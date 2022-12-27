U.S. markets open in 1 hour 12 minutes

China Wind Turbine Export Research Report 2022: Major Export Destinations, Export Analysis 2018-2022 & Outlook 2023-2032

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Research Report on China's Wind Turbine Export 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With the global vigorous development of renewable energy, the installed capacity of wind power generation is rising, which has boosted China's wind turbine exports. In 2021, China exported 44,000 wind turbines, up 6.99% year-on-year, with an export value of US$1.437 billion, up 29.56% year-on-year. From January to October 2022, China exported 66,400 wind turbines, up 89.06% year-on-year, with an export value of US$894 million, down 30.91% year-on-year.

In 2018-2022, the average price of China's wind turbine exports showed an overall fluctuating trend of change. According to the publisher's analysis, in 2021, the average price of China's wind turbine exports was US$32,600 per unit, up 21.10% y-o-y. From January to October 2022, the average price of China's wind turbine exports fell sharply to US$13,500 per unit, down 63.46% y-o-y.

In 2021, China exported wind turbines to more than one hundred countries and regions. The publisher's analysis shows that by export volume, the United States, Belgium, Poland, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Canada, Hungary and Vietnam are China's major wind turbine export destinations. Among them, the United States is the largest exporter of wind turbines from China.

In 2021, China exported 11,200 wind turbines to the U.S., accounting for 25.50% of the total wind turbine exports in that year, and the export value was only US$1,899,500, accounting for 0.13% of the total export value. In 2021, China's wind turbine exports to Vietnam amounted to US$711 million, accounting for 49.46% of the total exports.

China is an important global producer and exporter of wind turbines, and the Chinese wind power industry covers technology development, equipment supply, wind farm construction, etc. The publisher expects that China's wind turbine exports are expected to continue to rise from 2023-2032 as the global wind power industry develops.

Topics covered:

  • China's Wind Turbine Export Status and Major Sources in 2018-2022

  • What is the Impact of COVID-19 on China's Wind Turbine Export?

  • Which Companies are the Major Players in China's Wind Turbine Export Market and What are their Competitive Benchmarks?

  • Key Drivers and Market Opportunities in China's Wind Turbine Export

  • What are the Key Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities for China's Wind Turbine Export during 2023-2032?

  • What is the Expected Revenue of China's Wind Turbine Export during 2023-2032?

  • What are the Strategies Adopted by the Key Players in the Market to Increase Their Market Share in the Industry?

  • What are the Competitive Advantages of the Major Players in China's Wind Turbine Export Market?

  • Which Segment of China's Wind Turbine Export is Expected to Dominate the Market in 2032?

  • What are the Major Adverse Factors Facing China's Wind Turbine Export?

Key Topics Covered:

1. 2018-2022 China's Wind Turbine Export Analysis
1.1. China's Wind Turbine Export Scale
1.1.1. China's Wind Turbine Export Volume
1.1.2. China's Wind Turbine Export Value
1.1.3. China's Wind Turbine Export Price
1.2. China's Main Export Destinations of Wind Turbines
1.2.1. By Export Volume
1.2.2. By Export Value

2. 2018-2022 China Rated Speed Wind Turbine Export Analysis
2.1 Rated Speed Wind Turbine Export Volume
2.2. Rated Speed Wind Turbine Export Value
2.3. Export Price of Rated Speed Wind Turbine
2.4 Analysis of Various Types of Rated Speed Wind Turbine Exports
2.4.1. Rated Speed Wind Turbine Export Volume by Type
2.4.2. Export Value of Rated Speed Wind Turbines by Type
2.4.3. Export Price of Rated Speed Wind Turbines by Type
2.5 Rated Speed Wind Turbine Export Destinations
2.5.1. By Export Volume
2.5.2. By Export Value

3. 2018-2022 China Export Analysis of Restricted Variable Speed Wind Turbines
3.1. Export Volume of Restricted Variable Speed Wind Turbine
3.2. Export Value of Restricted Variable Speed Wind Turbine
3.3 Export Price of Restricted Variable Speed Wind Turbine
3.4 Export Analysis of Various Types of Restricted Variable Speed Wind Turbines
3.4.1 Export Volume of Various Types of Restricted Variable Speed Wind Turbines
3.4.2. Export Value of Various Types of Restricted Variable Speed Wind Turbines
3.4.3. Export Price of Various Types of Restricted Variable Speed Wind Turbines
3.5 Restricted Variable Speed Wind Turbine Export Destinations
3.5.1. By Export Volume
3.5.2. By Export Value

4. 2018-2022 China Variable Speed Wind Turbine Export Analysis
4.1. Variable Speed Wind Turbine Export Volume
4.2. Variable Speed Wind Turbine Export Value
4.3. Variable Speed Wind Turbine Export Price
4.4 Analysis of Variable Speed Wind Turbine Exports by Type
4.4.1. Variable Speed Wind Turbine Export Volume by Type
4.4.2. Variable Speed Wind Turbine Export Value by Type
4.4.3. Variable Speed Wind Turbine Export Price by Type
4.5. Variable Speed Wind Turbine Export Destinations
4.5.1. By Export Volume
4.5.2. By Export Value

5. 2018-2022 China Wind Turbine Major Export Destinations Analysis
5.1. United States
5.2. Belgium
5.3. Poland
5.4. Netherlands
5.5. United Kingdom
5.6. Vietnam
5.7. Other Export Destinations

6. China's Export Outlook for Wind Turbines, 2023-2032
6.1 Factors Affecting China's Wind Turbine Exports
6.1.1 Favorable Factors
6.1.2. Unfavorable Factors
6.2. China's Wind Turbine Export Forecast, 2023-2032
6.2.1. Export Volume Forecast
6.2.2. Major Export Destinations Forecast
6.2.3. Major Export Types of Wind Turbines Forecast

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fo5uym

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


