China's huge FAST telescope will open to scientists globally in April

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

China will open its 500-meter (1,600 foot) telescope to the global scientific community starting on April 1st, China’s Global Times reported. The “Sky Eye” parabolic dish is the world’s largest Aperture Spherical radio Telescope (FAST) used for spotting pulsars and other energetic astronomical targets. It will also be used occasionally to search for alien life.

Foreign scientists will be able to submit applications to China’s National Astronomical Observatories online, according to China’s Xinhua news agency. After review, observation times will be doled out starting on August 1st. Around 10 percent of observation times will be allotted to global astronomers this year, according to FAST’s chief engineer Jiang Peng.

The telescope was officially put into service on January 11th, 2020. However, it started observations well before then and has so far imaged 240 pulsars. One of the most significant was found in the Messier 92 star cluster. It’s a so-called millisecond pulsar that spins much faster than normal pulsars at an incredible 316.5 rotations per second (18.990 RPM), while sucking in and ejecting matter from its companion star.

China’s Sky Eye is the largest FAST telescope in the world and the only one that can do specific types of observations following the collapse of the Arecibo Observatory radio telescope in Puerto Rico. The US National Science Foundation said it would tear down the observatory, but there’s some glimmer of hope it may be rebuilt after Puerto Rico pledged $8 million in aid.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Set for Monster Growth in 2021

