China Winter Blast Causes Travel Chaos Before Lunar New Year

(Bloomberg) -- Snow and icy rain in central China stranded people on highways and in train stations as the nation gears up for the world’s biggest travel week.

At least two people died in Hubei and Hunan provinces because heavy snowfall collapsed market rooftops, according to local media reports. In Hubei, some drivers were trapped on roads for as long as three days because of icy conditions, while trains were delayed up to 24 hours, according to China Business News.

State-run China Central Television launched a mini-app with Tencent Holdings Ltd. on the WeChat platform for people to report icy road conditions and ask for help. Reports of drivers being stuck on highways was the top trending topic on the Weibo social media site Tuesday morning.

The travel chaos comes just before the Lunar New Year holiday kicks off and as hundreds of millions of people cross the country to visit relatives. The Transport Ministry warned people to consider the impact of rain, snow and freezing weather on their travel plans through Wednesday.

The winter blast follows recent bouts of snow in the region from central Tokyo to Seoul.

Heavy snowfall and freezing rain are expected to continue Tuesday in broad swathes of the nation, including Chongqing and Hubei, Hunan, Guizhou, Anhui, Jiangxi and Zhejiang provinces, according to the China Meteorological Administration.

So far there have been no reports of widespread power shortages, and State Grid Corp. of China said in WeChat posts that it is sending out workers to maintain lines and keep electricity flowing.

