.

  • As COVID restrictions ease, health officials urge caution

    There are signs of more progress in the country's battle against the Omicron variant. The daily COVID-19 case count is down 86% since reaching a peak in most of the U.S. last month. The decline is encouraging more cities and states to reduce or eliminate their coronavirus restrictions. Health officials say it is still critical to vaccinate and get booster shots. Michael George reports.

  • BIT Mining ditches Kazakh data center due to rocky power supply

    BIT Mining, a Hong Kong-headquartered cryptocurrency miner, has terminated its data center construction in Kazakhstan due to an unstable local power supply, the company said in its quarterly report. See related article: Crypto mining’s Great Migration continues — out of Kazakhstan Fast facts BIT Mining now abandons a US$9.3 million pledge to a Kazakh data […]

  • Luxury sector undaunted by Covid, soaring inflation

    The pandemic and soaring inflation have done nothing to take the shine off luxury brands, from Louis Vuitton to Gucci and Cartier, as the sector hiked prices to notch up stellar profits.

  • North America's oldest auto show returns

    Car enthusiasts gathered in Chicago for the return of the oldest and longest running auto show. Charlie De Mar stops by.

  • Looking back on 30 years of change in agriculture

    As we think about agriculture in 2050, it might be instructive to consider how the world has changed in the last 30 years.

  • Is the stock market open for Presidents Day? And here are other market holidays in 2022

    U.S. financial markets will be closed Monday for Presidents Day. Here are other days the stock market will be closed in 2022

  • What a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for the stock market, oil and other assets

    Fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine are keeping investors on edge. President Joe Biden on Friday said he believed Russian leader Vladimir Putin had made up his mind to invade in coming days but that until he does there was still scope for diplomacy. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken are set to meet in the week ahead if an invasion doesn’t occur beforehand.

  • The Gold Rush Is On. It’s Not Too Late to Get In.

    Gold is often thought of as a hedge against inflation, but it’s really protection against chaos—and the deepening Russia-Ukraine crisis certainly counts as chaos.

  • Stocks, Futures Up on Hopes for Biden-Putin Talks: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures rose with European stocks Monday as traders evaluated the possibility of a summit on Ukraine between President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.Most Read from BloombergPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadBiden Agrees to Hold Putin Summit If No Invasion, U.S. SaysU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterU.S. Warns That Russia May Target Mu

  • AutoNation Cuts a Pre-Pandemic Tradition Loved by Car Shoppers

    AutoNation will not be discounting new vehicles as the nation's largest car-dealer chain contends with production challenges brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, the company's top executive said. "We will not return to the excessively high inventory levels that depressed new vehicle margins for both the dealers and the (Original Equipment Managers) OEMs," he said, according to a transcript of the call.

  • Great Traders Are Born in Bear Markets: Here Are 5 Keys to Follow

    There is an old market saying that everyone is a genius in a bull market. When the market is in a strong uptrend, then throwing money at random stocks can be a very effective strategy. It doesn't take much skill or wisdom when everything is running higher.