    We’ve turned a new page on the calendar, Old Man ’20 is out the door, and there’s a feeling ‘21 is gonna be a good year – and so far, so good. The markets closed out 2020 with modest session gains to cap off larger annual gains. The S&P 500 rose 16% during the corona crisis year, while the NASDAQ, with its heavy tech representation, showed an impressive annual gain of nearly 43%. The advent of two viable COVID vaccines is fueling a surge in general optimism.Wall Street’s top analysts have been casting their eye at the equity markets, finding those gems that investors should give serious consideration in this new year. These are analysts with 5-star ratings from TipRanks database, and they are pointing out the stocks with Strong Buy ratings – in short, this is where investors can expect to find share growth over the next 12 months. We are talking returns of at least 70% over the next 12 months, according to the analysts. ElectraMeccanica Vehicles (SOLO)Electric vehicles, EVs, are growing more popular as consumers look for alternatives to the traditional internal combustion gasoline engine. While EVs simply move the source of combustion from under the hood to the electric power plant, they do offer real advantages for drivers: they offer greater acceleration, more torque, and they are more energy efficient, converting up to 60% of their battery energy into forward motion. These advantages, as EV technology improves, are starting to outweigh the drawbacks of shorter range and expensive battery packs.ElectraMeccanica, a small-cap manufacturer from British Columbia, is the designer and marketer of the Solo, a single-seat, three-wheel EV built for the urban commuter market. Technically, the Solo is classed as an electric motorcycle – but it is fully enclosed, with a door on either side, features a trunk, air conditioning, and a Bluetooth connection, and travels up to 100 miles on a single charge at speeds up to 80 miles per hour. The recharging time is low, less than 3 hours, and the vehicle is priced at less than $20,000.Starting in Q3 2020, the company delivered its first shipment of vehicles to the US, and expanded into six additional US urban markets, including San Diego, CA and Scottsdale and Glendale, AZ. ElectraMeccanica also opened four new storefronts in the US – 2 in Los Angeles, one in Scottsdale, and one in Portland, OR. In addition, the company has begun design and marketing work a fleet version of the Solo, to target the commercial fleet and car rental markets starting in the first half of this year.Craig Irwin, 5-star analyst with Roth Capital, is impressed by SOLO’s possible applications to the fleet market. He writes of this opening, “We believe the pandemic is a tailwind for fast food chains exploring better delivery options. Chains look to avoid third party delivery costs and balance brand identity implications of operator- vs. company-owned vehicles. The SOLO's 100-mile range, low operating cost, and std telematics make the vehicle a good fit, in our view, particularly when location data can be integrated into a chain's kitchen software. We would not be surprised if SOLO made a couple announcements with major chains after customers validate plans.”Irwin puts a Buy rating on SOLO, supported by his $12.25 price target which implies a 98% upside potential for the stock in 2021. (To watch Irwin’s track record, click here)Speculative tech is popular on Wall Street, and ElectraMeccanica fits that bill nicely. The company has 3 recent reviews, and all are Buys, making the analyst consensus a unanimous Strong Buy. Shares are priced at $6.19 and have an average target of $9.58, making the one-year upside 55%. (See SOLO stock analysis on TipRanks)Nautilus Group (NLS)Based in Washington State, this fitness equipment manufacturer has seen a massive stock gain in 2020, as its shares rocketed by more than 900% over the course of the year, even accounting for recent dips in the stock value. Nautilus gained as the social lockdown policies took hold and gyms were shuttered in the name of stopping or slowing the spread of COVID-19. The company, which owns major home fitness brands like Bowflex, Schwinn, and the eponymous Nautilus, offered home-bound fitness buffs the equipment needed to stay in shape.The share appreciation accelerated in 2H20, after the company’s revenues showed a recovery from Q1 losses due to the ‘corona recession.’ In the second quarter, the top line hit $114 million, up 22% sequentially; in Q3, revenues reached $155, for a 35% sequential gain and a massive 151% year-over-year gain. Earnings were just as strong, with the Q3 $1.04 EPS profit beating coming in far above the year-ago quarter’s 30-cent loss.Watching this stock for Lake Street Capital is 5-star analyst Mark Smith, who is bullish on this stock. Smith is especially cognizant of the recent dip in share price, noting that the stock is now off its peak – which makes it attractive to investors. “Nautilus reported blowout results for 3Q:20 with strength across its portfolio… We think the company has orders and backlog to drive high sales and earnings for the next several quarters and think we have seen a fundamental shift in consumers' exercise-at-home behavior. We would view the recent pull back as a buying opportunity,” Smith opined.Smith’s $40 price target supports his Buy rating, and indicates a robust 120% one-year upside potential. (To watch Smith’s track record, click here)The unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating shows that Wall Street agrees with Smith on Nautilus’ potential. The stock has 4 recent reviews, and all are to Buy. Shares closed out 2020 with a price of $18.14, and the average target of $30.25 suggests the stock has room for ~67% upside growth in 2021. (See NLS stock analysis on TipRanks)KAR Auction Services (KAR)Last but not least is KAR Auction Services, a car auctioning company, which operates online and physical marketplaces to connect buyers and sellers. KAR sells to both business buyers and individual consumers, offering vehicles for a variety of uses: commercial fleets, private travel, even the second-had parts market. In 2019, the last year for which full-year numbers are available, KAR sold 3.7 million vehicles for $2.8 billion in total auction revenue.The ongoing corona crisis, with its social lockdown policies, put a damper on car travel and reduced demand for used vehicles across market segments. KAR shares slipped 13% in 2020, in a year of volatile trading. In the recent 3Q20 report, the company showed revenue of $593.6 million, down over 15% year-over-year. Third quarter earnings, however, at 23 cents per share profit, were down less, 11% yoy, and showed a strong sequential recovery from the Q2 EPS loss of 25 cents.As the new vaccines promise an end to the COVID pandemic later this year, and the lifting of lockdown and local travel restrictions, the mid- to long-term prospects for the second-hand car market and for KAR Auctions are brightening, according to Truist analyst Stephanie Benjamin.The 5-star analyst noted, “Our estimates now assume that the volume recovery occurs in 2021 vs. 4Q20 under our previous estimates… Overall, we believe the 3Q results reflect that KAR is well executing on the initiatives within its control, specifically improving its cost structure and transforming to a pure digital auction model.”Looking further ahead, she adds, “…delinquencies and defaults for auto loans and leases have increased and we believe will serve as a meaningful volume tailwind in 2021 as repo activity resumes. Additionally, repo vehicles generally require ancillary services which should yield higher RPU. This supply influx should also help moderate the used pricing environment and drive dealers to fill up their lots, which remain at three-year lows from an inventory standpoint.”In line with these comments, Benjamin sets a $32 price target, implying a high 71% one-year upside potential to the stock, and rates KAR as a Buy. (To watch Benjamin’s track record, click here)Wall Street generally is willing to speculate on KAR’s future, as indicated by the recent reviews, which split 5 to 1 Buy to Hold, and make the analyst consensus view a Strong Buy. KAR is selling for $18.61, and its $24.60 average price target suggests it has room to grow 32% from that level. (See KAR stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Bitcoin Suddenly Drops 13% as Altcoins Continue to Rise

    Bitcoin is charting a typical bull market correction amid increased expectations for price volatility.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise As Tesla, Nio Soar: Stock Market Rally Lessons For 2021; 25 Stocks In Buy Range

    Futures rose early Monday: After the 2020 stock market rally, here are lessons for 2021. Tesla deliveries jumped. So did Nio sales. Here are 25 stocks in buy zones.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Is Social Security Taxable? Can I Avoid Paying Taxes on Benefits?

    Is Social Security Taxable? Can I avoid paying taxes on benefits? We answer this and provide three key strategies to reduce the total taxes you pay.

