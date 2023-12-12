China Vows to Boost Demand, Upgrade Industry at Economic Meeting

(Bloomberg) -- China pledged to boost upgrade industry and boost demand at an economic meeting that skipped unveiling new policies to combat major growth threats including a spiraling property crisis.

Top leaders including President Xi Jinping “using technology innovation” should lead the nation’s industrial development, according to state broadcaster China Central Television. They also called for the development of “several strategic emerging sectors,” during the two-day huddle to set economic policy priorities for next year.

China is facing “insufficient effective domestic demand, overcapacity in certain industries, weak expectations and rather many hidden risks,” according to the Tuesday report. “The complexity, severity and uncertainty of external environment is rising,” it added.

Despite that, the ruling Communist Party called for greater confidence in the world’s second largest economy, saying its overall “improving trend” was unchanged. China’s elusive post-pandemic recovery has been hampered by weak global demand, record high youth unemployment, and a lingering property crisis this year, although Beijing is on target to meet its conservative annual growth target of about 5%.

Addressing the main pressure points on the economy, leaders also pledged to meet builders’ reasonable financing needs, ensure employment for “key groups” of people, and maintain reasonable, ample liquidity.

“The measures sound rather traditional and nothing much was very creative,” said Jacqueline Rong, chief China economist at BNP Paribas SA. “Investors’ reaction to this might be rather plain because it takes an indication of a vastly stronger-than-expected pro-growth policy to trigger very excited response.”

Language on fiscal and monetary policy and an emphasis on “progress” was the same as a meeting of the ruling party’s 24-member Politburo last week, which raised expectations for an ambitious growth target next year of about 5%.

The Central Economic Work Conference was held in Beijing from Monday to Tuesday. Xi made an speech at the event, which was attended by all seven members of the Politburo Standing Committee, according to state media.

The final day of the conference overlapped with Xi’s visit to Vietnam, marking the first time the Chinese leader has traveled abroad during the annual economic conference, according to his public schedule.

