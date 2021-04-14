U.S. markets open in 6 hours 25 minutes

China’s Xpeng in the race to automate EVs with lidar

Rita Liao
·6 min read

Elon Musk famously said any company relying on lidar is "doomed." Tesla instead believes automated driving functions are built on visual recognition and is even working to remove the radar. China's Xpeng begs to differ.

Founded in 2014, Xpeng is one of China's most celebrated electric vehicle startups and went public when it was just six years old. Like Tesla, Xpeng sees automation as an integral part of its strategy; unlike the American giant, Xpeng uses a combination of radar, cameras, high-precision maps powered by Alibaba, localization systems developed in-house, and most recently, lidar to detect and predict road conditions.

"Lidar will provide the 3D drivable space and precise depth estimation to small moving obstacles even like kids and pets, and obviously, other pedestrians and the motorbikes which are a nightmare for anybody who's working on driving," Xinzhou Wu, who oversees Xpeng's autonomous driving R&D center, said in an interview with TechCrunch.

"On top of that, we have the usual radar which gives you location and speed. Then you have the camera which has very rich, basic semantic information."

Xpeng is adding lidar to its mass-produced EV model P5, which will begin delivering in the second half of this year. The car, a family sedan, will later be able to drive from point A to B based on a navigation route set by the driver on highways and certain urban roads in China that are covered by Alibaba's maps. An older model without lidar already enables assisted driving on highways.

The system, called Navigation Guided Pilot, is benchmarked against Tesla's Navigate On Autopilot, said Wu. It can, for example, automatically change lanes, enter or exit ramps, overtake other vehicles, and maneuver another car's sudden cut-in, a common sight in China's complex road conditions.

"The city is super hard compared to the highway but with lidar and precise perception capability, we will have essentially three layers of redundancy for sensing," said Wu.

By definition, NGP is an advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) as drivers still need to keep their hands on the wheel and take control at any time (Chinese laws don't allow drivers to be hands-off on the road). The carmaker’s ambition is to remove the driver, that is, reach Level 4 autonomy two to four years from now, but real-life implementation will hinge on regulations, said Wu.

"But I'm not worried about that too much. I understand the Chinese government is actually the most flexible in terms of technology regulation."

The lidar camp

Musk's disdain for lidar stems from the high costs of the remote sensing method that uses lasers. In the early days, a lidar unit spinning on top of a robotaxi could cost as much as $100,000, said Wu.

"Right now, [the cost] is at least two orders low," said Wu. After 13 years with Qualcomm in the U.S., Wu joined Xpeng in late 2018 to work on automating the company's electric cars. He currently leads a core autonomous driving R&D team of 500 staff and said the force will double in headcount by the end of this year.

"Our next vehicle is targeting the economy class. I would say it's mid-range in terms of price," he said, referring to the firm's new lidar-powered sedan.

The lidar sensors powering Xpeng come from Livox, a firm touting more affordable lidar and an affiliate of DJI, the Shenzhen-based drone giant. Xpeng's headquarters is in the adjacent city of Guangzhou about 1.5 hours' drive away.

Tesla’s China rival Xpeng to use lidar sensors from DJI affiliate Livox

Xpeng isn't the only one embracing lidar. Nio, a Chinese rival to Xpeng targeting a more premium market, unveiled a lidar-powered car in January but the model won't start production until 2022. Arcfox, a new EV brand of Chinese state-owned carmaker BAIC, recently said it would be launching an electric car equipped with Huawei's lidar.

Musk recently hinted that Tesla may remove radar from production outright as it inches closer to pure vision based on camera and machine learning. The billionaire founder isn't particularly a fan of Xpeng, which he alleged owned a copy of Tesla's old source code.

In 2019, Tesla filed a lawsuit against Cao Guangzhi alleging that the former Tesla engineer stole trade secrets and brought them to Xpeng. XPeng has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. Cao no longer works at Xpeng.

Supply challenges

While Livox claims to be an independent entity "incubated" by DJI, a source told TechCrunch previously that it is just a "team within DJI" positioned as a separate company. The intention to distance from DJI comes as no one's surprise as the drone maker is on the U.S. government's Entity List, which has cut key suppliers off from a multitude of Chinese tech firms including Huawei.

Other critical parts that Xpeng uses include NVIDIA's Xavier system-on-the-chip computing platform and Bosch's iBooster brake system. Globally, the ongoing semiconductor shortage is pushing auto executives to ponder over future scenarios where self-driving cars become even more dependent on chips.

Xpeng is well aware of supply chain risks. "Basically, safety is very important," said Wu. "It's more than the tension between countries around the world right now. Covid-19 is also creating a lot of issues for some of the suppliers, so having redundancy in the suppliers is some strategy we are looking very closely at."

Tech and auto execs tackle global chip shortage at White House summit

Taking on robotaxis

Xpeng could have easily tapped the flurry of autonomous driving solution providers in China, including Pony.ai and WeRide in its backyard Guangzhou. Instead, Xpeng becomes their competitor, working on automation in-house and pledges to outrival the artificial intelligence startups.

"The availability of massive computing for cars at affordable costs and the fast dropping price of lidar is making the two camps really the same," Wu said of the dynamics between EV makers and robotaxi startups.

"[The robotaxi companies] have to work very hard to find a path to a mass-production vehicle. If they don't do that, two years from now, they will find the technology is already available in mass production and their value become will become much less than today's," he added.

"We know how to mass-produce a technology up to the safety requirement and the quarantine required of the auto industry. This is a super high bar for anybody wanting to survive."

Xpeng has no plans of going visual-only. Options of automotive technologies like lidar are becoming cheaper and more abundant, so "why do we have to bind our hands right now and say camera only?" Wu asked.

"We have a lot of respect for Elon and his company. We wish them all the best. But we will, as Xiaopeng [founder of Xpeng] said in one of his famous speeches, compete in China and hopefully in the rest of the world as well with different technologies."

5G, coupled with cloud computing and cabin intelligence, will accelerate Xpeng's path to achieve full automation, though Wu couldn't share much detail on how 5G is used. When unmanned driving is viable, Xpeng will explore "a lot of exciting features" that go into a car when the driver's hands are freed. Xpeng's electric SUV is already available in Norway, and the company is looking to further expand globally.

Daimler-backed Momenta says its robotaxis will be fully driverless and profitable in 2024