  • Tesla Poised for Expansion After Just Missing 2020 Target

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. came close to meeting its 500,000 vehicle-deliveries goal for 2020, setting the stage for a new year in which it’s expanding in China and poised to open new factories in Texas and Germany.The electric-car maker said Jan. 2 it handed over 180,570 vehicles in the year’s final three months, the most for any quarter but just 450 vehicles shy of the half-million mark Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk sought for the year. Tesla has been ramping up output of its more mass-market models to meet rising global demand for battery-powered cars, with 2020’s total jumping 36% from the prior year.“The good news is Tesla has the formula consumers want,” Gene Munster, managing partner at Loup Ventures, wrote to clients. “The bad news is to keep up with this demand, the company needs to quickly build new factories in Austin, Texas, and Brandenburg, Germany. While they made it look easy in Shanghai, ramping production is difficult and will be one of the most important Tesla topics in 2021.”Musk and Tesla had a remarkable year, with the company joining the S&P 500 Index in December after five consecutive quarters of profit. The shares rallied 743% in 2020, giving the carmaker a $668.9 billion stock-market capitalization. Musk -- who ended the year as the world’s second-richest person -- took to Twitter to praise his team, saying that in its earliest days he thought the carmaker had only a 10% chance of even surviving.Tesla shares rose as much as 2.7% to $725 before the start of regular trading Monday. The stock closed at a record $705.67 on Dec. 31.The quarterly delivery figure is widely seen as a barometer of demand for both Tesla’s vehicles and consumer interest in electric vehicles worldwide. The company says its quarterly deliveries statements should be viewed as slightly conservative and that final numbers could vary by 0.5% or more.“Musk & Co. basically hitting its 500k goal for the year is a major feather in the cap for the company and the bulls as Tesla saw robust Model 3 demand over the last 10 months despite the hurricane-like consumer headwinds seen globally” because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives wrote in a report.‘Comfortably Exceed’Tesla had predicted in January 2020 -- before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic -- it would “comfortably exceed” sales of half a million cars. The company said in October it still expected to meet that target despite a temporary shutdown of its factories in the spring, and Musk suggested it was within reach in an internal email sent to employees in December.Analysts also predicted Tesla would meet its sales goal for the year, which further buoyed the company’s shares in the waning days of 2020. The surge withstood multiple share offerings that could boost the carmaker’s cash balance to around $20 billion.The company undershot the 181,000-vehicle threshold it needed to clear in the most recent quarter, a 30% jump over the July-September period. The push largely depended on increased output from its China plant and higher output in the U.S. of the newest vehicle in its lineup, the Model Y.Tesla said Model Y production in Shanghai has begun, with deliveries expected to begin soon.What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:“Tesla’s miss of a 500,000 delivery goal for 2020 indicates the automaker is still struggling to scale up, as the eighth year of mass-market pursuit still leaves the company about the size of Isuzu globally, even as it eclipses the combined market cap of 10 automakers that deliver more than 50 million units annually. Tesla faces compressing margins as the focus shifts to China and sales by competitors mute the profit contribution of regulatory credits initially, then threaten market share.”\-- Kevin Tynan, senior autos analystClick here for the researchWhile Tesla is the clear global market leader, its vehicle deliveries are tiny compared to the millions of gasoline-powered cars and trucks sold by established automakers such as General Motors Co. and Volkswagen AG. Those two carmakers and others are preparing to flood the nascent EV market with dozens of battery-powered models over the coming years.Quarter-End PushTo capitalize on its head start, Tesla is building two new vehicle assembly operations -- the one outside Berlin that could eventually assemble as many as 500,000 cars annually, and the other in Texas that will make the brand’s first pickup. Both are expected to start production later this year, joining its existing vehicle-assembly facilities in Fremont, California, and Shanghai.Once known for niche luxury models such as its Model S sedan and X sport utility vehicle, Tesla has broadened its appeal with the 3 and Y models priced to start below $50,000. Musk said in September that he plans to start sales of a $25,000 Tesla by 2023.Tesla Sets Price of China-Made Model Y SUV Below Competitors As usual, Tesla delivered many cars during the quarter’s final days. Musk offered an incentive in the final three days of the year, saying in a tweet that buyers would get three months of an optional driver-assistance tool Tesla calls Full Self-Driving.Danielle Watson, a 31-year-old pharmacist, tweeted on Dec. 28 that she had just taken delivery of a Model Y. In a private message, the Greenville, South Carolina, resident said she took delivery in Charlotte, North Carolina -- a sign the lure of Tesla’s brand power in the U.S. is growing well beyond its home state of California.(Updates with early share trading in the fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Xpeng Reports 112% Rise In 2020 Deliveries: What Investors Need To Know

    Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV) electric vehicle deliveries rose 112% on a year-over-year basis in 2020, the company said Sunday.What Happened: The Guangzhou, China-based EV firm said total deliveries for the year ended Dec 31, 2020, reached 27,041 units.The automaker's mid-sized P7 sedan reached cumulative deliveries of 15,062 units after mass deliveries commenced in June. The company delivered 11,979 of its compact electric G3 sports utility vehicles.For the fourth quarter, Xpeng recorded 12,964 EV deliveries, which is a 303% increase year-over-year and a 51% increase compared to the previous quarter.Monthly deliveries stood at 5,700 units, which is a 326% increase on a year-over-year basis and a 35% increase over November.Why It Matters: Xpeng is attributing increased deliveries to "increasing brand awareness, expanded sales, marketing and supercharging service initiatives across China."Xpeng said last week that it had partnered with Shenzhen-based Livox to deploy the latter's lidar technology in the automaker's new 2021 production model.Meanwhile, rival Chinese EV firm Nio Inc (NASDAQ: NIO) said over the weekend it delivered 43,728 vehicles in 2020, representing a 112.6% increase on a year-over-year basis.Segment leader Tesla inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) 2020 deliveries fell just shy of the 500,000 mark, beating the Wall Street estimates of 481,261 vehicles.Price Action: Xpeng shares closed nearly 1.3% higher at $42.83 on Thursday and gained almost 1% in the after-hours session.Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.Photo by Jengtingchen via WikimediaSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Tesla On Track To Beat Its Ambitious Delivery Target Of 500,000 Deliveries For 2020, Says Wedbush(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 10 Top SPAC Picks For Investors To Consider In 2021

    SPACs were one of the hottest investment stories of 2020 and look to continue that momentum into 2021.Here are 10 SPACs and former SPACs that could outperform for investors in 2021, shared initially on Thursday's SPACs Attack show from Benzinga.Searching For Targets: Led by Zynga Inc (NASDAQ: ZNGA) founder Mark Pincus and LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman, Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE: RTP) is targeting the technology sector. The duo met in 2002 and have been partnered together on several deals, including leading the seed round in Friendster and being early investors in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB).Burgundy Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ: BTAQ) is targeting the technology and enterprise software markets. The SPAC is led by Leo Apotheker, the former CEO of HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) and SAP SE (NYSE: SAP). At SAP, Apotheker helped transform the company from a single product to a multi-solution business. The SPAC is targeting a company from the U.S. or Europe, with Israel also mentioned in the prospectus. EToro, Taboola, Outbrain and REE Automotive are among the Israeli companies considering IPOs or SPAC mergers to go public in 2021.Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI (NYSE: IPOF) is the sixth SPAC in a series from Chamath Palihapitiya. Each of the three newest SPACs from Palihapitiya has the same management team with one added member for each team. The extra member for IPOF is Richard Costolo, the former CEO of Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR). This SPAC raised over $1 billion and could land the potentially largest deal for Palihapitiya. The SPAC could also see strong interest if any of the other Palihapitiya SPACs close or announce deals.Ajax I (NYSE: AJAX) has an all-star management team led by former CEOs and founders of well-known companies. The team includes 23andMe founder Anne Wojcicki, Instagram founder Kevin Systrom, Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) founder Jim McKelvey and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE: CMG) founder Steve Ellis. The SPAC is also led by Daniel Och and Glenn Fuhrman, who both worked at Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) and have experience with private investments in Coinbase, Github, Instacart, Robinhood, Stripe and Wish. The SPAC is targeting sectors that include internet, software, fintech and consumer.Related Link: 10 SPACs Trading Under For Investors To Consider In 2021SPACS With Pending Deals: Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp (NYSE: NGA) has a pending merger with Lion Electric, a company focusing on the electric vehicle market for buses and vans. The company has current production capabilities of 2,500 units a year with plans to ramp that figure up. Lion Electric has charging infrastructure and telematics solutions to offer customers as well. The clean energy plan of President-elect Joe Biden calls for converting 500,000 school buses to zero emissions, which could favor a company like Lion Electric. The company has announced deals with ChargePoint and Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) to offer charging infrastructure with its electric vehicles to customers.Genius Sports, which provides sports data to sports betting companies, is going public with dMY Technology Group Inc II (NYSE: DMYD). Genius Sports is on pace to provide data for over 240,000 events a year, including as the official provider for 170,000 events. Genius has deals in place with the NBA, NCAA, FIBA, FIFA, EPL, PGA and Nascar. Customers for Genius Sports include DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG), FanDuel, William Hill, Caesars and BetMGM. Genius Sports is expecting revenue to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 29%.Butterfly Network, which offers portable ultrasound technology, is going public with Longview Acquisition Corp (NYSE: LGVW). The goal of Butterfly Network is to put ultrasound on a chip and make it more accessible in underserved areas and also help replace bulky traditional cart-based devices. Butterfly Networks has sold over 30,000 units and has deals in place with many of the top 100 U.S. hospitals. Butterfly Network is backed by Bill Gates and Baillie Gifford. Cathie Wood has been adding and now holds over 1.2 million shares of Longview in the Ark Genomic ETF (BATS: ARKG).Stable Road Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: SRAC) is merging with space company Momentus. Called the "FedEx of Space" by Barron's and a "zero gravity logistics player," Momentus will partner with companies to move items in space. Momentus has a deal with SpaceX and plans on launching satellites as a service in the future. Momentus forecasts it will hit $1 billion in revenue in 2024.Former SPACs: Desktop Metal Inc (NYSE: DM) completed its merger in 2020 and saw shares fall over 20% on its first day as a publicly traded company. Desktop Metal is a play on manufacturing entering a 2.0 era and using lighter and more efficient 3D-printers in sectors like aerospace and automotive. Production of these items at scale could be the holy grail of 3D printing.Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR) is seeking to be a major player in the electric vehicles market in the future. The company has over 10,000 reservations for its Fisker Ocean vehicle. A partnership with Magna International (NYSE: MGA) for production allows Fisker to focus on marketing and design of future vehicles. Fisker could have a big 2021 with an influencer campaign and continued analyst coverage. CEO Henrik Fisker said he is planning on attending the virtual 2021 Consumers Electronics Show in January, which could be a potential catalyst in early 2021.Disclosure: Author is long BTAQ, NGA, DM.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * How To Invest Like Brad Feld * 10 IPOs To Watch Out For In 2021, Including Petco, Poshmark, Bumble, Coinbase And More(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • What will Joe Biden do to mortgage rates? Here's what experts say

    Find out what could be in store for home borrowers under the incoming administration.

  • The Rise of the Semi-Retired Life

    The number of people leaving the workforce to become semi-retired, instead of fully retired, is growing. Here is a look at the reasons and options.

  • Gold Roars Out of Blocks in 2021 as Real Yields, Dollar Decline

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold surged above $1,900 an ounce as lower U.S. real yields and a weaker dollar helped the precious metal build on its biggest annual advance in a decade.Bullion climbed to the highest level in almost two months after renewed declines in real yields boosted gold’s allure. Real yields -- the difference between nominal benchmark bond yields and the rate of inflation -- were at -1.092% on Friday, near last year’s nadir. The figure ticked up on Monday. The decline in real rates is being driven by a rise in inflation expectations, with investors betting that vaccine distribution, further central bank support, and continuing government aid will see demand rebound in 2021.“Investors are looking for assets which benefit from higher inflation,” said Giovanni Staunovo, an analyst at UBS Group AG. “The reflation element is also supporting gold today.”Bullion is also rallying as a gauge of the U.S. currency languishes at the lowest level since 2018 after sliding for three quarters. The gains in the haven come even as U.S. and global stocks are at all-time highs amid expectations that measures to combat the pandemic will reignite growth and boost corporate profits. Gold is also being supported by renewed inflows into exchange-traded funds, following withdrawals in November and the first weeks of December.Spot gold climbed as much as 1.9% to $1,935.30 an ounce, the highest since Nov. 9, and traded at $1,932.69 at 10:02 a.m. in London. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.5%. In 2020, the precious metal rose 25%. Silver rose as much as 3.6%, and platinum hit $1,112.05 an ounce, the highest since 2016.Bitcoin declined 8%, a day after climbing to a record above $34,000, as the crypto rally took a breather. Proponents of the world’s largest cryptocurrency argue that it’s muscling in on gold as a hedge against dollar weakness and inflation risk, citing evidence of growing interest among institutional investors.In U.S. politics, the state of Georgia holds a run-off election Tuesday for two U.S. Senate seats that will determine control of the chamber, while Congress meets on Wednesday to count electoral votes and declare the winner of the 2020 presidential election. A Democrat sweep of the Senate and Presidency could support gold, as the Joe Biden administration boosts stimulus and ups spending on the post-virus reconstruction.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Is EOS the New BTC? Pay Attention to Peter Thiel

    Thiel has a unique acumen for investing and picking winning startup ideas. Thiel is now making moves in the crypto world and we should pay attention.

  • S&P 500 Has Only Been This Expensive One Other Time — At The Peak Of The Dot-Com Bubble

    Economist Robert ShillerBy at least one popular investing metric, U.S. stocks have only been this expensive one other time in history, and it didn't end well the first time around.According to the cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings ratio -- a measure of market value based on 10 years of smoothed earnings data -- the S&P 500 is at its second most expensive point in history.Related Link: Will Tesla Destabilize The S&P 500?The S&P 500's current CAPE of 34 has only been surpassed one other time, during the peak of the dot-com bubble in 2000. Today's CAPE is more than double the S&P 500's historical mean and significantly higher than its peak at around 30 just prior to the Black Tuesday market crash back in 1929.Many investors still remember the painful fallout from the dot-com bubble. But just because the market is overvalued doesn't necessarily mean it's time to start selling or shorting the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY).Shiller's Take: Nobel Prize-winning economist Robert Shiller references the CAPE ratio as a measure of market valuation so often that it is commonly referred to as the "Shiller ratio." In a recent interview with CNBC, Shiller said an expensive market doesn't necessarily mean it's time to dump stocks."The market is highly priced, but it's not so high that I wouldn't consider it as an investment," Shiller said in December.Shiller is known for his study of the psychology of investing, particularly during financial market bubbles.While widespread coronavirus vaccinations will certainly be a fundamental change for the U.S. economy, Shiller said he is concerned about how quickly investors expect the economy to fully recover once the nation is vaccinated. He anticipates fears related to the virus will linger among American consumers for at least another year.CAPE's Shortcomings: Stock earnings have historically been discounted by a cost of capital that's tied to interest rates. Following an emergency rate cut in March, interest rates are now essentially at 0%."It makes no sense to compare 2020 to prior periods, at least as naively as the Shiller PE does, without acknowledging that 10-year Treasuries yield 1% now and were higher at any other point [in history]," DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said Wednesday.While CAPE certainly gives a relative indication of market valuation, it also hasn't been the best indicator of when to buy and sell stocks. Since it incorporates a decade of earnings data, CAPE tends to be relatively slow-moving. Using CAPE alone, U.S. stocks still seemed expensive even after the bursting of the dot-com bubble and the 2008 financial crisis. On the other hand, CAPE has indicated stocks were pricey over the entirety of the past six years during one of the strongest bull markets in history.Finally, Colas said the S&P 500 itself is much more tech-heavy than in any other point in history, an important dynamic to consider when looking at past valuations.For example, in 1980, the energy sector represented 26% of the S&P 500 and the tech sector represented just 8%. Today, energy has a 2% weighting and tech has a 28% weighting. Colas said investors shouldn't lose sight of how much that type of composition shift can have on the index's overall valuation."Every sector in the S&P 500 has its own fundamentals and therefore its own valuation," he said.Benzinga's Take: Smart investors never ignore critical metrics like the CAPE ratio. But smart investors also know not to rely too heavily on one single metric. Investors must understand exactly how the numbers are calculated, what the numbers are and aren't telling them, and what other pieces of information will complement those numbers to paint a full picture of what is happening in the market.Photo by Bengt Nyman via Wikimedia. See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * The S&P 500 Just Did Something That Has Been Bullish Every Time Since WWII * 10 Best Performing S&P 500 Stocks Of 2020(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Nio's Record Run Continues As Deliveries Spike 121% In December; EV Maker Confirms Sedan Launch On 'Nio Day'

    Chinese EV maker Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) announced record monthly deliveries for December that underlined the strong momentum the company is experiencing.What Happened: Nio's deliveries climbed 121% year-over-year to 7,007 vehicles in December, the company said in a release Sunday. The total unit deliveries comprised 2,009 ES8S, 2,493 ES6s and 2,505 units of its newly-launched EC6s.Sequentially, deliveries increased 32.43% from the 5,291 vehicles delivered in November.The company noted that it reported two-fold year-over-year growth for the ninth consecutive month."2020 has been a challenging year for the whole world. Against this backdrop, NIO has achieved consecutive record-highs along the way, and closed the year on a high note with remarkable December deliveries of over 7,000 vehicles," said William Bin Li, founder, chairman and CEO of NIO in a release.For the fourth quarter, the company delivered 17,353 vehicles, representing a 111% year-over-year increase.The company's earlier guidance had estimated quarterly deliveries would be 16,500 to 17,000 units.Growing recognition of Nio's premium brand, competitive and compelling products and services, and an expanding sales network contributed to the strong performance, the company said in the release.Nio noted that its battery-as-a-service scheme has been popular among its customers since its launch. After adding an option of providing a 100-kilowatt-hour battery pack, penetration of BaaS reached about 40% of its new orders in December.In 2020, the company delivered 43,728 vehicles, a 112.6% year-over-year increase.Related Link: Nio To Match Vehicle Prices Through Jan. 10 As China Plans 20% EV Subsidy Cut In 2021 Why It's Important: Nio, being a homegrown EV startup in China, has slowly and steadily grown mindshare as well as market share in the hot-and-happening Chinese market. The company has pushed ahead to grow as a strong challenger to Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) in China.Nio's domestic rival Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) reported Friday monthly deliveries of 6,126 Li ONEs, representing a 31.9% month-over-month increase and a 529.6% year-over-year gain.Tesla, which reports numbers by quarter but not by month, said Saturday that its fourth-quarter deliveries came in at 180,570, up 29.6% quarter-over-quarter and 61.2% higher than a year ago.What's Next: The 2020 Nio Day scheduled for Jan. 9 is the next upcoming catalyst for the EV maker.Nio confirmed that at the fourth Nio Day it will launch a new sedan model, while also sharing the latest developments in autonomous driving and other core technologies."Aspired by the spirit of 'Always Forward,' the theme of the upcoming NIO Day, we will continue investing in the smart EV technologies, accelerating our new products development, broadening our sales and service network, and striving for the best holistic experiences for our growing user community in 2021 and beyond," Nio said.The Price Action: Nio shares, which hit an all-time high of $57.20 on Nov. 24, have pulled back since then amid fears of unsustainable valuation and a regulatory clampdown in China.The stock has managed to regain some of its lost momentum in the past couple of sessions.The deliveries update could lend support to the upside in the run up to the Jan. 9th Nio Day.Thursday, the stock closed at $48.74, up 0.74%.Related Link: Why Nio Has A Shot At Becoming The 'Tesla Of China'Photo courtesy NioSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Nio To Match Vehicle Prices Through Jan. 10 As China Plans 20% EV Subsidy Cut In 2021 * Tesla Unlikely To Cut Model 3 Prices In China, Leaves Door Open For Increases: Report(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Roth TSP vs. Roth IRA: How Do They Compare?

    Roth TSPs and Roth IRAs are similar retirement savings plans, but there are key differences that make one a better choice for you.

  • Explainer: How investors view the Georgia U.S. Senate runoff

    Investors have been weighing a major political unknown since the November election that could ripple through asset prices: control of the Senate. A flip to Democrat control could put more pressure on the dollar and spark Treasury debt yields higher, while Republicans keeping control could fuel equities, various analysts said. But while investors see some risks in how Tuesday's runoff elections in Georgia go between incumbent Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler and Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, there should be at least some relief at long-awaited clarity over the balance of power in Congress.

  • Foxconn in Talks With Chinese EV Startup Byton for Funding

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. supplier Foxconn Technology Group is in talks to invest in embattled Chinese electric-vehicle startup Byton Ltd. in a deal that could mark a large bet by the iPhone assembler on the car-making business, according to people familiar with the matter.Foxconn, whose main listed arm is Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., plans to invest around $200 million and the companies aim to start mass production of the Byton M-Byte by the first quarter of 2022, one of the people said, declining to be named discussing information that isn’t yet public. An announcement on the pact could come as early as Monday, the people said.Such a deal, if it eventuates, would represent a lifeline for Byton, which is struggling to produce its first vehicle having unveiled its M-Byte concept car several years ago. Foxconn, based in Taiwan, is also talking to other Chinese electric-car makers on potential collaborations, another person said.Foxconn representatives didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. Byton declined to comment.Tech companies are increasingly pouring money into developing next-generation cars, including all-electric vehicles and the smart technologies that go with them like autonomous driving and car-to-car communication systems. Foxconn is the single most important production partner for Apple, which is reportedly considering developing a self-driving car of its own. Foxconn is also seeking to diversify a business that depends on the U.S. smartphone giant for half its revenue.Tesla SupplierIn early 2020, Hon Hai announced a plan to form a joint venture with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV to develop and make electric vehicles in China, though it won’t be involved in any assembly itself. In October, the Taiwanese company unveiled its first electric-vehicle chassis as well as an open software platform that’s aimed at helping EV makers deliver models to the market faster. It will start shipping its first developer kit in April. The Foxconn group has been supplying parts to other major carmakers including Tesla Inc.“The electric vehicle-related business will be very good in the first half of 2021,” Hon Hai Chairman Young Liu said at a company event in Taipei last month.Hon Hai’s shares extended gains Monday morning after analysts at JPMorgan and Wedbush forecast robust iPhone sales, and were up almost 8% in afternoon trading.Byton, one of the highest-profile Chinese EV startups, had a tough 2020. It suspended all domestic operations and furloughed staff in July after the coronavirus pandemic made it tougher to get its business off the ground. That suspension has been extended now until June. Even before Covid-19 the company had encountered difficulties meeting announced deadlines on producing and delivering its first model. The company’s website still accepts reservations for cars.Founded by former BMW AG managers, Byton, initially named Future Mobility Corp., had about 1,000 employees in China as of June and about 500 elsewhere, including the U.S. Its investors include state-owned China FAW Group Corp. and EV battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., which supplies batteries to Tesla.Byton was planning to enter North America and Europe around mid-2020, former Chief Executive Officer Daniel Kirchert, also one of the company’s co-founders, said in early 2019. The company would consider an initial public offering after new financing and production begins, he said at the time.The M-Byte SUV can reach 80% of full charge in about 35 minutes and has a top speed of 190 kilometers (118 miles) an hour. It has a range of up to 550 kilometers, according to specs on Byton’s website.(Updates with Hon Hai shares in 8th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Can you expect a 3rd stimulus check, under Joe Biden?

    The president-elect is promising more payments. Can it happen?

  • Barron's First Picks And Pans Of 2021: Disney, Home Depot, Intel, Nike, Nordstrom And More

    * This weekend's Barron's cover story offers 12 alternatives to bonds for income investors. * Other featured articles examine values stocks worth a look, parallels between internet and transportations stocks, and how to play a consumer discretionary rebound. * Also, the prospects for a luxury retailer, a struggling semiconductor giant, a media colossus and more.Cover story "Bonds Offer Slim Pickings for Yield-Hungry Investors. 12 Places to Look Instead" by Andrew Bary indicates that while the bond market has been a barren field for income, there are rich pickings elsewhere. See why energy pipeline companies like Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) and dividend stocks like Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) top the Barron's list of the best yield plays for 2021.Nicholas Jasinski's "These 7 Value Stocks Deserve a Fresh Look" suggests that investors and strategists are betting that 2021 finally will be the year when value stocks outperform growth. But finding the right value stocks for 2021 is not easy. Barron's thinks Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) and Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) are among those that could outperform.In "How the Railroad Tracks Led to the Internet Age," Kenneth G. Pringle says that early railroads were the internet of their day, connecting people and commerce and ushering in cultural change. See what Barron's believes the likes of CSX Corporation (NYSE: CSX) and Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) have in common.Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) has invested in online business, cut costs and even tried out smaller stores. That should lift the shares as the economy recovers. So says "Why Nordstrom Looks Like a Department Store Survivor" by Teresa Rivas. How much room to run does the stock have?In Jack Hough's "It's Best to Think Small When Playing a Rebound in Consumer Spending," the case is made that 70% of people in developed markets will be vaccinated by fall and that U.S. corporate profits this year will hit new records. Is Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) a way to play the consumer discretionary rebound? Is Mcdonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD)?"An Activist Scolds Intel, Giving Its Investors Hope for 2021" by Max A. Cherney points out that Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) shares fell handily in 2020, despite increased demand for computing power. Find out how activist investor Dan Loeb could force the semiconductor maker to shake things up in the coming year.See also: Benzinga's Final Bulls And Bears Of The Year: Alibaba, Apple, Intel, Tesla And MoreThe pandemic has been a boon for big-box home improvement store operator Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) as consumers poured money into their homes. This according to Teresa Rivas's "Why Home Depot Could Be a 2021 Success Story." See why Barron's believes the stock could continue to flourish this year as well.In "Nike Has Soared During Covid. So Have Investors' Expectations For 2021," Teresa Rivas claims that Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) rebounded fast from the initial strain of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the stock's stellar financial performance sets the bar high for the coming year. Can the footwear purveyor prevail again?Nicholas Jasinski's "Disney Ended the Year on a High Note. Why 2021 Could Be Even More Exciting" discusses how the rapid growth and future potential of the Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) streaming services have far outshined the challenges facing the rest of the company's businesses. What comes next for the Mouse House?Also in this week's Barron's: * Barron's turns 100 year old * Whether the bubble is what investors think it is * How high home prices will rise in 2021 * Whether active, ESG and thematic ETFs will continue to be big winners * What sluggish U.S. population growth means for the economy * The state of holiday retail * Whether credit spreads will get tighter this year * Whether streaming live theater is here to stay * How seniors can stay fit during the pandemic * Which homebuilders will gain the most this year * Barron's most-read articles in 2020At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.Source image: Unsplash.comSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Notable Insider Buys Of The Past Week: Danimer Scientific, Cheniere Energy Partners And More * Benzinga's Final Bulls And Bears Of The Year: Alibaba, Apple, Intel, Tesla And More(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Worried about retirement? Jump down ‘one of the darkest rabbit holes’ and you’ll find plenty of company

    Median household savings for Gen X, according to a recent study, is $64,000, and 81% of that cohort are worried about being able to fund their golden years. Millennials, who have increasingly dipped into retirement funds to deal with the pandemic, have an average nest egg of just $23,000. Comments like this, perhaps: “When people ask me what my retirement plan is, I always say, ‘die, I guess,’ because that is my actual retirement plan.”